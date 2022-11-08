Read full article on original website
mgoblue
Wolverines Open Dual Slate with Decisive Win over Campbell in Battle at Bragg
» No. 5 Michigan won eight of 10 bouts en route to a 26-6 win over Campbell in its dual opener at the Battle at Bragg event. » Cole Mattin and Matt Finesilver earned major decisions at 141 and 184 pounds, respectively; Mattin defeated No. 21 Shannon Hanna 9-0 for his third ranked win on the season.
mgoblue
Wolverines Sign Two to Letters of Intent
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan women's tennis head coach Ronni Bernstein announced the signing of Blue Chip recruits Piper Charney and Reese Miller to National Letters of Intent on Thursday (Nov. 10). "I am so excited to welcome Reese and Piper to our program next year," Bernstein said....
mgoblue
VanderLende Leads Wolverine Women to 3rd at NCAA Regional
Distance: 6 Kilometers (3.73 Miles) U-M Team Finish: 3rd of 31 teams (116 points) Top U-M Individual: Ericka VanderLende -- 13th Place (20:17.9) Next U-M Event: Saturday, Nov. 12 -- NCAA Championships Selection Show (NCAA.com), 5 p.m. • Complete Results (PDF) | Photo Gallery. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- The No....
mgoblue
Michigan Dominates Saint Francis on Banner Raising Night
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's basketball team had three double-digit scorers and every Wolverine that saw the floor scored as they raced past Saint Francis 91-36 on Friday evening (Nov. 11) at Crisler Center. Prior to the contest against the Red Flash, U-M raised its 2022...
mgoblue
Michigan Rallies Past Eastern Michigan Behind 31 Points from Dickinson
DETROIT, Mich. -- With 31 points from Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams II's first career double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds), the No. 22-ranked University of Michigan men's basketball team defeated Eastern Michigan 88-83 on Friday (Nov. 11) at Little Caesars Arena. SUMMARY: In a back-and-forth Washtenaw County battle that featured...
mgoblue
Michigan Scores Four Unanswered Goals to Dismantle No. 18 Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four straight goals in the second period, including a pair in a 21-second span, propelled the No. 3-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team past No. 18 Notre Dame in a dominant 5-1 win on Friday night (Nov. 11) inside Compton Family Ice Arena. Back between...
mgoblue
U-M Inks Burke, Vaulet to 2023 Class
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball program and head coach Mark Rosen announced Friday (Nov. 11) the signing of Morgan Burke and Valentina Vaulet to National Letters of Intent for the 2023-24 academic year. "We are so excited about this recruiting class," said associate head coach Leisa...
mgoblue
Fast Start, Defense Propel Michigan Past Delaware State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 25-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team scored the first 14 points of the game and never looked back in an 83-30 season-opening win over Delaware State on Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Crisler Center. U-M had three players in double figures, led by Laila...
