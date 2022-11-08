» No. 5 Michigan won eight of 10 bouts en route to a 26-6 win over Campbell in its dual opener at the Battle at Bragg event. » Cole Mattin and Matt Finesilver earned major decisions at 141 and 184 pounds, respectively; Mattin defeated No. 21 Shannon Hanna 9-0 for his third ranked win on the season.

