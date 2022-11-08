Read full article on original website
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 10
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 10. Week 10 of the NFL season marks the bye week for the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and New York Jets. Therefore, impactful fantasy football wide receivers such as Devin Duvernay, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Jakobi Meyers, and Garrett Wilson will be unavailable. If you’re looking for a sleeper, here are 10 options. All players are widely available in ESPN leagues.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Packers in Week 10
The Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys renew their historic rivalry this week. Normally, the Packers come in set to beat the Cowboys, but this year is different. Green Bay comes into this game struggling, yet it still has Aaron Rodgers to get it though. The oddsmakers think Dallas...
Browns vs. Dolphins Prediction: Dolphins Defense Can't Stop Nick Chubb
The plan was to tread water until Deshaun Watson can return for the Cleveland Browns and honestly, 3-5 with Jacoby Brissett is not bad. The Browns thrashed the Bengals 32-13, on Halloween before entering their bye week. Now, they will face off with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. The Dolphins are undefeated when Tua starts and finishes a game which leaves them at 6-3 overall.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10 (Quarterback Battle Impending In Germany)
The Seahawks and Buccaneers meet in Germany this week, and it’s going to be a good one. Tampa Bay broke its losing streak last week, courtesy of a patented Tom Brady comeback drive. Seattle, on the other hand, has won four games straight and is looking to keep control of the NFC West.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Browns vs. Dolphins in Week 10 (Jeff Wilson Jr. the New Lead Back in Miami)
Cleveland is coming into Miami off their bye week against the 6-3 Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. These teams couldn’t be more different on offense. The Browns want to run it with Nick Chubb all game and the Dolphins want to air it out to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. That makes for some interesting prop bets this week and here are my three favorites.
Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber has interesting revelation on football
Football might be the most popular sport in the U.S., but the Buccaneers are gearing up to play a game in a place where “football is king” means something different. The task of saving the season has become a bit more difficult for the Buccaneers with the emergence of Geno Smith and this Seahawks team.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Chiefs in Week 10 (Mahomes to Air it Out with Struggling Run Game)
The Chiefs are a big favorite once again and that doesn’t always work out for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City might have a tough time as a big favorite against Jacksonville and that might scare you off betting a side in this game, but it shouldn’t keep you out of the prop betting market. Here are my three favorite props for the Jags and Chiefs in Week 10.
Browns OT legend Joe Thomas calls out Colts for ‘egregious’ Jeff Saturday hire
Legendary Cleveland Browns OT Joe Thomas criticized the Indianapolis Colts for hiring Jeff Saturday as NFL players remain divided on issue. Over a decade after a successful “Suck For Luck” campaign in Indianapolis, the Colts are making another drastic decision that could shape the outcome of their season.
Buccaneers Defense Will Continue to Be Internationally Great Against Seahawks
For the first time ever, there will be an NFL game in Germany this week. The first place 6-3 Seattle Seahawks will take on the first place 4-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These teams are atop of their divisions, but not by wide margins. A win overseas would be the perfect thing to boost their chances of keeping the first place title. We’ve seen Geno Smith look great this year, and we’ve seen Tom Brady look not so great – but it’s still Tom Brady.
Texans To Expose Giants As Frauds In Week 10
The New York Giants are 6-2 and have had a BYE week to recover from their loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, they’ll face the Houston Texans hoping to get back on track. Houston has lost three games in a row and continues to slide. Can they get a huge win this week and avoid a 4-game losing streak?
Harold Perkins Jr. making LSU great again while putting Jimbo Fisher in shambles
Freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. had a fantastic game for the LSU Tigers in Week 11, which will undoubtedly cause Jimbo Fisher to kick himself. The LSU Tigers did what no team has done since 2019 — essentially eliminate the Alabama Crimson Tide from College Football Playoff contention. Even though they have two losses on the year, the Tigers still have a path to the Playoff, as evidenced by their jump up rom the No. 10 spot to No. 7 in the latest rankings. But, they would need to win out to try and secure a way into the SEC Championship Game.
Oklahoma’s season from hell on the verge of being historically bad
Oklahoma football’s 2022 season has been a disaster for Brent Venables and he’s now dangerously close to ending an illustrious Sooners streak. The last time Oklahoma missed the postseason, Jalen Hurts and Google were only a few months old, Bill Clinton was in trouble for his affair with Monica Lewinsky, and Britney Spears had just debuted “…Baby One More Time.”
Giants just fully ruined Yankees’ chances with key free agent
Baseball fans knew the San Francisco Giants had money to spend, but nobody thought they’d be throwing it around like it’s nothing! Colossal contracts for guys like New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers speedster Trea Turner would make sense. Even an over-the-top commitment to Jacob deGrom is something fans could’ve seen coming.
