WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
WNDU
Two injured in Elkhart house fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
95.3 MNC
Two people burned during house fire in Elkhart
Two people are recovering from burns after a house fire in Elkhart. Elkhart Fire crews were called around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, to the 700 Block of Christian Avenue and found heavy smoke coming from the front of the home and significant fire visible inside and at the back of the structure.
abc57.com
LaPorte County Fires
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. --The call for a fire came in at 11:30 a.m. with dispatch confirming the woodland fire is happening at the 5600 block of East State Road 4, which is still active now with multiple departments on scene all day. Volunteer fire department personnel from various townships have...
abc57.com
Michigan State Police Niles Post annual "Stuff A Blue Goose"
NILES, Mich. --The Michigan State Police Niles post is planning its annual "Stuff A Blue Goose" event, with collections of toys, gift cards, toiletries and food items to support the needs of the less fortunate community members. For decades, the "Blue Goose" has been a moniker describing an MSP patrol...
Deputies: Man injured in rollover crash near Hartford
Authorities say a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Van Buren County Thursday.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Through the Weekend
Chances for snow are on the way! Precipitation has already started to develop, and will continue to ramp up through the day, as the warm lake bolsters the lake effect showers.
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi at Cassopolis Road, Redfield Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Mason Township on Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 6:38 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street for the incident. According to deputies, a 51-year-old...
‘48 Hours’ to feature 34-year-old Southwest Michigan murder solved in 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old murder in Southwest Michigan will be featured on television’s “48 Hours.”. Roxanne Wood, 30, was found dead in her Niles home by her husband, Terry Wood, in February 1987. The case remained unsolved for decades. Then, in February, Michigan State Police...
WNDU
Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City woman is dead after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:40 a.m. in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. When officers arrived on scene, they found Virginia Bobillo, 92, unconscious and...
abc57.com
South Bend Fire investigates fire on South Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 1900 block of S. Michigan St. Wednesday. At 3:28 p.m., crews were called to Denny Moon's Auto Tech for the fire. One person was inside at the time. According to officials on scene, he...
abc57.com
Brownfield Park to be renamed Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Brownfield Park is set to be renamed on Friday. The park will now be named as the Stephen J. Luecke Park after former South Bend Mayor. Mayor Luecke was the longest serving mayor in South Bend history, garnering re-election three times from 1997 to 2011. The...
abc57.com
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in parking lot
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot off East Michigan Boulevard Tuesday morning, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 9:41 a.m., dispatch received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
‘We are devastated’: Chesterton teacher dead following 6-vehicle crash; speed blamed
PORTAGE, Ind. — A Chesterton middle school teacher died a following a six-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Portage. At around 5:45 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute on the report of a crash involving six vehicles. Portage police believe a 42-year-old man, driving a gray Cadillac SUV, was traveling at “an […]
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
Chesterton Middle School teacher killed in Portage 6-vehicle crash
A teacher at Chesterton Middle School was killed in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, Portage police said.
95.3 MNC
Missing man dies in car crash
A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
WNDU
2 arrested after deadly shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been arrested after a man was shot and killed in South Bend early Friday morning. South Bend Police Third Detail Officers were on patrol around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
