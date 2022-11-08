Read full article on original website
Multiple car crashes caused traffic delays on Route 56 in Cambria County
UPDATE 2: All lanes are now opened following the crash as of 8:45 a.m. See the original story below. UPDATE: There is now a report of a lane restriction as of 7:54 a.m. All westbound lanes in the area are no longer reported closed, according to 511PA. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two vehicle accidents […]
Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in Centre County
UPDATE: CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV Friday evening along Port Matilda Highway. In a release from Pennsylvania State Police, Joseph Mayes, 56 of Philipsburg, was struck and killed around 6:53 p.m while walking eastbound along Route 322. Police said the force of the crash sent Mayes […]
abc23.com
Dishong Mountain Gas Leak Update
An ongoing gas leak in Jackson Township continues to concern residents of Cambria County. Starting over the weekend, a loud roar began echoing across the Johnstown area as officials say thousands of pounds of natural gas began leaking from a pipe near Laurel Ridge. Officials first told us that it...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Several Area Crews Respond to ‘Major Forest Fire’ in Benezette
BENEZETTE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Several area fire stations were dispatched on Wednesday afternoon to a major forest fire in Benezette Township. (Photos courtesy Cameron County Fire Wire) According to a published article on WTAJ, crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, to the area of...
fox8tv.com
Benezette Brush Fire
Officials tell us the fire broke out around 3 Thursday in a wooded area near Winslow Hill Road and Treasure Hill Lane in Benezette Township near Route 555. Emergency dispatchers say one person was injured and taken to Penn Highlands Dubois. The fire burnt about 2 acres when first reported,...
Sandy Ridge’s 800-acre fire started out as a scheduled burn that spiraled out of control
The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s prescribed burn was supposed to target only 100 acres.
New Centre County I-80/local interchange now open to traffic
Bellefonte, Pa. — The Interstate 80/local interchange project in Centre County is now open for travelers. The interchange was created as part of a safety improvement initiative. The interchange costed a total of $52 million to build and is the first part of a three-phase roadway project in Centre County. The next stages are to make a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and to improve Jacksonville Road (Route 26). ...
Controlled burn turns wildfire in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments are alerting residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties of smoke filling the area that was caused by a large forest fire. The fire is burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain and is not contained, according to the Clearfield Fire Department. Mountain Top Fire Company also reported the fire […]
ATV stolen from man’s garage in Bedford County, state police investigating
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for an ATV that was stolen from a garage in Harrison Township in October. Sometime between Oct. 16 at midnight and Oct. 19 at 8:40 p.m., a black and blue 1990 Suzuki LT 250 Sierra ATV was stolen from a garage located on a property at […]
Six People Hospitalized Following Serious Crash On Route 30 In Pennsylvania: Police
Six people have been hospitalized following a crash at a Sunoco off Route 30 in western Pennsylvania, authorities say. Two vehicles collided on the highway near Colonial Manor Road in Huntingdon around 6:54 p.m., according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The two vehicles involved were an SUV and a sedan, according...
Blair County’s Lakemont Park getting ready for Holiday Lights on the Lake
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– It’s going to be looking like the holidays soon in Blair County as Lakemont Park will be having its annual Holiday Lights on the Lake. The lighting will take place on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. They will then continue to remain on display until Jan. 8 and people can […]
Altoona traffic light replacement to start next week
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Traffic signal upgrades will begin on Monday, November 14th on 13th Avenue at the 12th Street intersection and the 13th Street intersection. The work is expected to last throughout the winter months. Although every attempt will be made to keep traffic moving in the area throughout the project, there may […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Injured in Collision on Route 255
HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle collision on State Route 255 in Huston Township on Monday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:08 p.m. on Monday, November 7, on Bennetts Valley Highway (State Route 255), in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
Man at large after central Pa. shooting: state police
Police are looking for the man they say is responsible for an attempted homicide late Wednesday night in central Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police said 28-year-old Adam Fink shot a 20-year-old man around 10:17 p.m. on the 5800 block of Route 522 in Decatur Township, Mifflin County. Fink fled the scene...
abc27.com
Mifflin County shooting suspect arrested after days-long manhunt
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Fink, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9, was arrested by State Police on Nov. 11. According to State Police, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived they say Fink had fled the scene and a gunshot victim was located.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dissemination of Explicit Images Between Juveniles
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois received a CY104 complaint via ChildLine from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, November 8. Police say authorities were contacted regarding explicit images between juveniles in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The...
‘Massive forest fire’ contained in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Fire crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spent Thursday afternoon mopping up hotspots and monitoring the scene of what had been a “massive forest fire” burning through the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range a half-day earlier. The fire, which burned a couple of...
After a ‘long road,’ the first phase of the Jacksonville Road project is open in Centre County
The second phase of the Jacksonville Road project is expected to go out for bid in 2023.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Falls Asleep At the Wheel, Crashes into Tractor-Trailer on I-80 in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his vehicle into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Washington Township last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred on Interstate 80 in Washington Township, Jefferson County, around 7:35 a.m. on Friday, November 4.
Lineup of men wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 11. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Joshua Firm, 31, of the Boswell area — wanted for DUI Michael Briskey, 52, […]
