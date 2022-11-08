Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
NBC Montana meets with Rep.-elect Ryan Zinke to talk plans for Montana in D.C.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is poised to represent Montana's new Western District in Congress following his win in the midterm elections. NBC Montana's Heidi Meili met with Zinke virtually on Friday morning to talk about his plans for Montana in Washington D.C. Zinke spoke...
NBCMontana
Election results show widespread support for local marijuana taxes and sales
HELENA, Mont. — Two years after Montana voted to legalize adult-use marijuana, residents of more than a dozen counties and cities returned to the ballot box this month to consider local measures to either ban sales or add taxes to adult-use and medical marijuana. Taken as a whole, the...
First openly trans and non-binary candidates elected to Montana Legislature
Missoula voters elected the first openly transgender and non-binary candidates to the Montana Legislature this week.
Republicans Have Supermajority Going Into 2023 Legislature
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In January 2023, the Montana Legislature will convene in Helena with a supermajority that will make it easier to move their agenda forward with the leadership of Governor Greg Gianforte. Republican legislative spokesman Kyle Schmauch has details from the aftermath of Tuesday’s election. Looks...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana voters elect first transgender state legislator
MISSOULA, MT- Zooey Zephyr has won her election in the state of Montana representing the House District 100. She will be Montana's first trans woman to serve the legislator. Zephyr defeated her Republican challenger with 80% of the vote. As of this morning Zephyr has changed her Twitter name to...
Where Montana’s key elections were won
With the results from Montana’s 2022 election rolling in following the close of polls Tuesday night, one way to make sense of how the will of voters across the state’s diverse political geography translates to electoral outcomes is to look at the results county by county. Pieces of...
Decision Desk Calls the Race for Zinke in Western Montana
Decision Desk has now projected Ryan Zinke as the winner in the 1st Congressional District in Western Montana. With slow vote counting still taking place in the Western Congressional district in Montana, the media is still refusing to call the race for former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT)- despite Zinke's continued dominance in the election results.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
NBCMontana
Zinke declares victory in US House race
MISSOULA, Mont. — Republican U.S. House candidate Ryan Zinke's campaign says Zinke is declaring victory in Montana's western district. Statewide, 95% of the votes are in 24 hours after polls closed, with Zinke pulling in an unofficial count of 117,611 votes to Democrat Monica Tranel's 108,263 and Libertarian John Lamb's 9,056.
Gianforte Promises the Largest Tax Cut in Montana History
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference from the State Capitol building in Helena and announced what he called ‘the largest tax cut in Montana history' of $1 billion. A $1 Billion Tax Cut for Montanans says Gianforte. “In this budget, we are...
Bukacek bests Repke in Public Service Commission race
Kalispell physician Ann “Annie” Bukacek, a Republican, has secured the District 5 seat on the Public Service Commission, the state board that regulates monopoly utilities in the power, water, garbage and telecommunications industries, on the strength of a 13-point lead over retired Whitefish executive and Democratic candidate John Repke.
yourbigsky.com
Born Alive Infant Protection Act in Montana falls short by relatively small percentage
Abortion became one of the most debated issues in Montana’s general election 2022. Voters were asked to approve a law declaring an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if born prematurely or survives an attempted abortion; it did not pass in the general election.
yourbigsky.com
Great job Montana voters!; More than half cast ballots
Great ballots, Batman!! The voters turned out in great numbers to vote!. Congratulations MT registered voters, the Secretary of State’s office is reporting 425,637 people voted in the November 8 general election. The total number of registered voters is 762,933 and that means over half of all registered voters...
KULR8
Race for U.S. House District 1 in western Montana tightens
HELENA, Mont. - Monica Tranel and Ryan Zinke are seeing a close race for U.S. House District 1 in western Montana as of 12:55 am. At this time, 326 precincts are partially reporting, with 277 fully reporting.
NBCMontana
Gianforte provides preview of budget proposal
HELENA, Mont. — Governor Greg Gianforte is offering a preview of his proposed budget for the next two years and he’s pitching a billion dollars in tax cuts. Gianforte hailed his proposal as “fiscally responsible” at a Helena press conference Thursday, saying it avoids cuts to essential services while providing tax relief.
Montana Republicans preparing for super majority in Legislature
As the dust continues to settle from election night, it's looking like Republicans are going to not only going to maintain control of the state legislature, but also do so with a super majority.
Flathead Beacon
2022 General Election Results
Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes...
Fairfield Sun Times
Lawsuit seeks to halt Montana’s wolf hunting season
A gray wolf (Photo by MacNeil Lyons/United States Fish and Wildlife, Midwest Region via Flickr/CC-BY-SA 2.0) Two groups that previously filed a lawsuit challenging the way the State of Montana manages wolves also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop the wolf hunting season for several reasons, including a flawed population estimating model as well as rules that they say were adopted without public input.
In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?
As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
November 8, 2022 Montana election results (unofficial)
The votes are being tallied in Montana's November 8, 2022, midterm election. Stay up to date with the latest results.
