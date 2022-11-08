MONROE, Wis. — A bridge on the Badger State Trail in Monroe had to be torn down Thursday morning after a fire that local authorities are investigating as arson. Dispatchers in Green County received a 911 call at 2:25 a.m. Thursday from someone reporting a fire at the bridge, which passes over Round Grove Road. By the time Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crews from the Monroe Rural Fire Department, Juda Fire Department and Monticello Fire Department got to the scene, the bridge was engulfed in flames.

MONROE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO