Illinois State

Parson has to appoint new attorney general, treasurer again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Now that two current Missouri politicians have been elected to new offices, Gov. Mike Parson has a big decision to make. On Tuesday, Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the state’s open U.S. Senate seat, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine. Current U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is retiring, which led to dozens of candidates trying to fill his spot this year.
MISSOURI STATE
Workers’ wages on the ballot: Here’s what happened

(NerdWallet) – When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss in Portland, Maine. Meanwhile, Illinois cemented collective bargaining rights into its constitution, and Tennessee will bake right-to-work law into its own. Here’s how the 2022...
PORTLAND, ME
Lauren Boebert trails by 64 votes in tight Colorado House race

DENVER (KDVR) — The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch continued to tighten, with the congresswoman trailing by a razor-thin margin as of early Thursday morning. About 98% of ballots cast in the 3rd Congressional District were counted as of around 6 a.m....
COLORADO STATE
How you can support veterans in Missouri

(KSNF/KODE)— There are roughly 19 million veterans in the United States, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. There are 1,113,787 just within the four states. That means, a little over 5% of the total U.S. population of veterans is found within Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and Kansas. Do veterans...
MISSOURI STATE
Some states help pay for political candidates. Is it worth the money?

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misstated the amount of money raised by Roy Gott before receiving state funding. Maine taxpayers gave around $17,000 to help Gott, an information technology consultant, run as an independent candidate for state representative. Maine is one of 13 states that provides taxpayer dollars to candidates if they raise a certain amount on their own.
MAINE STATE
Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida Panhandle, south Georgia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A less-powerful Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to move across Florida and batter the state with strong winds and heavy rain. The system quickly weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was the first hurricane to make landfall in the US this late in the season in about 40 years. It’s the third time on record a hurricane has struck Florida in November.
FLORIDA STATE
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don’t worry, the world isn’t falling apart. The loud noise heard around 5:20 a.m. was likely caused by an unmanned reusable Space Force spaceplane...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, said the crime has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping out a third of our business,” Majumdar said. “To put...
COLUMBUS, OH
Walmart employee’s tip leads man to $100K Powerball prize

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A visit to the pharmacy really paid off for one North Carolina man. Michael Buck was speaking with a pharmacy employee at a Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ahead of this week’s record-breaking $2 billion drawing. He usually doesn’t play the lottery unless the prizes are really big, he told the state’s lottery officials.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
