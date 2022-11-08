ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford, PA

Comments / 5

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Wendel disappointed by Zeldin's loss, vows to work with Hochul

Chautauqua County's top elected official says he's disappointed by Congressman Lee Zeldin's defeat on Tuesday, but County Executive P.J. Wendel says he will continue to work with Governor Kathy Hochul. Wendel says the Long Island Republican ran a "great" campaign against Hochul, who became the state's first woman elected as governor. The Lakewood Republican says Zeldin did so despite New York being a blue state...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
yourdailylocal.com

ANF Approves Fourmile Project in Warren, McKean Counties

BRADFORD, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield signed the decision for the Fourmile Project, which involves four Warren County municipalities. The decision authorizes several management actions in the Fourmile Project Area – a 45,647-acre area located in the Bradford Ranger District in...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Hochul retains Governor seat; Allegany and Steuben county voters help Langworthy go to Congress

In New York, key races on Nov. 8 were for U.S. House seats from – on the grid left to right – Districts 18, 19 and 22, and the governor’s race. Respectively in the grid, those candidates are Pat Ryan and Colin Schmitt (bottom) in NY18, Josh Riley and Marc Molinaro (bottom) in NY19, Francis Conole and Brandon Williams (bottom) in NY22, and Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (bottom) for governor.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Poll Workers “Shot” With Water Beads

Two poll workers were unhurt after being “shot” with water beads at a polling place Tuesday. Reports say that two people, most likely juveniles, drove by and discharged Orbeez water beads at workers at the Eagles Club polling place on East Main Street. District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer said...
wnynewsnow.com

Threat To Jamestown High School Deemed Not Credible

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A threat lodged against Jamestown High School has been deemed not credible by investigators. Jamestown Public School’s Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker released the following statement on Thursday:. “Late Wednesday evening, the Jamestown Police Department was made aware of a rumor of a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Multiple people injured in Angola fire at Gram’s Pierogi House

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Town of Evans Police department, officials were alerted to a fire at 22 South Main Street in the Village of Angola late Wednesday night. Officials say that at 9:47 p.m., police and fire personnel arrived at the scene of a multi-use structure, that housed Gram’s Pierogi House and […]
ANGOLA, NY
police1.com

Pa. officers to pilot new marijuana breathalyzer to halt impaired driving

WARREN, Pa. — Officers in Pennsylvania will soon be piloting new marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect elevated levels of THC in an effort to prevent impaired driving. According to Erie News Now, the process works by Warren County officers collecting breath samples from a driver suspected of being impaired by cannabis using the breathalyzer and then sending those samples to a designated laboratory to be processed.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Dunkirk Woman Arrested, Faces Felony Charges In Assault Of Child

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — A City of Dunkirk woman has been arrested and faces felony charges after allegedly causing serious injury to a child. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 34-year-old Titiana Berrios on Thursday. While details of the incident were withheld,...
DUNKIRK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York

A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
ANGOLA, NY
wesb.com

Hinsdale Charged After Family Offense

A Hinsdale man was charged after a domestic family offense Thursday night. New York State Police charged 44-year-old John A. Kiernan with criminal mischief and felony criminal contempt. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
HINSDALE, NY
wesb.com

Upgrades completed at OGH Cardiac Catheterization Lab

Olean General Hospital (OGH) is set to reopen the Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, “cath lab,” after a five-week hiatus due to renovations and upgrades. OGH now has the state-of-the-art Siemens Artis Icono Lab that will continue to allow the cardiology team to continue to provide full comprehensive cardiology services to the region.
OLEAN, NY
2 On Your Side

Family in Angola loses home and business in fire

ANGOLA, N.Y. — A family lost its business and home in a multi-use structure fire. According to the Town of Evans Police Department, the fire happened just after 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Village of Angola. The structure was home to Gram's Pierogi House and apartments. Several...
ANGOLA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Electric vehicle charging stations popping up in Allegany County

Cuba now offering a free charging station at The Inn at 28. The inevitable emergance of the electric vehicle(EV) is starting to show signs of life in Allegany County. Since the birth of Tesla or the news that major motor vehicle manufactuarers are retiring combustion engine products, very little progress has occurred. Only a few locals have been driving EV’s and they largely use private charging stations.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy