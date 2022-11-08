Read full article on original website
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match
The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
Sarah Logan Returns With Viking Raiders During WWE SmackDown
Sarah Logan was one of the many WWE stars that were shown the door two years ago as a result of budget cuts. Tonight, Sarah Logan returned to WWE with a new gimmick. Sarah Logan returned to WWE moments before Zelina Vega’s match with B-Fab. Sarah Logan’s presence caused a distraction, allowing The Viking Raiders to storm the ring and attack Legado Del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and The Hit Row.
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off
Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
Cody Rhodes Admits He Made The Wrong Political Decisions In AEW
Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW back in February, and fans were certainly surprised by this. Prior to his exit, Rhodes was one of the highlights of AEW television as well as an EVP. He helped put over numerous talents during his time there, including the likes of Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, MJF and many more. He also had some trouble backstage in AEW, and that includes his political decisions.
Vince McMahon Had No Confidence In RVD As A Top Star In WWE
RVD is definitely one of the most technically-gifted pro wrestlers to have ever competed in the pro wrestling world. The icon has competed in several promotions such as ECW, WCW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling during his career which has lasted over thirty years. That being said, Vince McMahon never really saw him as the Whole F’n Show.
Rhea Ripley Takes Jab At AJ Styles In Unseen Footage From WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley has a tormenting force on Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator has been known to take jabs at WWE Superstars and most recently, her latest target has been The Phenomenal AJ Styles, during his feud with Rhea’s group, The Judgment Day. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows,...
Paul Heyman Reacts To Jake Paul Wanting Him In His Corner
Jake Paul shocked everyone with his presence at the Crown Jewel press conference. The undefeated boxer came to his brother’s aide during the show’s main event as well. Jake knocked out The Usos before teasing a potential matchup with Solo Sikoa. Jake was namedropped multiple times during the...
Bow Wow Takes Another Shot At Jade Cargill
Over the past few weeks, rap star Bow Wow has been vying for a spot on the AEW roster. Bow Wow has also been seen — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 31, 2022 “>taking shots on AEW star Jade Cargill, but was easily she could squash Bow Wow in the ring. Bow Wow didn’t take this lightly and called her out on Twitter. Cargill held her ground and clapped back at Bow Wow.
Jim Ross Drags Failed Ex WWE Superstar For Being ‘Unstable’
In the early 2000s, WWE was trying to bolster its roster by signing new talents such as Randy Orton, John Cena, Batista, and Brock Lesnar. However, while all the above-mentioned superstars went on to become World Champions, Nathan Jones was left behind in a big way. Nathan Jones, whose gimmick...
Saraya Pulls Out Of Big Event
Saraya, formerly known as Paige, is all set to return to in-ring action with her appearance announced for AEW Full Gear, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022. However, it seems like she has rescheduled one of upcoming appearances. Saraya made her...
Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About Beef With Jeff Jarrett Over Jacking His Nickname
Dustin Rhodes has been in the wrestling industry for decades and has used the nickname, The Last Outlaw, to symbolize that he is the last of his type at this stage in his long illustrious career. Rhodes is now claiming that he has beef with Jeff Jarrett since he apparently stole his nickname and called himself The Last Outlaw.
AEW Dragged For Giving Matt Hardy Brain Damage
Matt Hardy is a true veteran in the pro wrestling business, having constantly reinvented himself over the years. Due to his extensive knowledge of the pro wrestling world, his opinion is taken seriously. Still, Hardy’s recent stint in AEW has some worried about how Tony Khan booked him. Matt...
Fans Are Not Happy About Jeff Jarrett’s Shot At WWE During AEW Dynamite
Braun Strowman has recently gained a lot of internet attention, particularly after his match at Crown Jewel opposite Omos, when he criticized his fellow wrestlers. During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett took a shot at the Monster of All Monsters, and fans were definitely not happy with that.
Zoey Stark Is Back To Herself After Shocking Betrayal On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark finally snapped and took out her frustrations on Nikkita Lyons after their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Stark is thrilled after taking out Lyons last night on WWE NXT. For those who didn’t watch the show, Stark and Lyons squared...
Bray Wyatt Not Listed On Rundown For WWE SmackDown Tonight
WWE brought Bray Wyatt back after a year away from the company. Things are just getting interesting for him, but it seems that he might literally be on the show this week. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that Bray Wyatt is not listed on tonight’s rundown for SmackDown. That being said, Uncle Howdy is supposed to be on the show.
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Reveals Who Inspired Him To Carry A 2×4 To The Ring
Hacksaw Jim Duggan had a long career in the ring. He has a lot to look back on, and it’s obvious that people want to know those stories as well. Duggan recently reflected on it in a new interview. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with the Times-Union about...
Logan Paul’s WWE Crown Jewel Frog Splash Video Garners Over 45 Million Views
It’s been a week since WWE’s Crown Jewel premium live event which took place in Saudi Arabia. The main event saw Logan Paul take on Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship. On tonight’s Smackdown, the influence of Logan Paul was touted in regards to a video he took during the match.
Mustafa Ali Still On WWE RAW Roster Despite Being Part Of SmackDown World Cup
Mustafa Ali had a lot of potential after his main roster debut in 2019. Unfortunately, he was mostly wasted on the main roster due to being stuck in uninteresting storylines. He was also recently part of the SmackDown World Cup, but he isn’t necessarily part of the blue brand.
