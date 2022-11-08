ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

WTAJ

Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in Centre County

UPDATE: CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV Friday evening along Port Matilda Highway. In a release from Pennsylvania State Police, Joseph Mayes, 56 of Philipsburg, was struck and killed around 6:53 p.m while walking eastbound along Route 322. Police said the force of the crash sent Mayes […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Dishong Mountain Gas Leak Update

An ongoing gas leak in Jackson Township continues to concern residents of Cambria County. Starting over the weekend, a loud roar began echoing across the Johnstown area as officials say thousands of pounds of natural gas began leaking from a pipe near Laurel Ridge. Officials first told us that it...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Several Area Crews Respond to ‘Major Forest Fire’ in Benezette

BENEZETTE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Several area fire stations were dispatched on Wednesday afternoon to a major forest fire in Benezette Township. (Photos courtesy Cameron County Fire Wire) According to a published article on WTAJ, crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, to the area of...
ELK COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Benezette Brush Fire

Officials tell us the fire broke out around 3 Thursday in a wooded area near Winslow Hill Road and Treasure Hill Lane in Benezette Township near Route 555. Emergency dispatchers say one person was injured and taken to Penn Highlands Dubois. The fire burnt about 2 acres when first reported,...
BENEZETTE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New Centre County I-80/local interchange now open to traffic

Bellefonte, Pa. — The Interstate 80/local interchange project in Centre County is now open for travelers. The interchange was created as part of a safety improvement initiative. The interchange costed a total of $52 million to build and is the first part of a three-phase roadway project in Centre County. The next stages are to make a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and to improve Jacksonville Road (Route 26). ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Controlled burn turns wildfire in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments are alerting residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties of smoke filling the area that was caused by a large forest fire. The fire is burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain and is not contained, according to the Clearfield Fire Department. Mountain Top Fire Company also reported the fire […]
WTAJ

Altoona traffic light replacement to start next week

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Traffic signal upgrades will begin on Monday, November 14th on 13th Avenue at the 12th Street intersection and the 13th Street intersection. The work is expected to last throughout the winter months. Although every attempt will be made to keep traffic moving in the area throughout the project, there may […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Injured in Collision on Route 255

HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle collision on State Route 255 in Huston Township on Monday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:08 p.m. on Monday, November 7, on Bennetts Valley Highway (State Route 255), in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man at large after central Pa. shooting: state police

Police are looking for the man they say is responsible for an attempted homicide late Wednesday night in central Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police said 28-year-old Adam Fink shot a 20-year-old man around 10:17 p.m. on the 5800 block of Route 522 in Decatur Township, Mifflin County. Fink fled the scene...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County shooting suspect arrested after days-long manhunt

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Fink, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9, was arrested by State Police on Nov. 11. According to State Police, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived they say Fink had fled the scene and a gunshot victim was located.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dissemination of Explicit Images Between Juveniles

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois received a CY104 complaint via ChildLine from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, November 8. Police say authorities were contacted regarding explicit images between juveniles in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lineup of men wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 11. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Joshua Firm, 31, of the Boswell area — wanted for DUI Michael Briskey, 52, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

