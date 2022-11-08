Read full article on original website
Millie Bobby Brown said that unlike her 'Stranger Things' costars, Henry Cavill doesn't let her ask about his personal life
Millie Bobby Brown said that Henry Cavill doesn't let her ask about his personal life. The pair play brother and sister duo Sherlock and Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes." Brown said their relationship is different from the one she has with her "Stranger Things" costars. Speaking to Deadline about the...
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
'I'm in!': Jimmy Fallon happily agrees to reprise his iconic Almost Famous role in Broadway adaptation of the beloved 2000 cult classic
Jimmy Fallon was officially extended an invitation to reprise his Almost Famous role in the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 classic film, which starred Kate Hudson. The TV personality, 48, welcomed former writer and director of the original movie, Cameron Crowe, onto The Tonight Show earlier Tuesday. Amid the interview...
Jamie Lee Curtis Praises 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Lindsay Lohan's Big Film Comeback
Jamie Lee Curtis is one proud mom—or, should we say, on-screen mom. The 63-year-old actress—who played Lindsay Lohan's mom in the 2003 hit film Freaky Friday—is gushing over the iconic actress, now 36, as she makes her big film comeback. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Curtis shared an...
These are the movies that make New Jersey cry
It came up on the show that Michele Pilenza had watched a mini-series on Netflix that had her weeping (“From Scratch”), so we took calls from people regarding which movies or tv shows made them cry (and a couple of commercials did the trick, as well). Here then...
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Chris Rock is going live in a big way. On Thursday, Netflix announced the comedian, 57, will become the first artist ever to perform live on the streaming platform. The yet-to-be-titled comedy special will stream globally in early 2023, according to a press release, with further details to be announced at a later date.
Zac Efron and Lily James Seen in Costume on Louisiana Set of The Iron Claw
A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson Zac Efron and Lily James are looking good on the set of their upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw. On Tuesday, both Efron, 35, and James, 33, were spotted on the film's Louisiana set, with the Greatest Beer Run Ever actor sporting his muscly physique that was first revealed in photos published last Monday showing him as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist. Efron's muscular arms were on display over his costume's...
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Will Smith received support from a host of his Hollywood friends, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, during a private screening of his new Apple film "Emancipation." The film marks Smith's first movie release since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live telecast. The...
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans
While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
Montana Jordan Could Not Keep A Straight Face While Filming A Hilarious Young Sheldon Scene
It's no secret that during its run on CBS, the detail-filled "Big Bang Theory" produced several memorable characters. With that said, not a single individual from the show can measure up to the popularity and recognizability of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The often uptight genius became the face of the show in short order, hence why he's so well-remembered by fans of the program. Not to mention, his immense fanbase went a long way in him getting a prequel series all his own, "Young Sheldon," with Iain Armitage taking over the title role.
Christina Aguilera Documentary to Offer Deep Dive into Singer’s Life and Career
A documentary about pop icon Christina Aguilera is in the works. Produced by TIME Studios and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and directed by Ting Poo of Val acclaim, the film will offer a deep dive into the “Beautiful” artist’s life and career. “Christina Aguilera is one of...
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Ralphie Reunites With Old Friends in Full Trailer (VIDEO)
Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) back and dealing with bigger problems than potentially shooting his own eye out with a Red Ryder BB Gun in the new trailer for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story Christmas. The film arriving Thursday, November 17, follows the beloved character as he navigates the challenges...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver’s Chester Had an Easter Egg in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver played Chester for a staggering 9 seasons before moving onto other projects, such as Steven Spielberg's 'Duel.' The character got his own Easter egg.
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
Bruce Springsteen Is Planning a Takeover of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Bruce Springsteen will be The Boss of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for most of next week to promote his new album, Only the Strong Survive. Springsteen's musical takeover of the NBC late-night talk show will begin on Monday, Nov. 14, and end on Wednesday, Nov. 16. He will perform a total of four songs from the album, which is made up entirely of soul and R&B covers.
Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa Rock 70+ Costumes For Halloween 2022 Show
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest always go all-out for their Halloween show on Live With Kelly & Ryan and this year was no different! In 2022, Halloween fell on a Monday, which meant that Kelly and Ryan helped kick off the week in epic style. As always, they rocked dozens of costumes for their show, including some that were included in pre-taped segments, and others that were worn live onstage.
Joey Lawrence Teases New Show with Brothers Matthew and Andrew Following Masked Singer Appearance
"We're in talks with Fox about the brothers and I on a brand new show together for the first time in 15 years," the actor, who competed as Walrus on the Fox singing competition, tells PEOPLE It made perfect sense that Joey Lawrence made his Masked Singer debut on '90s Night. He rose to fame on '90s shows like Blossom and Brotherly Love, which he starred on with real-life younger brothers Matthew and Andrew, and found himself with a loyal following. "The '90s were insane," Lawrence, 46, tells PEOPLE. "I mean, 20,000 people...
A chat with Mosquito Coast star Melissa George, about the ‘hard journey’ of this Apple drama
When Melissa George was first offered the role of Margot Fox — the long-suffering yet steely and determined wife and mother in Apple’s drama The Mosquito Coast — it was the kind of invitation that briefly gave her pause. “If you’re game to play Margot …” she was told, in such a way that made her wonder, wait, hold on … what am I getting myself into here?
TVLine Items: Baking Show's Celeb Special, Idina Menzel Trailer and More
The Great American Baking Show is baking with star power for its holiday special this year. As seen in the above newly released trailer, Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), Nat Faxon (The Conners), D’Arcy Carden (A League of Their Own, The Good Place), Joel Kim Booster (Loot, Fire Island), social media star Liza Koshy and Superbowl winner Marshawn Lynch will enter the tent for the celebrity bakers edition. The six compete to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and to take him the Star Baker crown. Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry serve as co-hosts for the special, which streams on The...
