munciejournal.com
IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital Reaches 7,000 Open-Heart Cases
MUNCIE, IN — Since its creation in 1977, the open-heart surgery program at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital has reached a huge milestone: 7,000 open-heart cases. These cases include everything from Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) to valve repairs and replacements, and all the specialty cases in between. This is a low volume, community-based program as our physicians and advanced practice providers see both scheduled and emergent cases.
WISH-TV
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital nurses take part in special training
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses and staff at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital are going through new training to help them better serve patients with autism, the training is specifically for PICU nurses. Lighthouse Autism Center uses applied behavior analysis therapy. It’s a way to better understand the behaviors of...
WISH-TV
Dr. Adams on crisis surrounding emergency rooms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American College of Emergency Physicians is sounding the alarm on what it calls a crisis surrounding on-patient boarding in the emergency rooms. Drew Blair asked WISH-TV’S medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, about the situation. Dr. Jerome Adams: On patient...
'Overwhelming support' | Formerly homeless veteran works to help fellow Hoosier veterans
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of veterans around the country are currently homeless, many struggling here at home after serving our nation. An Indianapolis veteran has found a way to build her life back up after dealing with grief and homelessness, now making it her mission to help her fellow veterans the same way others helped her.
WISH-TV
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana...
witzamfm.com
Local Schools Recieve Purple Star Distinction
Local Sources- The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military. Schools awarded the Purple Star designation in...
WISH-TV
Multiple COVID-19 infections linked to organ failure
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study published in Nature Medicine, patients infected with the coronavirus two or three times have a greater risk of organ damage compared to patients who were only infected once. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis looked at electronic...
New housing units to support people experiencing homelessness
Indianapolis is investing $7.8 million to create housing units to support people experiencing homelessness.
Indy mother shares her story to help other as overdose epidemic continues
An Indianapolis mother is speaking out just days before she will lay her daughter to rest after she died from an overdose. The mom mom hopes her story will help other families before it's too late.
WISH-TV
Some patients experience disease relapse after COVID-19 shots
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study, some patients with glomerular disease may experience a flare up after getting the COVID-19 shot. Glomerular disease affects a person’s kidneys ability to keep essential molecules in their bloodstream. It also affects their kidneys’ ability to filter out toxins through urine.
Lawsuit: Benefits lost for hundreds of Hamilton County veterans
Hundreds of veterans in Hamilton County have lost benefits they were entitled to, according to a lawsuit filed on October 26.
munciejournal.com
Feed My Sheep Celebrates 27th Anniversary, Needs Donations
MUNCIE, IN—I am one of those people who absolutely loves Muncie. I love living here, I love the people here, I love Ball State University where I graduated and I think we might have the market cornered on the “love your neighbor” thing. I love Muncie because...
Johnson County veteran throwing knives & axes to stay healthy and alive
The sound of knives and axes flying through the air and landing on their wooden destination helps Mike Day get through the day.
Record-breaking deaths prompt overdose review team in Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. — For the third year in a row, Bartholomew County has broken its record for overdose deaths. Coroner Clayton Nolting said his office has seen 35 deaths so far this year. That’s up from 33 last year and 31 in 2020. The last six years of overdose deaths in Bartholomew County: 2017: 30 […]
RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms
INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Things To Do This Weekend November 11-13, 2022
Are you the type of person that believes all the holiday fare needs to wait until after Thanksgiving? Or, are you the type of person that puts up your lights and trees the same weekend you take down your Halloween decorations?. I could really go either way in the debate,...
Family has questions about loved one's burial location
March was a hard month for Levetta Reed and her family. Wayman Davis, her father, passed away after serving his country in the military and working for more than 30 years at USPS.
Current Publishing
New Carmel city council districts proposed
The Carmel City Council held a special meeting Nov. 9 to present a map with proposed new council district boundaries. State law requires municipalities to redistrict two years after a U.S. census to balance populations in each district. The council last redistricted in 2018 after becoming a second-class city, which...
cbs4indy.com
Investigation underway after workplace death in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Kokomo manufacturer Friday morning. The Kokomo Police Department said the workplace death happened at Haynes International. Around 8:15 a.m., the Kokomo Fire Department and Ascension St. Vincent Medics were dispatched to the factory located at 2000 W Deffenbaugh Street. The workplace injury would result in the death of 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger of Logansport.
Current Publishing
Lake: Three residents to approach election board about voting machines
A candidate who was defeated in the race for the U.S. House 5th Congressional District seat during the Nov. 8 general election says three more individuals plan to approach the Hamilton County Election Board during its meeting next week after two residents cited issues with voting on their machines. Jeannine...
