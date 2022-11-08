ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo firefighters rescue cat, dog, puppies during house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters rescued a cat, dog and puppies during an early morning fire. Firefighters responded to a house fire just after midnight at 2605 South Van Buren Street. When they arrived, firefighters could see smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home. They...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Honoring Our Local Veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — In recognition of Veterans Day tomorrow, the Brookdale Medi Park West Senior Home hosted a ceremony for their residents today. The presentation of colors by high school ROTC students set the stage for today’s tribute to those who served decades ago. Men like Silas...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Winter weather possible Monday for Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures are falling below freezing areawide this Friday morning with wind chills being bitter cold down into the teens and lower 20s due to the breezy northeast winds. Make sure you bundle up before heading out the door especially if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

WRCA Rodeo ponders their future in Amarillo

(AMARILLO, Texas) — The WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo has provided an economic boost to the city of Amarillo, including in 2020 and 2021 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. There is a signed agreement for next year, but after 2023 the agreement remains in limbo. So why has the rodeo...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy