CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fight broke out in Aransas Pass Tuesday night that resulted in the stabbing of three people and the arrest of two other men. Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Houston Street at 8:32 p.m. following a report of a stabbing in the area. When they arrived, police found that three people had been stabbed and needed medical attention. While two victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, one currently remains in an area hospital in critical condition.

ARANSAS PASS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO