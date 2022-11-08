ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Vail Mountain takes on Lotus School for Excellence in 2A state title game

32:11 – Abeneazer Getachew scores the game’s first goal from inside 10 yards to give Lotus School for Excellence an early 1-0 lead. 23:53 – Rutley Heinemann breaks free and fires a shot from 15 yards out that just misses the left post. Still 1-0 Meteors, but Gore Rangers are starting to press as Nolan Kim and Heinemann get more touches.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

World Cup notebook: Levi gets the green light, Brignone trains at Copper and Vonn’s men vs. women idea still captures imagination 10 years later

The women’s Alpine ski World Cup is set to open in Levi (FIN) with a pair of slalom races on Nov. 19-20. “Due to the unfortunate cancellations of the World Cup competitions, we are finally ready to open the women’s World Cup season and we are looking forward to this,” Peter Gerdol, Chief of race directors told FIS.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Padraig Harrington opens huge lead at Charles Schwab Cup Championship; Steven Alker still in control for series title

Padraig Harrington could win by 10 shots this week and it might not matter. Harrington, second in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship points race, lit up Phoenix Country Club on Saturday, bombing his way around the 6,860-yard, par-71 course to the tune of a 9-under 62 to take a sizable five-shot lead after...
PHOENIX, AZ
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy