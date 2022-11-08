Read full article on original website
Local non-profit ‘Save a Vet’ to host Veterans Day fundraiser
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Hannah Block Historic USO is hosting an event on Saturday for Veterans Suicide Awareness Month. One local non-profit that supports struggling veterans will be there tomorrow to provide more information on their services. “Save A Vet Now” provides professional mental health treatment to local veterans...
New Hanover County non-profits work together to bring free dental care to uninsured
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Those without dental insurance got a chance to get free services over the weekend. Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development partnered with Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church to host a dental clinic for uninsured residents in the tri-county area. Community healthcare workers provided dental care, on...
Food donations being collected for Brunswick Family Assistance
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Staff members at the Home Place of Southport will be collecting food donations Saturday for Brunswick Family Assistance. Organizers say the food drive will help stock the shelves of the charity’s food pantry, which provides monthly support to the families of Brunswick County. “We...
Volunteers pack 350 bags for children facing food insecurity
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of the community came together Wednesday to package food for children in need. NourishNC hosted the event at their warehouse, encouraging guests to pack a bag with someone they didn’t know. Volunteers managed to pack 350 bags of food for children facing food...
Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening
CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
Local Army Reservist turned Wilmington Firefighter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–“To me, Veteran’s Day is a reminder of the legacy that I strive every day to live up to, as do my fellow soldiers.”. Josiah Burkhardt, a local to Sampson County, is a 20-year-old firefighter with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, as well as an active Combat Medic in the Army National Guard, who has always had a passion for helping others.
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
Toys for Tots campaign underway in Brunswick and Columbus counties
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The sturdy cardboard boxes are in place in businesses across Brunswick and Columbus counties, ready for donors to drop off new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots Calabash campaign. The toys will go to make the holidays brighter for underserved children in the two...
YWCA announces program to help guide local business entrepreneurs
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced two new courses for local entrepreneurs. One program is for adults and the other is for teens who are looking to start or grow a business. The seven week course will guide participants through defining a business idea,...
‘Wreaths of Honor’ recognizing veterans with Battleship display
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina is giving veterans and active military the chance to be honored with a display on the Ship. This is the first Wreaths of Honor program being offered by the group. Anyone interested can purchase a 20-inch evergreen holiday...
The Children’s Museum of Wilmington hosting Fall Festival
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington will host their annual Fall Festival on Saturday. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. at 116 Orange Street. Organizers say there will be stations set up around the museum with different fall themed games,...
Veterans Day events happening in the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday is Veterans Day, and there are several events happening in and around our area. UNCW’s Office of Military Affairs will be hosting it’s Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning. The annual event celebrates Veterans, and military-affiliated students and families. It will be held in the lobby of Veterans Hall at 10:45 a.m. All students, staff, and faculty are invited.
Southport holding annual downtown tree lighting ceremony later this month
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Christmas is quickly approaching, and Southport is marking the occasion with their annual tree lighting later this month. The Mayor’s Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony is being held November 25th at 6:00 p.m. Mayor Joe Pat Hatem will light the tree, with “‘Twas the Night...
The Start of Christmas Festivities
Today is the start of the 3rd Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Show at Whimsical Florist & Gifts. Starting today, Friday, November 11, and ending Sunday, November 13, the Holly Jolly Christmas Show audience can prepare to be met with a vast selection of distinctive products by all 20 vendors. This holiday event is full of festive gifts and crafts like clothing, jewelry, holiday decorations, handmade crafts, and food items produced by Bladen County and surrounding county residents.
North Carolina Small Business Festival comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — A festival celebrating North Carolina small businesses comes to downtown Wilmington at Waterline Brewing Company. The event will have local food trucks, live music, and plenty of NC local vendors. The festival takes places this Sunday, November 13, from noon to 4 p.m. The festival is free to the public.
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity sees significant spike in applicants for homeownership program
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —An area non-profit has seen a spike in applicants seeking homes through its program. Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity said in October it received 90 requests to be considered for its homeownership program. It normally receives around 40 requests a month. Homeowner Services Manager...
Registration opens for 2023 New Year’s Day Wrightsville Plunge
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Registration is now open for the annual Wrightsville Plunge. The event is taking place at 703 S. Lumina Avenue at 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., benefiting Communities In Schools of Cape Fear, which works to help keep kids in school, and on the path to graduation.
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
Actors with disabilities taking part in holiday show through ‘Theatre for All’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local theater company for actors with disabilities is staging its annual holiday show next month. The shows are set for December 1st and 2nd at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington, featuring four life-long friends as they share the gift of their most precious moments.
UPDATE: Wilmington disabled veteran’s stolen adapted bike returned
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have a happy update to a story of a Wilmington disabled veteran who had his adapted bike stolen. Kevin Hebert’s bike was stolen last Saturday, but it has been returned by police. Riding his bike is one of Hebert’s favorite pastimes and it’s...
