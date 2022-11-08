ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie Administrative Facilities Reopen Monday, Nov. 14

Port St. Lucie - Friday November 11, 2022: Port St. Lucie administrative facilities will reopen Monday, Nov. 14, during normal hours of operation, as City facilities remain closed Friday, Nov. 11th in observance of Veteran’s Day. Closures & Openings:. Flood/road closures: There are currently no road closures or flooding...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
treasurecoast.com

City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory #5

PORT ST. LUCIE – While Tropical Storm Nicole advances north, Port St. Lucie administrative facilities will reopen Monday, Nov. 14, during normal hours of operation, as City facilities remain closed Friday, Nov. 11th in observance of Veteran’s Day. Closures & Openings:. The following facilities will reopen Friday Nov....
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WPBF News 25

Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

IRSC to Resume Classes Monday

Fort Pierce - Friday November 11, 2022: Indian River State College (IRSC) has completed a full assessment of its campuses following Hurricane Nicole and found them to be safe and secure. Students have been informed them may return to their residences at IRSC River Hammock. Classes will resume at all...
FORT PIERCE, FL
NBC Miami

Residents Concerned After Nicole Takes a Toll on Florida Beaches

The high waves coming in off the Atlantic Ocean from Hurricane Nicole were great for surfers but they took a toll on some of Florida's beaches. Nicole made landfall early Thursday near Vero Beach, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and flooding. Fortunately, the storm didn’t cause much structural damage to...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

All SFWMD Managed Lands Re-Opened

South Florida - Friday November 11, 2022: All SFWMD-managed lands in Orange, Osceola, Polk, Highlands, Okeechobee, Glades, Hendry, St. Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach counties have now re-opened. The other SFWMD-managed lands did not close and remain open for public access. Some SFWMD-managed lands have campgrounds and interior vehicle access...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole

Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Cleveland Clinic announces new Indian River Hospital leader

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new chief operating officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Mr. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his...
VERO BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Delray Beach :Best Place To Visit On weekends

For foodies, you’ll find many delicious restaurants in Delray Beach. Another unique Delray Beach attraction is the Silver Ball Museum. Delray Beach, Florida, Is a Great Place to Vacation. If you’re planning to vacation in Delray Beach, there are many places you can stay. For instance, you can check...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy