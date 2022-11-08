ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 dead in Otero County car crash

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police say a missed stop sign led to a crash that killed three people in Otero County last week. According to their preliminary investigation, a 16-year-old male was driving a car east on Steve Drive in Chaparral Friday morning when he missed a stop sign and hit a truck going south on Angelina Boulevard.

None of the people inside the car were wearing their seatbelts and died at the scene. The three people inside the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Related
KTSM

EPPD: Man dies after being ejected during crash at Downtown exit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 22-year-old El Paso man was ejected from his vehicle, suffered head trauma and later died at the hospital, El Paso police said. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 along the Downtown exit from Interstate 10 West. KTSM previously reported the crash when it initially happened. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 10, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police identify teen driver in Sun Metro crash, still in critical condition

UPDATE: El Paso Police Department identified the driver involved in a crash with a Sun Metro bus. The incident happened at approximately 4:18 p.m. Tuesday on the 3800 block of Rich Beem Blvd., according to EPPD. Preliminary inquiry by the Special Traffic Investigations unit identified the driver of a 2002 Chevy Impala as 16-year-old Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces police seek missing person from 2021

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are asking for help finding 33-year-old Geoffrey Spangler, who disappeared a year ago. They say he was last seen in November 2021 at White Sands Missile Range while his car was found in December north of El Paso at a state park. Police were told he had planned […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

One person dead after fatal vehicle crash in Anthony, TX.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A serious vehicle crash occurred late Wednesday morning in Anthony, TX. Officials are reporting that a male individual has died as a result of a serious vehicle crash located on Antonio Street. According to the mayor of Anthony, TX., the male person was identified to be the driver. The incident […]
ANTHONY, TX
KOAT 7

Police respond to student threat at Ruidoso Middle School

RUIDOSO, N.M. — The Ruidoso Police Department responded to Ruidoso Middle School in reference to an 11-year-old student. The student had made a threat to a staff member. The department received notice of a student threatening to shoot a school worker, according to RPD. The student has been charged...
RUIDOSO, NM
KVIA

Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fatal crash shuts down large portion of I-10 WB Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large stretch of I-10 westbound is open once again following a fatal accident that happened early Tuesday morning near the Piedras exit. El Paso Police have confirmed that one person died in the crash after being ejected from their vehicle. Traffic remained heavily backed up while Special Traffic Investigators […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Vehicles collide in same intersection as deadly Friday night crash in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- One intersection in Chaparral, New Mexico has seen two serious crashes this weekend that resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Angelina boulevard and Steve street before 5 p.m. on Sunday night. Officials with the Otero County Sheriff's Department could not be reached Sunday night to confirm the extent of the crash, but images captured by an ABC-7 crew show extensive damage to the front ends of both vehicles involved.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA ABC-7

1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

