ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Portions of San Angelo State Park closing for hunt

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0sGF_0j3WVhq400

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo State Park has sent out a reminder today, November 8, 2022, that portions of the park will be closed for hunting.

The south side will remain open for recreation and camping up to Burkett Trailhead and everything north of Burkett will be closed and off-limits to the public from 5 p.m. November 7, 2022, through 8 a.m. November 11, 2022.

The closure includes areas 1-7, River Bend, and ALL trails north of Burkett Trailhead to Bell’s Trailhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vgRd_0j3WVhq400
San Angelo State Park Map CC San Angelo State Park
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Concho Clay Studio to host 1st Annual Christmas Sale

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Clay Studio at SAMFA will host its first-holiday pottery sale fundraiser from Thursday, Dec. 15 to Saturday, Dec. 17. Unique handmade ceramics from local clay artists, clay studio students and staff will be for sale. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Concho Clay studio Visiting Artist Workshop […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley Bi-District round scores

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at how the Concho Valley faired in the Bi-District round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs. Thursday Hawley defeated Christoval 52-8 Sonora defeated Olney 28-27 Mason defeated Hearne 44-7 Flatonia defeated Junction 59-32 Sterling City defeated Miles 43-42 Jonesboro defeated Menard 54-6 Irion County defeated May […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley Bi-District Scores: Thursday slate of games

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here are the scores from the first night of the Bi-District round from teams in the Concho Valley. Hawley defeated Christoval 52-8 Sonora defeated Olney 28-27 Mason defeated Hearne 44-7 Flatonia defeated Junction 59-32 Sterling City defeated Miles 43-42 Jonesboro defeated Menard 54-6 Irion County defeated May 104-91 Blackwell defeated Rising […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Memorial Oak Grove’s “missing solider”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — When Memorial Oak Grove was first established, the grove was missing one tree, “The Missing Oak” which represents Jay Arthur Ryan whose death remained unknown for several years after World War II and the monument’s dedication. According to ASU’s West Texas Collection, Ryan was formally recognized with an oak tree in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Hard Freeze Warning Issued for West Texas Saturday Morning

SAN ANGELO – The first freeze of the fall season is forecast for early Saturday morning across West Texas and it will be a hard freeze lasting for hours.   Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued a Freeze Warning from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures around 29 degrees are forecast in urban areas and temperatures as low as 26 degrees could linger for hours in low lying rural areas.   Those freezing conditions may kill or damage sensitive vegetation.  Experts recommend bringing plants inside and ensuring pets have plenty of…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Area Round

SAN ANGELO, TX. — After Bi-District play that saw history and upsets happen across the Concho Valley, five teams will see their season carry on into the Area Round that begins on Thursday. AREA ROUND 3A Division II Region I W2 Wall vs R3 Childress, 7pm Friday at Buckaroo Stadium in Breckenridge 2A Division I […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

San Angelo, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lake View High School basketball team will have a game with Grape Creek High School on November 11, 2022, 16:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Veterans Day in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Take a look into what Veterans Day in San Angelo looked like and how our community honors those that have passed defending the nation and all those currently serving. San Angelos Vietnam Veteran Memorial Service with Col. Eugene Moore: San Angelos Vietnam Veteran Memorial held a special ceremony to honor 48 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Christmas at Old Fort Concho 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fort Conchos’ largest event of the year is well underway as San Angelo transitions into the holiday spirit for the 41st year. The event is held during the first full weekend in December and turns the fort into a winter wonderland filled to the brim with hundreds of re-enactors and period […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Local owner of melted snow cone van needs your help

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 3 a TikTok video went viral depicting a local entrepreneur struggling to get her business back up after her snow cone van made headlines in San Angelo for catching fire in a Sonic drive-thru in September 2022. Today almost two months later the daughter of the van’s owner, Jessica […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: First Freeze in the Concho Valley Saturday Morning

SAN ANGELO – A strong cold front Thursday night will usher in the first freeze of the season in the Concho Valley by Saturday morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s in places.  According to information from the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, there is a chance for some scattered shower activity Friday associated with the frontal system.   In fact, there is a 30% chance of rain on Veterans Day with a high temperature only reaching around 53 degrees.   Friday night temperatures will drop to the freezing mark of 32 degrees at the airport and into the upper 20s in…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drivers Escape Serious Injury at Dangerous Highway Intersection Near Wall

SAN ANGELO, TX – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Thursday afternoon were called out to a major crash on U.S. 87 near Wall. According to our reporters on scene, on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to US 87 South, near South Fairview School Rd., for the report of a major crash. An ambulance, firefighters with the Wall VFD, and Tom Green County Sheriff Deputies were all on scene. Our reporters confirmed that the crash involved a white Subaru Outback and a Ford F-150 pulling a utility trailer. It is unclear at this time how the crash occurred or…
WALL, TX
KLST/KSAN

Lady Falcons fall in Class 1A Volleyball regional semifinal

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Veribest Lady Falcons fell in four sets Friday afternoon in the Class 1A Regional semifinals at Central high school. Veribest would drop the first set 25-9, but rally in the second 25-13 before falling in the third and forth sets. The Lady Falcons finish the year with a 38-3 record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy