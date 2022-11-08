ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Deputies searching for missing Broward woman

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman from Central Broward. According to detectives, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen on Nov. 10 around 5:30 p.m. near Northwest 30th Avenue. Dulcio is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood

WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI, FL
Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard

MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
MIAMI, FL
Security guard shoots Metrorail patron at Overtown station

MIAMI – A security guard shot and wounded a rider at the Historic Overtown/Lyric Theatre Metrorail station Friday afternoon. The station is located near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Street and First Court, next to the Brightline MiamiCentral station. Medics took the rider to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he...
MIAMI, FL
Miramar police seek fraud suspect

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account. According to police, the man walked into the Bank of America branch on Miramar Parkway at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and withdrew more than $7,000 from the victim’s account.
MIRAMAR, FL
Deputies searching for missing man with schizophrenia

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man diagnosed with schizophrenia after he left his home unattended. Deputies said at around 8 a.m. on Friday, 22-year-old Bradley Arthur Magallanes left his home without a family member. Magallanes is diagnosed with schizophrenia and has a mental capacity of a 6 year old.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Traffic dispute leads to road rage shooting in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.  We're following more breaking news out of southwest Miami-Dade -- where police say a road rage incident broke out.Chopper 4 flew over the scene along Southwest 122nd Avenue and 128th Street.According to investigators -- two men got into a heated argument in the middle of the road and one of the men -- a tow truck driver -- pulled out a gun and shot the other man.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition. The shooter is currently in police custody and Miami-Dade Police detectives are investigating.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami Police Searching for Missing Teenager With Infant Child

Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen with her infant child. Police said 17-year-old Yailin Vargas was last seen Friday morning in the area of Brickell with her five-month-old son. The two were reported missing by Vargas' mother, who said they live in the area.
MIAMI, FL
Police investigate flipped box truck on I-95

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating what caused a box truck to overturn on Interstate 95. The incident happened just before 6 a.m., near the Sunrise Boulevard exit, Friday. 7SkyForce captured video of the truck that flipped. Southbound lanes were closed for the investigation. The Florida Highway Patrol said...
SUNRISE, FL
10-year-old boy who was shot in Miami-Dade apartment dies, police say

A 10-year-old boy has died after being shot in a northeast Miami-Dade apartment Thursday afternoon, police said. Miami-Dade officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper chest when they were called to an apartment complex at around 5:10 p.m., in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, Miami-Dade Police Spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said.
Jury used WhatsApp and a documentary to decide Broward death penalty case ahead of deliberations, one juror claims

Jurors in the retrial of a former death row inmate watched a documentary about the case, joked on WhatsApp about making up their minds months ahead of time, and used the internet to look up information that had not been presented to them in court, according to a defense motion filed this week. Defense lawyers Gabe Ermine and Rachel Newman are hoping the disclosures will result in a new trial ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies

Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
BOCA RATON, FL

