Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
protocol.com
Meta, Twitter, and Stripe engineers wanted: Laid-off tech workers have a job opportunity in climate tech
Laid-off tech workers: There’s a potentially lucrative opportunity waiting for you in climate tech, if you want it. That’s the message the burgeoning industry is sending to many of those affected by the massive layoffs at major tech companies like Meta, Twitter, and Stripe in recent weeks. Former...
TechCrunch
General Atlantic values media tech Amagi at $1.4 billion in new funding
General Atlantic led a new round of over $100 million, which included about $20 million in secondary buybacks, the New York and Bengaluru-headquartered startup said in a statement. The Series F funding has propelled Amagi’s valuation to $1.4 billion, up from $1 billion in March this year. The startup,...
ZDNet
Tech jobs are changing. Here are the real skills you'll need to get promoted
From programming through to digital business expertise and onto management and collaboration capabilties, young IT professionals can hone a range of potential skillsets to help them get to the top. But where should you focus your attention if you want to climb the tech career ladder? Five industry experts give...
Black Entrepreneur Who Couldn’t Land Software Job Generates Millions With Payment Parking App
This Black entrepreneur feels it is more effective to ask himself which investors he wants to make money with rather than begging them for money. Jim Gibbs, a co-founder of Meter Feeder, a parking payment app that enables vehicles to pay for parking via an integration between the vehicle and a city’s metering system, has built a long career in software engineering after dropping out of Carnegie Mellon from a lack of finances.
Amazon envisions its new Sparrow robot performing the most common warehouse tasks, according to a company patent. ‘This will take my job,’ one worker said.
The company said the possible applications of its new robot arm, Sparrow, include many of the roles currently performed by human warehouse workers.
ZDNet
Developer jobs: Nearly a third of top tech roles remain empty, say recruiters
Nearly a third of key software roles are going unfilled as a result of hiring pressures and market shortages, according to a workforce study of more than 3,400 senior technology professionals. A survey conducted by coding platforms CoderPad and CodinGame found that 30% of companies struggled to hire software engineers,...
Inside Amazon’s ‘warehouse of the future’ where army of robots have replaced ‘human jobs’
AMAZON has provided a rare look "behind the curtain" of its warehouse of the future. The tech giant has invited media to its first Delivering the Future event, which is taking place in a warehouse in Boston. Reporters were taken inside a facility that houses lots of new robots and...
TechCrunch
Revenue-based financing: A new playbook for startup fundraising
But in recent years, more options have become available to founders. Most startups can now avail non-dilutive capital, and purpose-specific financing has entered the fray. While venture capital remains the most popular avenue for startups, founders should take advantage of all the financing options available to them. Using an optimal combination of capital sources means using cost-effective, short-term funding for imminent goals, and more expensive long-term money for activities with uncertain returns on the horizon.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: H-1B worker advice, managing remote teams, pitch deck teardown
Facebook’s parent company Meta announced the first major job cuts in its history this week, eliminating 11,000 jobs. Like Twitter, Stripe, Brex, Lyft, Netflix and other tech firms based in the Bay Area, many of the employees impacted are immigrants here on worker visas. An unexpected layoff introduces an...
TechCrunch
SoundHound, the voice AI platform, lays off 10% of staff citing ‘challenging market conditions’
The Santa Clara-headquartered company — which went public via a SPAC in April of this year — announced the decision to its employees on Wednesday. Alongside that, it also imposed salary cuts for some of those not laid off. The company did not specify the details of the salary cuts, nor how many were affected.
TechCrunch
Meet Pineapple, the platform aiming to reshape professional networking for Gen Z
The professional network is the brainchild of Pineapple’s 22-year-old co-founder and CEO David Diamond, who got an early start in tech as a product design intern at Intercom at age 15. Diamond was initially rejected from Intercom after applying with a standard paper resume and was also told he was too young to work there. After strengthening his resume and building a portfolio, Diamond says he landed the role.
TechCrunch
Amazon previews its new delivery drone, the MK30
The MK30, which is set for a 2024 debut, is both smaller and lighter than the earlier version and able to withstand harsher temperatures and a broader range of weather conditions. Another key element here is making things quieter. Drone noise has been one of the most anticipated complaints about bringing these systems into residential settings.
TechCrunch
Ordergroove picks up $100M to grow e-commerce subscriptions as a service
Subscriptions are the core of what Ordergroove does right now, so the plan is to build out more services that enhance that, said Greg Alvo, the company’s founder and CEO, in an interview. That will include bringing on more services to enhance “prepay” subscriptions (essentially offering discounts to pre-buy items or services that you will redeem at some point in the future, such as a regular morning coffee at a local cafe), and also more analytics to give more insights into buying patterns to Ordergroove’s customers. The focus is not subscriptions per se, he said, “It’s lifetime value.”
TechCrunch
Framework Ventures co-founder says DeFi gives hope following FTX collapse
“It just seems obvious that DeFi is the only way that we can continue to do these types of financial services operations in the crypto ecosystem,” Anderson said to TechCrunch. “It gives us hope and strengthens our resolve that the things we’re pushing for are the right things to be working on.”
TechCrunch
How OVHcloud’s Octave Klaba is building a different cloud computing company
Playing catch-up How do you compete with companies like Amazon and Microsoft when you “only” have 2,800 employees and no side business to finance your cloud division?. OVHcloud’s vision could be summed up in two says: leveraging open source as the cornerstone of product innovation, and uncompromised sovereignty. The company’s project of offering data centers as a service is a good example of these two points.
Read the pitch decks that helped 9 sports and gaming startups raise millions of dollars
See the pitch decks that sports startups have used to raise millions — from betting to gaming to video creation to consumer products companies.
Humanoid robots could generate $154 billion in revenue over next 15 years, Goldman Sachs reports
The investment giant was inspired by Tesla’s Optimus to conduct the report.
TechCrunch
a16z-backed Tellus wants to offer consumers a much better savings rate. Here’s how.
For those looking for a safe place to park their cash and actually earn a decent amount of interest on their savings above the national average APY of just 0.20%, the options are not exactly plentiful. Enter Tellus. The six-year-old fintech startup claims it can offer people yields of 3.85%...
