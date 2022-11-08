Read full article on original website
Early indicators show young voter turnout plays key role in Wisconsin midterm
MADISON, Wis. – Without formal exit polls, it’s tough to know for sure how much college students influenced Wisconsin’s midterm election results, but there is some speculation they swung the race for governor. Students on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus credit two things as big motivators for...
Evers focuses on abortion, education following re-election victory
MADISON, Wis. — Fresh off a win in his re-election bid, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday focused on abortion and education as his main priorities for his second term. During a visit to O’Keeffe Middle School in Madison Wednesday afternoon, Evers said he would continue pursuing a lawsuit Attorney General Josh Kaul filed earlier this year in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision curtailing abortion rights.
Van Orden, Pfaff reflect on close Third Congressional District race
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Derrick Van Orden won an unexpectedly close race for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, defeating Democrat Brad Pfaff by 4%. The GOP did not see the red wave they anticipated. Nevertheless, Republicans did claim victory in races scattered throughout the country. Van Orden’s race win was one of them– but it was a harder fight than expected.
Non-binding referenda on marijuana legalization, abortion rights pass in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. – Three non-binding referendum questions on marijuana legalization, marijuana record expungement and repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban passed by wide margins in Dane County on Tuesday, but in Wisconsin, voters don’t have the power to vote to directly change laws. “Wisconsin does not have binding...
A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid...
MSG 2 Teens 2022 Official Contest Rules
Station Address: WMSN, 7847 Big Sky Drive, Madison, WI 53719. Contest Area: Wisconsin Counties: Juneau, Marquette, Rock, Green, Lafayette, Grant, Richland, Sauk, Columbia, Dane, and Iowa. Age of Eligibility: Entrants must be age fourteen (14) to eighteen (18) as of August 30, 2021 and currently enrolled in a charter, public...
Local For You - In The Know - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells
Make plans to head to Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells with two big events planned for Saturday, November 19th! The day begins with their 8th Annual Women's Expo, followed by a Magic Mike Tribute show at night. FOX47's Local For You "In The Know" segment is sponsored by Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin...
Badger State Trail bridge in Monroe torn down after suspected arson
MONROE, Wis. — A bridge on the Badger State Trail in Monroe had to be torn down Thursday morning after a fire that local authorities are investigating as arson. Dispatchers in Green County received a 911 call at 2:25 a.m. Thursday from someone reporting a fire at the bridge, which passes over Round Grove Road. By the time Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crews from the Monroe Rural Fire Department, Juda Fire Department and Monticello Fire Department got to the scene, the bridge was engulfed in flames.
