Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

Wolverines Sign Two to Letters of Intent

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- University of Michigan women's tennis head coach Ronni Bernstein announced the signing of Blue Chip recruits Piper Charney and Reese Miller to National Letters of Intent on Thursday (Nov. 10). "I am so excited to welcome Reese and Piper to our program next year," Bernstein said....
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

VanderLende Leads Wolverine Women to 3rd at NCAA Regional

Distance: 6 Kilometers (3.73 Miles) U-M Team Finish: 3rd of 31 teams (116 points) Top U-M Individual: Ericka VanderLende -- 13th Place (20:17.9) Next U-M Event: Saturday, Nov. 12 -- NCAA Championships Selection Show (NCAA.com), 5 p.m. • Complete Results (PDF) | Photo Gallery. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- The No....
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Dominates Saint Francis on Banner Raising Night

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's basketball team had three double-digit scorers and every Wolverine that saw the floor scored as they raced past Saint Francis 91-36 on Friday evening (Nov. 11) at Crisler Center. Prior to the contest against the Red Flash, U-M raised its 2022...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Rallies Past Eastern Michigan Behind 31 Points from Dickinson

DETROIT, Mich. -- With 31 points from Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams II's first career double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds), the No. 22-ranked University of Michigan men's basketball team defeated Eastern Michigan 88-83 on Friday (Nov. 11) at Little Caesars Arena. SUMMARY: In a back-and-forth Washtenaw County battle that featured...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

U-M Inks Burke, Vaulet to 2023 Class

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball program and head coach Mark Rosen announced Friday (Nov. 11) the signing of Morgan Burke and Valentina Vaulet to National Letters of Intent for the 2023-24 academic year. "We are so excited about this recruiting class," said associate head coach Leisa...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Fast Start, Defense Propel Michigan Past Delaware State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 25-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team scored the first 14 points of the game and never looked back in an 83-30 season-opening win over Delaware State on Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Crisler Center. U-M had three players in double figures, led by Laila...
ANN ARBOR, MI

