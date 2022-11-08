ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When a parolee was charged with murder last week, the question became: how he was out of custody in the first place?. When we started to investigate the case, we learned that a week prior to the murder, the parolee was arrested for cutting off his GPS ankle monitor. But instead of going to jail for that violation he was released with another monitor.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO