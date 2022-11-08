Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org
Small businesses in Kamukī work to lift the fortunes of the whole neighborhood
Shops and restaurants in a Honolulu neighborhood are working together on a shared project. The goal is to lift the fortunes of the entire neighborhood. Some 19,000 people live in Kaimukī, and the neighborhood economy is driven by small, locally-owned businesses. One of these is The Public Pet, a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Plans move forward for $100M renovation of ‘antiquated’ Honolulu Hale
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing relocating city government to a high rise to make room for a $100 million renovation of Honolulu Hale. Blangiardi says he’s committed to the project even though there are still many unknowns about what may be behind the thick walls of the massive building.
Keep it Simple expanding to Kapolei this weekend
Keep it Simple is expanding to Kapolei and will be holding a grand opening for their third store on Saturday Nov. 12.
STUDY: Oahu housing prices rise even as sales fell
The price for a single-family home on Oahu has increased once again despite the amount of people purchasing a house on the island decreasing.
Over a $1M fine for coral damage
The DLNR said that over 15,000 corals and 140-square yards of live rock were damaged.
State waters will now require annual lay net permits
The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources is now requiring all lay netters to obtain permits to lay their nets in state waters.
WorkHawaii to host their largest hiring event
This hiring event is the last one of the year, and the City is saying that it may even be the largest.
mauinow.com
Barge operator to pay $1.1 million for damaging 15,000 corals in Honolulu Harbor
In May 2021, while dredging Honolulu Harbor, the anchors and cables of a barge operated by Healy Tibbitts Builders broke or damaged more than 15,000 corals and 140 square yards of live rock, according to a survey conducted by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
Government Technology
Public Access to Radio Traffic Restricted on Honolulu
(TNS) - Public access to non-tactical radio traffic of Honolulu police, firefighters, emergency medical services workers and ocean safety personnel will remain restricted for at least the next 90 days as Honolulu Hale has opted not to enter into an agreement with Hawaii media to restore access. Public access to...
Hawai’i robotics team ranks 5th in the world
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waffles robotics team from Assets School became the fifth ranked robotics team according to First Tech Challenge; they are the only team in Hawai’i to rank in the top 10. “The high ranking definitely shows our hard work and dedication to our team and program,” said Team Waffles Captain Mitchell Kee Chong […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii’s delivery of voting results
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New technology used on Election Day helped deliver voting results from more remote areas within minutes. The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday and said it worked. The technology allowed results to transmit “directly to the county center,” said Chief...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
Made In Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center
The 28th Made In Hawaii Festival has returned here to Ala Moana Center; and I've got to say, it's bigger and better than last year.
KITV.com
Hundreds of volunteers to use Genki Balls to clean up Oahu's Ala Wai
Japanese tourists will help clean up the Ala Wai using Genki Balls. It's all a part of an effort to have visitors make the islands better during their stay. Hundreds of visitors to help clean up Honolulu's Ala Wai canal. Since the Genki Ala Wai project first started in 2019,...
KITV.com
Over 100 military families sue Navy over health impacts of fuel contamination at Red Hill
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than 100 injured U.S. military families and civilians have filed new Federal court claims against the Navy over the fuel contamination in the water supply at Red Hill. The amended lawsuit accuses the Navy of releasing thousands of gallons of jet fuel and other contaminants directly...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Richard Bissen discusses plans as Maui County mayor
HNN News Brief (Nov. 9, 2022) Hawaii has a new governor-elect: Josh Green. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 9, 2022) Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Election officials: 32,000 ballots on Oahu alone yet to be processed, 3rd printout likely hours away. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. State...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
KHON2
Kauai Humane Society expands their facility
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After finding shelter animals their forever homes, the Kauai Humane Society have found its own. KHS announced today that they have purchased 10 acres of land on Lihue. They purchased this land from Grove Farm Properties where the shelter is now located, on the west side.
KITV.com
Hundreds of visitors to help clean up Honolulu's Ala Wai canal
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Since the Genki Ala Wai project first started in 2019, technical advisor Hiromichi Nago reported the condition of the canal has been improving. The sludge containing rotten organic matter on the Kapahulu end of the canal dipped from being 23 inches deep to just 3 inches. According to Nago, the amount of fecal bacteria has diminished as well.
KITV.com
Allison Wong, head of state arts agency, put on administrative leave
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Board of Commissioners have placed Allison Wong, the head of the state arts agency, on administrative leave, KITV4 has confirmed Thursday. The state Foundation on Culture and the Arts appointed Wong as its executive director in August 2022.
Comments / 0