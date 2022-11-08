It's no secret that during its run on CBS, the detail-filled "Big Bang Theory" produced several memorable characters. With that said, not a single individual from the show can measure up to the popularity and recognizability of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The often uptight genius became the face of the show in short order, hence why he's so well-remembered by fans of the program. Not to mention, his immense fanbase went a long way in him getting a prequel series all his own, "Young Sheldon," with Iain Armitage taking over the title role.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO