Hartleb, Slone, Clark all receive contract extensions to stay at Illinois

By Bret Beherns
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three Illinois head coaches are staying with the Illini for the foreseeable future, receiving contract extensions on Tuesday. Baseball head coach Dan Hartleb has agreed to a four-year extension that will keep him in his position through the 2027 season, while women’s golf coach Renee Slone and women’s tennis coach Evan Clark both are set to receive three-year extensions, keeping them at Illinois through the 2025-26 seasons.

Hartleb is in his 18th year as head coach at Illinois and 33rd year on the Illini coaching staff. He won his 500th career game last season and has an overall mark of 507-371-1, all at Illinois. The D1Baseball.com Big Ten Coach of the Decade for the 2010s has won a pair of Big Ten titles (2011, 2015) and owns a conference record of 241-182 (.569).

“Dan Hartleb embodies Illinois Baseball,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “He is an intense competitor, a teacher of fundamentals and an established leader. He and his family are stalwarts of the local community, and Dan has grown into a very influential voice within our program. We are fortunate to have him continuing to lead our baseball student-athletes to even greater heights in the years ahead. I am grateful for his hard work and trust, and we look forward to celebrating many more Illini victories with him at the helm.”

Slone started one year after Hartleb as head coach, now in her 17th season leading the Illinois women’s golf team. Formerly Renee Heiken, she played for the Illini from 1990-93 and is the most decorated golfer in Illinois history.

“I am thrilled to see Renee continue leading the program that she has helped shape since her arrival as a player more than 30 years ago,” said Whitman in a statement. “Renee’s commitment to the holistic development of her student-athletes has always been without peer, and in recent years, her years of hard work have begun to yield truly impressive on-course results. I couldn’t be happier for Renee and for our program, and I am excited to watch the team’s continued ascent among the best in the Big Ten and the NCAA.”

Under Evan Clark, Illinois women’s tennis has finished third, fourth, tied for fourth and tied for third in the Big Ten the past six years. The Illini are coming off a 15-8 season last year, finishing 8-3 in the league.

“We are pleased with the progress our women’s tennis program has shown under Evan’s leadership, and we are excited for him to continue building on the foundation he has spent his early years creating,” Whitman said in a statement. “Evan has worked exceptionally hard in recruiting, and his teams have performed at a high level. Just as importantly, away from the court, Evan’s student-athletes have embraced all facets of their opportunity at the University of Illinois. With Evan’s continued leadership, I have great confidence in the future of Fighting Illini Women’s Tennis and look forward to them achieving even greater heights.”

All three coaching extensions are pending approval from the University of Illinois Board of Trustees at its regularly scheduled meeting next week.

WCIA

