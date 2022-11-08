WHEATON, Md. –Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, has issued its 2022 Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Policy Plan following approval by the Montgomery County Planning Board at the June 16, 2022, meeting. Revised every five years, this PROS Plan guides the long-term development and management of the park system through the year 2027 and beyond. On Friday, November 5, Parks received confirmation from the Department of Natural Resources that the plan was approved as the County’s Land Preservation, Parks, and Recreation Plan, a prerequisite for certain important state funding sources.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO