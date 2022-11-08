Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
Wendel disappointed by Zeldin's loss, vows to work with Hochul
Chautauqua County's top elected official says he's disappointed by Congressman Lee Zeldin's defeat on Tuesday, but County Executive P.J. Wendel says he will continue to work with Governor Kathy Hochul. Wendel says the Long Island Republican ran a "great" campaign against Hochul, who became the state's first woman elected as governor. The Lakewood Republican says Zeldin did so despite New York being a blue state...
yourdailylocal.com
ANF Approves Fourmile Project in Warren, McKean Counties
BRADFORD, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield signed the decision for the Fourmile Project, which involves four Warren County municipalities. The decision authorizes several management actions in the Fourmile Project Area – a 45,647-acre area located in the Bradford Ranger District in...
wellsvillesun.com
Hochul retains Governor seat; Allegany and Steuben county voters help Langworthy go to Congress
In New York, key races on Nov. 8 were for U.S. House seats from – on the grid left to right – Districts 18, 19 and 22, and the governor’s race. Respectively in the grid, those candidates are Pat Ryan and Colin Schmitt (bottom) in NY18, Josh Riley and Marc Molinaro (bottom) in NY19, Francis Conole and Brandon Williams (bottom) in NY22, and Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (bottom) for governor.
Wyoming Co. experiencing ballot scanning issues in about 6 of its 40 districts
James Schlick, the Republican Election Commissioner in Wyoming County, tells 7 News the county is experiencing ballot scanning issues in approximately six of its 40 districts.
wesb.com
Poll Workers “Shot” With Water Beads
Two poll workers were unhurt after being “shot” with water beads at a polling place Tuesday. Reports say that two people, most likely juveniles, drove by and discharged Orbeez water beads at workers at the Eagles Club polling place on East Main Street. District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer said...
wnynewsnow.com
Threat To Jamestown High School Deemed Not Credible
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A threat lodged against Jamestown High School has been deemed not credible by investigators. Jamestown Public School’s Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker released the following statement on Thursday:. “Late Wednesday evening, the Jamestown Police Department was made aware of a rumor of a...
Multiple people injured in Angola fire at Gram’s Pierogi House
ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Town of Evans Police department, officials were alerted to a fire at 22 South Main Street in the Village of Angola late Wednesday night. Officials say that at 9:47 p.m., police and fire personnel arrived at the scene of a multi-use structure, that housed Gram’s Pierogi House and […]
Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?
Driftwood Borough in Cameron County, PA shares a similar history to some of the towns in Pennsylvania that are now gone. Towns that were once lively and filled with people making a livelihood from the lumber industry.
police1.com
Pa. officers to pilot new marijuana breathalyzer to halt impaired driving
WARREN, Pa. — Officers in Pennsylvania will soon be piloting new marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect elevated levels of THC in an effort to prevent impaired driving. According to Erie News Now, the process works by Warren County officers collecting breath samples from a driver suspected of being impaired by cannabis using the breathalyzer and then sending those samples to a designated laboratory to be processed.
wnynewsnow.com
Dunkirk Woman Arrested, Faces Felony Charges In Assault Of Child
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — A City of Dunkirk woman has been arrested and faces felony charges after allegedly causing serious injury to a child. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 34-year-old Titiana Berrios on Thursday. While details of the incident were withheld,...
Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York
A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
Jamestown woman pleads guilty for role in narcotics conspiracy
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday that a Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
wesb.com
Hinsdale Charged After Family Offense
A Hinsdale man was charged after a domestic family offense Thursday night. New York State Police charged 44-year-old John A. Kiernan with criminal mischief and felony criminal contempt. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Area Woman Accused of Harassing Woman at Walmart Charged With Disorderly Conduct
FOREST/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Titusville Woman Cited for Disorderly Conduct/Obscene Language. Corry-based State Police investigated a report of harassment around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, at the Walmart on Hydetown Road in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
wesb.com
Upgrades completed at OGH Cardiac Catheterization Lab
Olean General Hospital (OGH) is set to reopen the Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, “cath lab,” after a five-week hiatus due to renovations and upgrades. OGH now has the state-of-the-art Siemens Artis Icono Lab that will continue to allow the cardiology team to continue to provide full comprehensive cardiology services to the region.
Family in Angola loses home and business in fire
ANGOLA, N.Y. — A family lost its business and home in a multi-use structure fire. According to the Town of Evans Police Department, the fire happened just after 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Village of Angola. The structure was home to Gram's Pierogi House and apartments. Several...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Phillip Hann turned himself in on 11.10.22
Phillip Hann is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Hann is wanted for criminal contempt. Hann has violated an order of protection. Hann is 36 years old. Hann has red hair and hazel eyes. Hann is 6′ tall and weighs 165 pounds. Hann has a tattoo on...
wnynewsnow.com
Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
WGRZ TV
Jamestown Dispensary Wrong Address
And Police Chief confirm the correct addresses were 212 Fairmount Avenue and 25 north Main Street, which are home to C-H-Q Mart. We apologize for any confusion.
wellsvillesun.com
Electric vehicle charging stations popping up in Allegany County
Cuba now offering a free charging station at The Inn at 28. The inevitable emergance of the electric vehicle(EV) is starting to show signs of life in Allegany County. Since the birth of Tesla or the news that major motor vehicle manufactuarers are retiring combustion engine products, very little progress has occurred. Only a few locals have been driving EV’s and they largely use private charging stations.
