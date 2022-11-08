Freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. had a fantastic game for the LSU Tigers in Week 11, which will undoubtedly cause Jimbo Fisher to kick himself. The LSU Tigers did what no team has done since 2019 — essentially eliminate the Alabama Crimson Tide from College Football Playoff contention. Even though they have two losses on the year, the Tigers still have a path to the Playoff, as evidenced by their jump up rom the No. 10 spot to No. 7 in the latest rankings. But, they would need to win out to try and secure a way into the SEC Championship Game.

