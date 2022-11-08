Read full article on original website
Wrong-way driver identified in fatal Harbor Bridge crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The name of the driver Corpus Christi Police Department officers believe was at fault in the fatal wrong-way driver crash on the Harbor Bridge Nov. 2 is Roxanne Palacios. Felony arrest warrants show the 35-year-old will face three charges -- two counts of intoxication manslaughter...
Overnight Arrest in Robstown
ROBSTOWN (News Release) - In the early morning hours of November 11, 2022, Nueces County Precinct Five Deputy Constables attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Michael Gomez who was believed to be in a residence located in the 800 block of Garcia Street in Robstown. Once discovered, Gomez ignored...
Shots fired near Texas A&M University cause possible threat to campus community
According to police, a male subject was sitting at a bus stop on Islander Way when a vehicle approached him and fired two shots.
TABC investigating local business in Harbor Bridge crash
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating a local business for its potential role in the wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge that killed two people.
Three people stabbed in Aransas Pass, hospitalized after fight Tuesday night
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fight broke out in Aransas Pass Tuesday night that resulted in the stabbing of three people and the arrest of two other men. Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Houston Street at 8:32 p.m. following a report of a stabbing in the area. When they arrived, police found that three people had been stabbed and needed medical attention. While two victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, one currently remains in an area hospital in critical condition.
Police investigate major crash on SPID near Staples St.
CCPD announced on social media that all lanes on SPID near Staples Street are back open after a major crash.
Port of Corpus Christi receives new $4 million high speed fire, rescue boat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi is welcoming a new state of the art vessel to their fleet, one that aims to help cut down the time it takes to get to an emergency on the water. 3NEWS was there as the long awaited fire boat...
TxDot campaign triggers horrific memories for a local family
According to Cole and his family members, a constant reminder of the traumatizing event is displayed outside the TxDOT in Refugio, off of Highway 77.
San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
Flour Bluff, south side drivers concerned over broken windshields
Several drivers on Corpus Christi’s southside claimed bullets were responsible for their broken car windows and windshields.
DETAILS: Wrong-way crash on Harbor Bridge that killed 2 people
A 35 year old driver will be under arrest after a wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge that killed 2 people. The driver was hurt in the crash and is currently still in the hospital. She will be facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter charges and one count of intoxication assault. Both victims families have been torn apart.
Visitation for San Patricio County dispatcher Betsy Mandujano set for Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A visitation is set for Betsy Mandujano, one of the two people killed in a wrong-way driver accident on the Harbor Bridge last week. The 37-year old was a San Patricio County 911 dispatcher. The Sinton resident graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 2003, and...
As Bond 2022 passes, city of Corpus Christi still working on Bond 2012 project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters approved the city's latest $125 million bond on Tuesday, which will pay for 32 projects. The projects include everything from streets, public safety and library improvements. However, there's still a project from 10 years ago that remains unfinished. 10 years ago, residents approved Bond...
Multiple cars involved in accident on Saratoga and Cimarron
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a car accident early this evening involving several vehicles at the intersection of Saratoga and Cimarron. Several roads were closed due to the accident, with a total of 6 cars involved in the crash. 3NEWS was told there were no life-threatening injuries. However,...
Two arrested in Orange Grove after alleged murder southwest of Alice on Friday
ALICE, Texas — A man and a woman are facing capital murder charges after a 34-year-old man was found dead at a trailer near Alice on Friday, Nov. 4. Jim Wells County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a reported stabbing on Friday right around 1:30 a.m., sheriff Daniel Bueno said. Deputies found Agapito Casas dead after being stabbed multiple times in the chest in a trailer in the Rancho Allegra area on Range Street.
Sinton native Mathew Banda buried at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services were held for Mathew Banda -- one of the victims in the deadly wrong-way Harbor Bridge crash that took place last week. Many people attended in order to pay their final respects at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Loved ones told 3NEWS...
City Awarded $1.6M State Grant
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Governor Greg Abbott announced grants totaling $13.1 million from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. These grants assist military communities across the state that may be positively or negatively impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure round....
Law enforcement mourn victims of Harbor Bridge crash
One of the victims, Betsy Mandujano, worked at the San Patricio Sheriff's Office for 10 years, she was a communications operator.
Rollover accident in front of Moore Plaza shuts down SPID; freeway traffic down to one lane
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rollover accident in the 5300 block of SPID has closed eastbound lanes Tuesday. The Staples Street ramp onto the highway is also being closed, and traffic flow on the highway in that area has been taken down to one lane. Drivers in that area...
Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
