California should change fishing rules after hundreds of sturgeon die, scientists say
A dozen independent fish scientists are calling for urgent changes to sport fishing rules to save California’s largest freshwater fish after an unprecedented red tide this summer left hundreds of them dead in the estuary on Sacramento’s doorstep. The fish is the white sturgeon — an ancient species...
Third winter surge coming? California COVID-19 activity accelerates ahead of holiday season
COVID-19 infection and hospital numbers are starting to increase more sharply in California, as the winter months approach with another new batch of variants in circulation. The California Department of Public Health in a weekly update Thursday reported the daily case rate for coronavirus at 7.1 per 100,000, up 11% compared to last week.
California’s Central Valley could determine US House control. Election results so far
Control of the House of Representatives could come down to California. And it could take days — or weeks — to determine. Some of the nation’s tightest midterm races are in California’s Central Valley, a 280-mile purple stretch of fertile farmland in the middle of a left-leaning state. Overall, GOP candidates are faring well here, even in districts that have more registered Democrats than Republicans.
They defied California and drained an important salmon stream. Their fine: $50 per farmer
For eight straight days this summer, farmers in far Northern California drained almost all of the water out of a river in defiance of the state’s drought regulations. The move infuriated environmentalists and salmon-dependent Native American tribes downstream. California now knows the cost of the farmers’ blatant defiance: Less...
Nurses plan two-day strike at 21 Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California
Nurses who work at 21 Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California plan to hold a two-day strike later this month to continue voicing their concerns about chronic short-staffing and workplace health and safety. The strike is scheduled for Nov. 21 and 22, and includes Kaiser Permanente medical centers in Sacramento,...
Northern California 16-year-old found dead. She went missing on cold night in Nevada County
A widespread search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing since Wednesday night ended Friday afternoon when authorities found her body less than a mile from a rural Nevada County home where she was last seen. The teen, identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office only as Trinity, was found...
Prop. 27 is one of the biggest California election flops in decades. Here are the others
Proposition 27 is poised to go down as one of the least successful ballot propositions in California history, despite nearly $150 million spent in support of it. The initiative would have allowed licensed tribes and companies to offer online gambling. It faced off against Proposition 26, which would have allowed sports betting at tribal casinos and horse racing tracks. Supporters of the two ballot initiatives spent more than half a billion dollars trying to convince voters to cast ballot for their initiative and against the other.
