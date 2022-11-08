ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties

By Judith Retana
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376oKX_0j3WTg1l00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of Tuesday morning, North Carolina’s State Board of Election (SBE) said they have received 15 reports of voter or election official intimidation since early voting began.

No such incidents have been reported on Election Day, according to Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

“Thus far, this morning we have received no additional incident reports that rise to this level. Our processes are working and we are proud of the incredible work that of North Carolina election officials and the partnerships with local, state and federal officials that have all worked to ensure we can deliver safe, secure, fair, and accurate elections to the voters of North Carolina,” said Bell.

However, in an emergency meeting held Tuesday afternoon, voting was ordered extended to 8:30 p.m. in Wilson, Robeson and Columbus County.

  • Wilson County: Saratoga – Sanoca Volunteer Fire Station / 6903 Church Street, Saratoga, NC 27873
  • Robeson County: Gaddys – Gaddys Township Volunteer Fire Department / 1022 Gerald Road, Fairmont, NC 28340
  • Columbus County: Ransom – Ransom Event Center / 2696 General Howe Highway, Riegelwood, NC 28456

Bell said, if needed, some of the reports of intimidation have been escalated to law enforcement.

On Monday, Bell described one act of reported intimidation she called the most egregious.

“We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious situation that we’ve had in this point in time. None of this is okay,” said Bell.

Bell described another situation included where one-stop workers were videoed as they brought in materials. Some of those workers had their license plates recorded on video as well.

The SBE has asked for “civility” from those in and around polling places. Bell would not say if SBE was watching any precincts closer than others as a result of voter intimidation. However, the Department of Justice announced they would be monitoring polling places in five counties.

RELATED: Harnett, Wayne among 5 NC counties to have polling places watched by US Justice Department

Emergency meeting scheduled

Bell announced the SBE would hold an emergency meeting today after four polling places experienced delayed opening.

In Robeson County, one polling place opened one hour late because the building was locked and election workers could not get inside the building. Three sites in Columbus County had delayed starts because of issues with printing Authorization to Vote forms.

Bell explained the delays would not impact election results.

“They are in no way nefarious or fraudulent. These things happen,” said Bell.

The SBE will hold emergency meeting to ask if any voting should be extended at these sites. If they decide to extend voting hours, results from the affected counties will not be released until all precincts finish voting.

The board will still release initial results for every other county where polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Election observers caused few disturbances in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After widespread worries of unruly election observers led several North Carolina counties to ramp up security at the polls, the State Board of Elections received eight reports involving party-appointed observers – one on Election Day and seven during early voting. Overall, the state board received reports of 21 conduct violations, involving both observers […]
WNCT

NC panel takes step advancing teacher license, pay changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state commission agreed on Thursday to move forward with efforts to change how teachers are licensed and paid. In a close vote, members of the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission voted to back a summary of licensure and compensation goals to pass along to the State Board […]
WNCT

Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County sheriff

Two-term Democratic Sheriff, Ronnie Ingram, lost to the Republican candidate, Jackie Rogers in Tuesday night's election. Now, Rogers said he doesn't want to waste any time and has straightforward plans of what his next steps are since he's officially elected sheriff of Lenoir County. Get to know newly-elected Lenoir County...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Democrats top ballot in Northampton County

Unaffiliated candidates were unsuccessful in their bids for local office in Northampton County, according to the unofficial results of the general election on Nov. 8. Three seats were up for grabs on the Northampton County Board of Commissioners. Two new faces were elected to fill those positions, while one incumbent will start a second term.
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wcti12.com

Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New pipe coming to Duplin County road

FAISON, N.C. – A new, larger pipe will be installed under a Duplin County roadway next week. The work to replace the old pipe with a new one is expected to begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of N.C. 403 (West Main Street) and N.C. 50 (Warren Road). The work is expected […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
borderbelt.org

Robeson County voters flip NC House seat to GOP; Lowery wins

Republican Jarrod Lowery cruised to a win on Tuesday to represent most of Robeson County in the N.C. House. Lowery won nearly 61% of the vote against Charles Townsend, a Democrat and former mayor of Fairmont, according to unofficial results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Lowery’s win...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership

In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
theappalachianonline.com

2022 Election: local unofficial results

All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Red Wave Continues Across Columbus

While the so-called Red Wave may have petered out on the national scene, Republicans made a strong showing in Columbus County Tuesday, tasking all the contested races on the ballot. Democrat Barbara Featherson won the District One Commissioner seat 1ith 1,776 votes to 384 write-ins, but other Republicans handily won...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

36K+
Followers
25K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy