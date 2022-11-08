Read full article on original website
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricityThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home pricesThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Adelanto conducting housing needs surveyThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Apple Valley ‘Lucky Retailer’ sells $12,141 SuperLotto Plus winning ticketThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
vvng.com
Detectives are Investigating the In-Custody Death of Eli Baker, 33 of Hesperia
ADELANTO, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — An inmate housed at a local detention center in Adelanto died after suffering from a medical emergency, officials confirmed. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9:23 p.m., deputies and medical staff at the High Desert Detention Center responded to a male inmate who was unresponsive inside a cell.
etxview.com
Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder
UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
vvng.com
Coroner’s Requesting Help Identifying an Unknown Woman Found Dead in Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s released a sketch of a woman recently found dead in hopes that someone from the public will be able to identify her. On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., Sheriff’s Coroner Division personnel responded with the California Highway...
Riverside police says burglary ring is targeting homes citywide
According to investigators, since January, groups of men and women have been breaking into residences in the Alessandro Heights, Hawarden Hills and Mission Grove neighborhoods.
vvng.com
2 suspects out on bail were arrested again on similar charges at the Mariposa Inn in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two suspects are back in jail after they were arrested for multiple weapons and drug charges at the Mariposa Inn. On October 5, 2022, while conducting proactive patrol, due to recent shootings, near the Green Spot Motel, Deputy Jones and Deputy Polar from the Victorville Police Department conducted a vehicle check and contacted Eric Sigler and Samantha Neal.
3 suspects arrested after security cameras capture burglary in Thousand Oaks
Law enforcement agencies across Southern California are warning of a group of criminals believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in several communities, including Thousand Oaks and Riverside. “It just kind of struck…I have three guys in my backyard,” burglary victim James Fitzpatrick told KTLA’s Rick Chambers. Fitzpatrick described the moment […]
vvng.com
Helicopter requested for Head-on crash in Victorville on Mesa View Drive
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter was requested, along with several ambulances to transport four injured people following a crash in Victorville. The head-on traffic collision was reported on Saturday, November 12. 2022 at approximately 3:41 a.m., involving a red vehicle and a white vehicle on Mesa View Drive and Nyack Drive.
Jailed pursuit suspect has several arrests in L.A., Riverside counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said.
foxla.com
Riverside police looking for group of suspects involved in series of residential burglaries
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Detectives with the Riverside Police Department are looking for a number of suspects involved in a series of residential burglaries. The group is believed to be part of a South American theft group. Investigators say since January, the group has burglarized homes in the Alessandro Heights, Hawarden...
2 arrested in Riverside home invasion that left would-be robber dead, resident wounded
Police have arrested two men suspected of being involved in an August home-invasion robbery attempt and shooting that left a third suspect dead and a resident wounded in Riverside. The incident took place around 2 a.m. on Aug. 24 at an apartment in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Police say Gregory Harris, 26, […]
2 Montclair HS students arrested after 1 was seen in video holding magazine with ammunition
Two 15-year-old students at Montclair High School were taken into custody Thursday morning after one of them was captured on video holding a magazine with ammunition, police say.
Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California
Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
foxla.com
Riverside communities on high alert amid string of home burglaries
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside police investigators are asking for the public’s help to bust a crime ring with ties to criminal organizations in South America. Criminal crews from South America, also known as "criminal tourists," have been around for decades, but have primarily targeted businesses in the past. Now, officials say they have expanded their criminal enterprise to home burglaries and the Riverside community is being hit hard.
Murder suspect caught after trying to steal laundry detergent from La Verne supermarket, police say
A murder suspect was arrested in La Verne after he was allegedly caught running out of a Vons store with a cart filled with stolen Tide laundry detergent, police say.
NBC Los Angeles
‘The Audacity.' French Bulldog Stolen From Behind Fence in High Desert Crime Caught on Video
Thieves are caught on surveillance video taking a French bulldog from a High Desert yard in broad daylight and now the owners of that pet are pleading for help. Ramiro Ortega considers his dogs his children, especially 3-month-old Rocky, a French bulldog that he got for his wife after her dog recently passed away.
Quality of life operations result in 15 arrests in Lake Elsinore
Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced.
Police: Murder suspect arrested with shopping cart full of stolen laundry detergent
LA VERNE, Calif. — An alert police officer on patrol is credited with arresting a man wanted on murder charges, after seeing the suspect pushing a shopping cart filled with detergent. The La Verne Police Department said in a post on social media that Corporal McKindley was on patrol...
Caught on Camera: Cyclist Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a cyclist struck by a commercial van that fled the scene was caught on camera at a Lancaster intersection Wednesday afternoon. At exactly 2:32 p.m., Nov. 9, 911 operators received a call regarding a traffic collision involving a cyclist. Arriving deputies...
Riverside high school student saved from fentanyl overdose
A teenager’s life was saved after a suspected overdose from a fentanyl-laced pill thanks to the swift actions of school staff in Riverside. Riverside Police are sharing more details about a lifesaving rescue that occurred at Arlington High School on Oct. 20. School officials called authorities when a female student collapsed inside the main office […]
One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont
One person died in a solo vehicle crash today in Beaumont. The crash happened on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Oak Valley Parkway, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The person died at the scene. There is no information regarding the age and gender of the victim. The victim's name will be withheld The post One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
