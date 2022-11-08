ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

vvng.com

Detectives are Investigating the In-Custody Death of Eli Baker, 33 of Hesperia

ADELANTO, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — An inmate housed at a local detention center in Adelanto died after suffering from a medical emergency, officials confirmed. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9:23 p.m., deputies and medical staff at the High Desert Detention Center responded to a male inmate who was unresponsive inside a cell.
HESPERIA, CA
etxview.com

Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder

UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
FONTANA, CA
vvng.com

2 suspects out on bail were arrested again on similar charges at the Mariposa Inn in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two suspects are back in jail after they were arrested for multiple weapons and drug charges at the Mariposa Inn. On October 5, 2022, while conducting proactive patrol, due to recent shootings, near the Green Spot Motel, Deputy Jones and Deputy Polar from the Victorville Police Department conducted a vehicle check and contacted Eric Sigler and Samantha Neal.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

3 suspects arrested after security cameras capture burglary in Thousand Oaks

Law enforcement agencies across Southern California are warning of a group of criminals believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in several communities, including Thousand Oaks and Riverside.   “It just kind of struck…I have three guys in my backyard,” burglary victim James Fitzpatrick told KTLA’s Rick Chambers.   Fitzpatrick described the moment […]
vvng.com

Helicopter requested for Head-on crash in Victorville on Mesa View Drive

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter was requested, along with several ambulances to transport four injured people following a crash in Victorville. The head-on traffic collision was reported on Saturday, November 12. 2022 at approximately 3:41 a.m., involving a red vehicle and a white vehicle on Mesa View Drive and Nyack Drive.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California

Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Riverside communities on high alert amid string of home burglaries

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside police investigators are asking for the public’s help to bust a crime ring with ties to criminal organizations in South America. Criminal crews from South America, also known as "criminal tourists," have been around for decades, but have primarily targeted businesses in the past. Now, officials say they have expanded their criminal enterprise to home burglaries and the Riverside community is being hit hard.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Riverside high school student saved from fentanyl overdose

A teenager’s life was saved after a suspected overdose from a fentanyl-laced pill thanks to the swift actions of school staff in Riverside. Riverside Police are sharing more details about a lifesaving rescue that occurred at Arlington High School on Oct. 20. School officials called authorities when a female student collapsed inside the main office […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont

One person died in a solo vehicle crash today in Beaumont.   The crash happened on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Oak Valley Parkway, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.    The person died at the scene. There is no information regarding the age and gender of the victim. The victim's name will be withheld The post One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA

