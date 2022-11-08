Portions of San Angelo State Park closing for hunt

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo State Park has sent out a reminder today, November 8, 2022, that portions of the park will be closed for hunting.

The south side will remain open for recreation and camping up to Burkett Trailhead and everything north of Burkett will be closed and off-limits to the public from 5 p.m. November 7, 2022, through 8 a.m. November 11, 2022.

The closure includes areas 1-7, River Bend, and ALL trails north of Burkett Trailhead to Bell’s Trailhead.

San Angelo State Park Map CC San Angelo State Park

