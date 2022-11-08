ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California’s Central Valley could determine US House control. Election results so far

Control of the House of Representatives could come down to California. And it could take days — or weeks — to determine. Some of the nation’s tightest midterm races are in California’s Central Valley, a 280-mile purple stretch of fertile farmland in the middle of a left-leaning state. Overall, GOP candidates are faring well here, even in districts that have more registered Democrats than Republicans.
Prop. 27 is one of the biggest California election flops in decades. Here are the others

Proposition 27 is poised to go down as one of the least successful ballot propositions in California history, despite nearly $150 million spent in support of it. The initiative would have allowed licensed tribes and companies to offer online gambling. It faced off against Proposition 26, which would have allowed sports betting at tribal casinos and horse racing tracks. Supporters of the two ballot initiatives spent more than half a billion dollars trying to convince voters to cast ballot for their initiative and against the other.
