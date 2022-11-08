Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
35-year-old allegedly rapes 13-year-old he met on social media
FULTON, N.Y. – A man from Oswego County is behind bars after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. News10NBC has details on the frightening case. The suspect is 35-year-old Bernard Hammond III. He lives in the Oswego County City of Fulton, which is about two hours from Rochester. The victim in this case, is 13-years-old.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: How was a parolee charged with murder out of custody in the first place?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When a parolee was charged with murder last week, the question became: how he was out of custody in the first place?. When we started to investigate the case, we learned that a week prior to the murder, the parolee was arrested for cutting off his GPS ankle monitor. But instead of going to jail for that violation he was released with another monitor.
WHEC TV-10
Oswego County man charged with raping Monroe County teen
FULTON, N.Y. — A man from Oswego County is charged with four counts of rape after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. The Fulton Police Department said that Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, met the victim on social media, picked her up from her school in Irondequoit on Monday, and took the victim to his residence in Fulton.
WHEC TV-10
Man recovering from overnight shooting at Genesee Valley Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Rochester police officers responded to Strong Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. When police got there, they were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man from Henrietta suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His...
WHEC TV-10
Lawsuit says House of Mercy was warned about August attack by accused killer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The House of Mercy is getting sued by a former resident saying the House of Mercy was warned about the attack that killed a man and injured the plaintiff. On August 7th, Rochester Police say Nathaniel Jeanpierre III killed a man with a machete inside the house.
WHEC TV-10
State Police: Pursuit of stolen car ends with crash on Joseph Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are searching for the person who stole a car, led officers on a pursuit, then ran away after crashing that car. Rochester police said on Monday that someone reported their Pontiac Sedan stolen. Early Friday morning, New York State Police said they saw that car on Milan Street and attempted to pull it over but the driver sped off.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Think everyone gets out of jail after a gun arrest? Here’s our bail test.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. If you thought everyone arrested for having a gun got a ticket and then got released, watch what our investigation found. A lot of people have told us they think everyone gets out of custody because of bail reform and they blame the reform on the crime we’re suffering through now.
WHEC TV-10
Irondequoit Police Chief announces his retirement
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird is retiring. The town made the announcement on Thursday. Laird has been a police officer for nearly 30 years, 22 of them in Irondequoit. He’s been the chief since 2020. He led the Irondequoit Police Department through major reforms in...
WHEC TV-10
Arrest made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest was made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel. Investigators say the man responsible set a series of fires around the city. We just got word in the last 10 minutes that the guy was arrested today. The man was identified as 39-year-old Isaac Lynch, of Rochester. He’s charged with burglary, arson, criminal mischief and petit larceny.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate after man found dead at Peace Village homeless encampment
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating after a body was found on Thursday at Peace Village, the homeless encampment on Industrial Street. Police say they received reports of the body around noon. When they got there, they found a man, possibly in his 30’s, dead in a shelter. So far there are no signs of foul play. The medical examiner will do an autopsy.
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters work to put out wildfire in Steuben County forest
JASPER, N.Y. — We are tracking a wildfire that is burning right now down in Steuben County. It started in the town of Jasper just after 10 a.m. on Thursday. The fire department responded to a brush fire call in the Turkey Ridge State Forest and found it spreading rapidly.
WHEC TV-10
County Executive Bello: Proposed 2023 budget would lower property taxes to lowest since 1940s
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the proposed county budget, revealed on Thursday, would lower property taxes to the lowest rates since the 1940s. At the conference about the $1.3 billion budget proposal, Bello said that Monroe County is in the best financial state its been in for decades. He said the county’s high credit rating shows that business is growing and developing.
WHEC TV-10
New shelters to be added to Peace Village homeless encampment
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Advocates for the homeless now have a way to provide shelter to people who choose to live on the streets here in Rochester. News10NBC takes a look at the city’s Peace Village and the new shelters that will soon be added to the homeless encampment.
WHEC TV-10
Hurricane Nicole makes impact with implications for Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. You have seen the pictures before of the horrific damage caused by Hurricane Ian around Fort Meyers, Florida. It is going to be months, if not years, before they finally get things cleaned and back to some sense of normalcy. It is hard to believe that it has been six weeks since the impact of this major hurricane.
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert Weather: Heavy rain for Friday afternoon and night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a nice start to Friday with dry, mild, and cloudy conditions through mid-morning. Rain arrives between 10 a.m. and noon from south to north. Rain will be steady and locally heavy through the afternoon and evening hours before it ends a little after midnight.
WHEC TV-10
Singletary concedes, Morelle says result delay was ‘small price to pay to make sure we got it right’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Democrat has won Rochester’s seat in Congress every time over the last 36 years. But Joe Morelle’s win over La’Ron Singletary was the second closest during those three decades. This afternoon, Republican La’Ron Singletary called Morelle to concede the election. “I...
WHEC TV-10
Hilton Cadets football wins first Section V since 1994; three other teams crowned champions
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – Rich Lipani won the 200th game of his high school football head coaching career earlier in October. On Friday night, his Hilton Cadets football team captured their first sectionals title since 1994. The Cadets had to overcome an undefeated Webster Schroeder team who they lost...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Gorgeous day with heavy rain on Friday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday will be a beautiful day but we have a Yellow Alert for Friday as locally heavy rain is on the way. Enjoy the sunshine and temperatures near 70 on Thursday as weather will go downhill the next day. Our First Alert Threat Tracker is yellow for Friday as the remnants of Nicole rapidly move north toward our region.
Comments / 0