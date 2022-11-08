ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans move forward for $100M renovation of ‘antiquated’ Honolulu Hale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing relocating city government to a high rise to make room for a $100 million renovation of Honolulu Hale. Blangiardi says he’s committed to the project even though there are still many unknowns about what may be behind the thick walls of the massive building.
Public Access to Radio Traffic Restricted on Honolulu

(TNS) - Public access to non-tactical radio traffic of Honolulu police, firefighters, emergency medical services workers and ocean safety personnel will remain restricted for at least the next 90 days as Honolulu Hale has opted not to enter into an agreement with Hawaii media to restore access. Public access to...
Hawai’i robotics team ranks 5th in the world

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waffles robotics team from Assets School became the fifth ranked robotics team according to First Tech Challenge; they are the only team in Hawai’i to rank in the top 10. “The high ranking definitely shows our hard work and dedication to our team and program,” said Team Waffles Captain Mitchell Kee Chong […]
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
Richard Bissen discusses plans as Maui County mayor

HNN News Brief (Nov. 9, 2022) Hawaii has a new governor-elect: Josh Green. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 9, 2022) Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Election officials: 32,000 ballots on Oahu alone yet to be processed, 3rd printout likely hours away. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. State...
The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu

Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
Kauai Humane Society expands their facility

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After finding shelter animals their forever homes, the Kauai Humane Society have found its own. KHS announced today that they have purchased 10 acres of land on Lihue. They purchased this land from Grove Farm Properties where the shelter is now located, on the west side.
Hundreds of visitors to help clean up Honolulu's Ala Wai canal

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Since the Genki Ala Wai project first started in 2019, technical advisor Hiromichi Nago reported the condition of the canal has been improving. The sludge containing rotten organic matter on the Kapahulu end of the canal dipped from being 23 inches deep to just 3 inches. According to Nago, the amount of fecal bacteria has diminished as well.
Allison Wong, head of state arts agency, put on administrative leave

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Board of Commissioners have placed Allison Wong, the head of the state arts agency, on administrative leave, KITV4 has confirmed Thursday. The state Foundation on Culture and the Arts appointed Wong as its executive director in August 2022.
