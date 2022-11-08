Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Firepan Korean BBQ Soft Opening Today
Back in April of 2021, we let you know that Firepan KBBQ started construction at the old Pete’s New Haven Style Pizza location at 962 Wayne Avenue Suite L-B in Downtown Silver Spring. Firepan had its Montgomery County ABS alcohol license hearing on November 4, 2021 previously announced an August 1st, 2022 opening date on its website, which was pushed back several times Not to worry, as Source of the Spring reports the restaurant is holding its soft opening today (Saturday, November 12).
ourcommunitynow.com
New Holiday Lights Attraction Coming to DMV
Winter City Lights features acres of twinkling lights, fun winter activities, and real snow. The holidays just aren’t the same without a visit to a holiday lights display. A new attraction is in the lineup in Maryland this year called Winter City Lights. Created by the same group that brought you Field of Screams, Winter City Lights promises to be one of the best holiday attractions in the DMV.
mocoshow.com
Foxtrot to Open First Maryland Location in Bethesda on Friday, November 18
Foxtrot announced today that its fifth DMV-area location at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.) will officially open to the public on Friday, November 18. Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. Guests will be able to celebrate the grand opening with an all-day celebration on Friday, November 18, from 4-7PM, featuring live music, food, and drinks. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.
Hoya
DC Sees Post-Pandemic Increase in Rat Numbers
Rat numbers are increasing across Washington, D.C., as the city recovers from the pandemic, with rat-related complaints more than doubling in the District from 2018 to 2022. The resurgence in rats comes as restaurants reopen, students move back into dorms and people return to the office. D.C.’s service hotline received over 13,300 rat complaints this fiscal year, more than twice the reports it received in 2018. Other major cities are also facing an increase in rats, with New York reaching 21,600 rat complaints last month, a 71% increase from the number of complaints made in Oct. 2020, according to New York’s Sanitation Department.
tmpresale.com
Capital Comedy Festival in Washington, DC Feb 14th, 2023 – presale code
The newest Capital Comedy Festival presale code is now ready to use! For a limited time you can acquire tickets before their public sale 🙂. This could very well be the best chance ever to see Capital Comedy Festival LIVE in Washington, DC. Here are the Capital Comedy Festival performance...
mymcmedia.org
Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week
The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
fox5dc.com
Small explosion destroys ‘Little Free Library’ book collection box in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are investigating a series of small explosions that destroyed at least two pieces of property in Arlington County. Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Columbus Street around 12:45 a.m. on November 9 for the report of a fire. When they arrived, crews found a...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Arlington's Floyd Washington is an essential worker in more ways than one.
Floyd Washington was making the rounds in Westover on a sunny June morning. He had just stopped his sanitation truck to allow a young mother with an infant to cross Washington Boulevard when he noticed a car speeding east, heading straight toward her in the crosswalk. Washington leaned on the...
popville.com
Smoke Spotted in NE
Thanks to Greg for sending around 3:10pm. Hopefully just a carbque with no injuries. Pope jokes will not be accepted at this time. However, fire away with election day ones. Revel or Rant? Revel “closing D.C. moped service” November 22nd. Prince Of Petworth Today at 9:05am. Well, it...
Washingtonian.com
This $65 McShortRib Is the Most Expensive Sandwich Around DC
What’s involved in a $65 sandwich? Typically, luxury ingredients (i.e. caviar grilled cheese, wagyu katsu) or something sillier (edible gold). But the “Colossal Short Rib” at newly opened Joy by Seven Reasons in Chevy Chase is the DC-area’s new most expensive sandwich thanks to its heft alone: it’s filled with an entire braised short rib.
fox5dc.com
Black Panther suit worn by Chadwick Boseman to be featured in DC's African American history museum
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The late Chadwick Boseman’s original Black Panther costume from the 2018 blockbuster "Black Panther" will be displayed at the National Museum of African American History and Culture starting next year. The costume will be part of their new exhibition entitled "Afrofuturism: A History of...
WTOP
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
tmpresale.com
DC Metro Area Residents: Get set to save.
If you live near Washington DC and the larger DC metro area get ready to smile.. we’ve added a new a Regional membership from WiseGuys Presale Passwords just for you!. Now you can get access to presale codes for live entertainment throughout the DC metro area for the next year. No need to pick up an expensive monthly or quarterly plan – get access to excellent entertainment throughout DC, MD & VA for the next year with WiseGuys Presale Passwords.
mocoshow.com
The Tallest Tower in Silver Spring, Solaire 8200 Dixon, Now Open for First Occupancy
Washington Property Company (WPC) has delivered its latest luxury apartment community, Solaire 8200 Dixon, a 403-unit, 27-story tower in the heart of the Ripley District in downtown Silver Spring, MD. WPC Residential has leased about 30% of the building and residents began moving in last month. They are currently accepting applications for the remaining studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Information can be found at www.solaire8200.com.
Where To Eat Around D.C. This Week For DMV Black Restaurant Week
“The National” fried chicken sandwich at Mélange in D.C., which is participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week. That’s right, DMV Black Restaurant Week is back. The event, which began Sunday and runs through Nov. 13, is a homegrown effort to boost Black-owned businesses in the restaurant world and larger hospitality industry.
Eater
Inside the Trifecta of Dining Destinations at the Wharf’s New Pendry Hotel
Culinarily speaking, the Wharf’s luxe new Pendry hotel is all over the map. You can get a cheeseburger at the lobby-level bar (Bar Pendry), a squash blossom vegan quesadilla at its poolside Latin eatery (Flora Flora), and finish off a spicy tuna roll on its scenic rooftop (Moonraker). Laguna...
popville.com
Friends of the White Whale Society Presents
Thanks to Laurie for sending: “Spotted this weekend on 5th Street between Shepherd and Taylor Streets in Petworth. Watching me and my dog walking.”. Friends of the White Whale Society is brought to you by the team behind Hawks*** around Town. You can email your sightings to [email protected]
Hoya
DC Votes to Pass Initiative 82, Ending Tipped Wage
Washington, D.C. residents voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, including restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel staff and other workers in the service industry. Initiative 82, a ballot measure proposing the end of tipped wages, passed with 74% of the vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In accordance with the measure’s passage, the District will gradually increase the hourly minimum wage for tipped workers from $5.35 until it reaches $16.10, D.C.’s current minimum wage for non-tipped workers, in 2027. Initiative 82 comes as a follow-up to Initiative 77, a 2018 referendum in which D.C. voters narrowly voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. Despite voters’ support for the initiative, the D.C. Council voted to repeal it Oct. 2018. A majority of D.C. councilmembers have indicated support for Initiative 82, likely eliminating the possibility of a repeal.
fb101.com
Make an Immediate Beeline to this Diner
Bread & Water Company is quietly becoming a major force in the landscape of Alexandria dining. The group, consisting of partners Markos Panas, Chef Noelie Rickey, Doug Abedje and culinary consultant/exec chef Patrick Tanyag are making their mark. This diverse group of professionals has developed concepts that are garnering accolades and delighting the DMV from VA to Capitol One Arena.
WTOP
DMV Black Restaurant Week offers new local options, and a taste of future success
The award-winning sandwich consisting of thick slabs of smoked turkey and pork belly topped with smashed avocado and jalapeno aioli will be the same as the one he served at Melvin Hines’ first tiny restaurant in the Bloomingdale section of Northwest D.C. Now, borrowing from the real estate industry,...
