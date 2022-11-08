Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Administrative Facilities Reopen Monday, Nov. 14
Port St. Lucie - Friday November 11, 2022: Port St. Lucie administrative facilities will reopen Monday, Nov. 14, during normal hours of operation, as City facilities remain closed Friday, Nov. 11th in observance of Veteran’s Day. Closures & Openings:. Flood/road closures: There are currently no road closures or flooding...
treasurecoast.com
City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory #5
PORT ST. LUCIE – While Tropical Storm Nicole advances north, Port St. Lucie administrative facilities will reopen Monday, Nov. 14, during normal hours of operation, as City facilities remain closed Friday, Nov. 11th in observance of Veteran’s Day. Closures & Openings:. The following facilities will reopen Friday Nov....
Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island
Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate through the night as Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida, creating power outages across the Treasure Coast and areas of Palm Beach County.
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole.
Melbourne Beach residents struggle with beach erosion, could take weeks to assess damage
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — In Brevard County, damage assessments are still underway. Drone 9 flew over Melbourne Beach and captured the erosion that is happening there. Channel 9 has learned that it may take weeks to add up the full impact of Hurricane Nicole. Residents said it has been...
WPBF News 25
Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
Solid Waste Division gives update on post-hurricane cleanup
The City of Fort Pierce Public Works Department wants to update residents on its plan to collect yard debris following Hurricane Nicole.
Port Salerno businesses reopen after weathering Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole was bearing down on Florida on Wednesday night, WPTV showed viewers stunning images of water knocking on the doors of businesses in Martin County.
wqcs.org
IRSC to Resume Classes Monday
Fort Pierce - Friday November 11, 2022: Indian River State College (IRSC) has completed a full assessment of its campuses following Hurricane Nicole and found them to be safe and secure. Students have been informed them may return to their residences at IRSC River Hammock. Classes will resume at all...
NBC Miami
Residents Concerned After Nicole Takes a Toll on Florida Beaches
The high waves coming in off the Atlantic Ocean from Hurricane Nicole were great for surfers but they took a toll on some of Florida's beaches. Nicole made landfall early Thursday near Vero Beach, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and flooding. Fortunately, the storm didn’t cause much structural damage to...
wqcs.org
All SFWMD Managed Lands Re-Opened
South Florida - Friday November 11, 2022: All SFWMD-managed lands in Orange, Osceola, Polk, Highlands, Okeechobee, Glades, Hendry, St. Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach counties have now re-opened. The other SFWMD-managed lands did not close and remain open for public access. Some SFWMD-managed lands have campgrounds and interior vehicle access...
wflx.com
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm surge damages Jetty Park, closing it until further notice
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The center of Hurricane Nicole came ashore about 15 miles north of Fort Pierce and the city reports it found minimal damage during its initial assessment. Jetty Park, on the edge of South Hutchinson Island and the Fort Pierce Inlet, may have been hit...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Sheriff sends message to criminals and residents in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff in Indian River County shared two messages Wednesday afternoon with Tropical Storm Nicole on approach to Florida. One to homeowners in low-lying areas. Sheriff Eric Flowers aimed the second message at "the bad guys" who might want to take advantage of the incoming storm and evacuations.
hometownnewstc.com
Cleveland Clinic announces new Indian River Hospital leader
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new chief operating officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Mr. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his...
Flooded Roads Appears To Be The Worst Of Nicole For Palm Beach County
Emergency Management Director Mary Blakeney says there are areas of localized flooding, including a stretch of A1A in Boca Raton that is impassable.
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
nomadlawyer.org
Jensen Beach hit hard by Nicole; docks destroyed and crumbling roads
Nicole slammed into Jensen Beach late Wednesday night leaving residents with power outages, crumbling roads, destroyed docks and an excess of debris.
cbs12.com
Skeletal remains, a noise complaint, and gas station stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories in photos from this week. Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County. After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office...
