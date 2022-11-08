Read full article on original website
Homeless people suspected of starting vacant house fire on bitter cold morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Homeless people are suspected of starting a fire that burned a vacant house. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 6 a.m. at 3906 SE 11th Street. Multiple people called 911 to report the fire including a man who lives in...
Amarillo firefighters rescue cat, dog, puppies during house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters rescued a cat, dog and puppies during an early morning fire. Firefighters responded to a house fire just after midnight at 2605 South Van Buren Street. When they arrived, firefighters could see smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home. They...
Police: 'No threat' to Borger High School students following fight video on social media
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Police said there is "no threat" to Borger High School students after video of a fight circulating on social media sparked concerns. In the video, originally posted on Snapchat, a student is heard saying "I got sum for you (expletive)" as he reached for his backpack.
Honoring Our Local Veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — In recognition of Veterans Day tomorrow, the Brookdale Medi Park West Senior Home hosted a ceremony for their residents today. The presentation of colors by high school ROTC students set the stage for today’s tribute to those who served decades ago. Men like Silas...
Vacant building in downtown Amarillo burns for second time, putting firefighters at risk
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department said a second fire at a vacant building in downtown put firefighters at risk. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the department responded to a structure fire at SE 2nd Ave and S Pierce Street. That is the old Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning.
Winter weather possible Monday for Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures are falling below freezing areawide this Friday morning with wind chills being bitter cold down into the teens and lower 20s due to the breezy northeast winds. Make sure you bundle up before heading out the door especially if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time.
WRCA Rodeo ponders their future in Amarillo
(AMARILLO, Texas) — The WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo has provided an economic boost to the city of Amarillo, including in 2020 and 2021 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. There is a signed agreement for next year, but after 2023 the agreement remains in limbo. So why has the rodeo...
