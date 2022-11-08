Valley venue hosts ‘Mob Talk’ forum on NEO mob history

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – “Youngstown Mob Talk” is coming to the Robins Theatre in Warren.

WKBN First News producer Johnny Chechitelli and James Naples, III, are hosts of the “Youngstown Mob” Facebook group . They will present a night of exploration into Northeast Ohio’s history with the mob.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

The 2-hour event will include topics and guests such as true crime author Rick Porrello ( To Kill the Irishman, The Rise and Fall of the Cleveland Mafia) along with others from the Crooked City podcast . Chechitelli served as a local producer for the show.

There will also be a surprise “wiseguy” who organizers say “you will never believe we got.”

An audience question and answer session will follow the show along with a raffle of a signed Jim Traficant artwork.

Tickets range between $18 – $25 plus fees. All tickets are reserved seating.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at www.robinstheatre.com and at the Robins Theatre Box Office, 160 E. Market St., Warren.

There will be a presale on Thursday, November 10 at 10 a.m. This presale is accessible to “Friends of the Robins Theatre” only.

