Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
What's Open and Closed on Veterans Day?
Veterans Day, which honors American veterans of all wars, this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, which that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks and offices closed. However, many Illinois businesses...
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
50-plus local student-athletes celebrate their college commitments on fall signing day
Local athletic departments on Wednesday, Nov. 9 honored their respective student-athletes who will continue to hold that title at the next level. The fall signing day is the first day athletes in most sports can make their college commitments official with a national letter of intent. Football and basketball have multiple signing periods. See below […] The post 50-plus local student-athletes celebrate their college commitments on fall signing day appeared first on The Record.
Winnetka 36 and North Shore 112 referendums cruise to voter approval on Election Night
What a difference a few years — and a tens of millions of dollars — make. Voters in Winnetka and Highland Park/Highwood showed significant support for their local public schools on Election Night, as each community approved scaled-back referenda after denying similar asks within the past decade. Election results — tabulated by the Lake County […] The post Winnetka 36 and North Shore 112 referendums cruise to voter approval on Election Night appeared first on The Record.
6 Chicago-Area Counties Under Elevated COVID Alert Level. Here's What That Means
Six Chicago-area counties are now under an elevated COVID alert level, with new mask recommendations taking effect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will and Grundy counties are now all under the "medium community level" for COVID. Under CDC recommendations for counties at...
Roofing firm accused of unsafe work practices, faces federal fines
An area roofing contractor faces steep fines for failing to protect employees from deadly fall hazards, federal officials say. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
whatnowchicago.com
Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland
Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever
When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
thechicagogenius.com
Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment
STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
What Would Bears' Stadium Complex in Arlington Heights Look Like? These Renderings Give an Idea
The Chicago Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights became closer to reality this week as the village board approved a pre-development plan for the massive project. The agreement, reached at a board meeting Monday, isn't binding, but the framework of the design and potential construction of the 326-acre land is agreed upon between the board and the Bears.
NBC Chicago
See Christkindlmarket's Souvenir Mugs for the 2022 Holiday Season
Christkindlmarket-goers can always head home with a collectible souvenir: a holiday mug. The famed German-style market unveiled last Friday the new designs that will adorn its keepsake ahead of its opening for the 2022 holiday season. The mug comes in a curved shape and features a scene of people holding...
lionnewspaper.com
Piccolo Buco opens in Oak Brook
Piccolo Buco is a relatively new Italian restaurant that specializes in wood fired pizza and wine. The restaurant is inspired by the Piccolo Buco restaurant set in Rome but brought to Oak Brook by the infamous restaurant corporation, Cooper’s Hawk. They do not take reservations, but instead there is a waitlist offered if applicable.
959theriver.com
A Brand New Musical, Coming to the Western Suburbs
Hi, it’s Leslie Harris, and one of the things I love about the western suburbs is that we have so much great theater. No need to go downtown!. A brand new musical called November 22nd is opening this weekend. It’s being produced by the Westmont Performing Arts Theater Company, and will be performed at Westview Hills Middle School in Willowbrook. The show was written by John Beneschek, an award-winning, local songwriter.
Cook County residents approve property tax increase that will fund forest preserves
Cook County residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to raise their property taxes. 68% of voters agreed to increase their property taxes in order to generate $40 million dollars more a year for the Cook County Forest Preserve District.
theeastcountygazette.com
Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor
Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
territorysupply.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Thom Serafin on the red ripple, IL’s future, and Pritzker’s after shave
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/10/2022): On this edition, veteran political advisor at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast, Thom Serafin joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to unpack the 2022 mid-term elections, look at the future races in Illinois & Chicago, and to offer a cheerful perspective on voter turnout. Plus, Kasso wonders if Rep. Chuy Garcia’s campaign cash smells like Gov. JB Pritzker’s aftershave. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
