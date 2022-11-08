ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

southtexascommunitynews.com

Overnight Arrest in Robstown

ROBSTOWN (News Release) - In the early morning hours of November 11, 2022, Nueces County Precinct Five Deputy Constables attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Michael Gomez who was believed to be in a residence located in the 800 block of Garcia Street in Robstown. Once discovered, Gomez ignored...
ROBSTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

Three people stabbed in Aransas Pass, hospitalized after fight Tuesday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fight broke out in Aransas Pass Tuesday night that resulted in the stabbing of three people and the arrest of two other men. Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Houston Street at 8:32 p.m. following a report of a stabbing in the area. When they arrived, police found that three people had been stabbed and needed medical attention. While two victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, one currently remains in an area hospital in critical condition.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
ValleyCentral

San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
SAN JUAN, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

DETAILS: Wrong-way crash on Harbor Bridge that killed 2 people

A 35 year old driver will be under arrest after a wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge that killed 2 people. The driver was hurt in the crash and is currently still in the hospital. She will be facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter charges and one count of intoxication assault. Both victims families have been torn apart.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Two arrested in Orange Grove after alleged murder southwest of Alice on Friday

ALICE, Texas — A man and a woman are facing capital murder charges after a 34-year-old man was found dead at a trailer near Alice on Friday, Nov. 4. Jim Wells County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a reported stabbing on Friday right around 1:30 a.m., sheriff Daniel Bueno said. Deputies found Agapito Casas dead after being stabbed multiple times in the chest in a trailer in the Rancho Allegra area on Range Street.
ALICE, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

City Awarded $1.6M State Grant

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Governor Greg Abbott announced grants totaling $13.1 million from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. These grants assist military communities across the state that may be positively or negatively impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure round....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX

