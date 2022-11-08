ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

96.3 The Blaze

Republicans Have Supermajority Going Into 2023 Legislature

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In January 2023, the Montana Legislature will convene in Helena with a supermajority that will make it easier to move their agenda forward with the leadership of Governor Greg Gianforte. Republican legislative spokesman Kyle Schmauch has details from the aftermath of Tuesday’s election. Looks...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana voters elect first transgender state legislator

MISSOULA, MT- Zooey Zephyr has won her election in the state of Montana representing the House District 100. She will be Montana's first trans woman to serve the legislator. Zephyr defeated her Republican challenger with 80% of the vote. As of this morning Zephyr has changed her Twitter name to...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Where Montana’s key elections were won

With the results from Montana’s 2022 election rolling in following the close of polls Tuesday night, one way to make sense of how the will of voters across the state’s diverse political geography translates to electoral outcomes is to look at the results county by county. Pieces of...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Decision Desk Calls the Race for Zinke in Western Montana

Decision Desk has now projected Ryan Zinke as the winner in the 1st Congressional District in Western Montana. With slow vote counting still taking place in the Western Congressional district in Montana, the media is still refusing to call the race for former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT)- despite Zinke's continued dominance in the election results.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Zinke declares victory in US House race

MISSOULA, Mont. — Republican U.S. House candidate Ryan Zinke's campaign says Zinke is declaring victory in Montana's western district. Statewide, 95% of the votes are in 24 hours after polls closed, with Zinke pulling in an unofficial count of 117,611 votes to Democrat Monica Tranel's 108,263 and Libertarian John Lamb's 9,056.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Bukacek bests Repke in Public Service Commission race

Kalispell physician Ann “Annie” Bukacek, a Republican, has secured the District 5 seat on the Public Service Commission, the state board that regulates monopoly utilities in the power, water, garbage and telecommunications industries, on the strength of a 13-point lead over retired Whitefish executive and Democratic candidate John Repke.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Great job Montana voters!; More than half cast ballots

Great ballots, Batman!! The voters turned out in great numbers to vote!. Congratulations MT registered voters, the Secretary of State’s office is reporting 425,637 people voted in the November 8 general election. The total number of registered voters is 762,933 and that means over half of all registered voters...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gianforte provides preview of budget proposal

HELENA, Mont. — Governor Greg Gianforte is offering a preview of his proposed budget for the next two years and he’s pitching a billion dollars in tax cuts. Gianforte hailed his proposal as “fiscally responsible” at a Helena press conference Thursday, saying it avoids cuts to essential services while providing tax relief.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

2022 General Election Results

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Lawsuit seeks to halt Montana’s wolf hunting season

A gray wolf (Photo by MacNeil Lyons/United States Fish and Wildlife, Midwest Region via Flickr/CC-BY-SA 2.0) Two groups that previously filed a lawsuit challenging the way the State of Montana manages wolves also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop the wolf hunting season for several reasons, including a flawed population estimating model as well as rules that they say were adopted without public input.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?

As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
MONTANA STATE

