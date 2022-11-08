Read full article on original website
Vail Mountain takes on Lotus School for Excellence in 2A state title game
32:11 – Abeneazer Getachew scores the game’s first goal from inside 10 yards to give Lotus School for Excellence an early 1-0 lead. 23:53 – Rutley Heinemann breaks free and fires a shot from 15 yards out that just misses the left post. Still 1-0 Meteors, but Gore Rangers are starting to press as Nolan Kim and Heinemann get more touches.
World Cup notebook: Levi gets the green light, Brignone trains at Copper and Vonn’s men vs. women idea still captures imagination 10 years later
The women’s Alpine ski World Cup is set to open in Levi (FIN) with a pair of slalom races on Nov. 19-20. “Due to the unfortunate cancellations of the World Cup competitions, we are finally ready to open the women’s World Cup season and we are looking forward to this,” Peter Gerdol, Chief of race directors told FIS.
Bishop Manogue boys win 3A state soccer title; Miners beat McQueen in championship
In his first season at Bishop Manogue, Marco Merlo did what no other boys soccer coach there has done. Win a state championship. Manogue beat McQueen, 4-0, on Saturday at Dayton, for the first boys state soccer title at the school. ...
Padraig Harrington opens huge lead at Charles Schwab Cup Championship; Steven Alker still in control for series title
Padraig Harrington could win by 10 shots this week and it might not matter. Harrington, second in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship points race, lit up Phoenix Country Club on Saturday, bombing his way around the 6,860-yard, par-71 course to the tune of a 9-under 62 to take a sizable five-shot lead after...
Huskies beat Mullen in overtime, advance to 4A state title game
When Battle Mountain won the 2012 state title, they did so as an underrated No. 6 seed, successively defeating No. 3 Evergreen, No. 2 Broomfield and No. 1 Palmer Ridge 1-0 in a snowstorm in penalty kicks. “Since then, we’ve been in two more semifinals,” head coach Dave Cope said....
