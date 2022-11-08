BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– It’s going to be looking like the holidays soon in Blair County as Lakemont Park will be having its annual Holiday Lights on the Lake. The lighting will take place on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. They will then continue to remain on display until Jan. 8 and people can […]

BLAIR COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO