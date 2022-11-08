ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital Reaches 7,000 Open-Heart Cases

MUNCIE, IN — Since its creation in 1977, the open-heart surgery program at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital has reached a huge milestone: 7,000 open-heart cases. These cases include everything from Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts (CABG) to valve repairs and replacements, and all the specialty cases in between. This is a low volume, community-based program as our physicians and advanced practice providers see both scheduled and emergent cases.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital nurses take part in special training

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses and staff at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital are going through new training to help them better serve patients with autism, the training is specifically for PICU nurses. Lighthouse Autism Center uses applied behavior analysis therapy. It’s a way to better understand the behaviors of...
Dr. Adams on crisis surrounding emergency rooms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American College of Emergency Physicians is sounding the alarm on what it calls a crisis surrounding on-patient boarding in the emergency rooms. Drew Blair asked WISH-TV’S medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, about the situation. Dr. Jerome Adams: On patient...
Local Schools Recieve Purple Star Distinction

Local Sources- The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military. Schools awarded the Purple Star designation in...
Multiple COVID-19 infections linked to organ failure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study published in Nature Medicine, patients infected with the coronavirus two or three times have a greater risk of organ damage compared to patients who were only infected once. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis looked at electronic...
Some patients experience disease relapse after COVID-19 shots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study, some patients with glomerular disease may experience a flare up after getting the COVID-19 shot. Glomerular disease affects a person’s kidneys ability to keep essential molecules in their bloodstream. It also affects their kidneys’ ability to filter out toxins through urine.
Feed My Sheep Celebrates 27th Anniversary, Needs Donations

MUNCIE, IN—I am one of those people who absolutely loves Muncie. I love living here, I love the people here, I love Ball State University where I graduated and I think we might have the market cornered on the “love your neighbor” thing. I love Muncie because...
RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms

INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
New Carmel city council districts proposed

The Carmel City Council held a special meeting Nov. 9 to present a map with proposed new council district boundaries. State law requires municipalities to redistrict two years after a U.S. census to balance populations in each district. The council last redistricted in 2018 after becoming a second-class city, which...
Investigation underway after workplace death in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Kokomo manufacturer Friday morning. The Kokomo Police Department said the workplace death happened at Haynes International. Around 8:15 a.m., the Kokomo Fire Department and Ascension St. Vincent Medics were dispatched to the factory located at 2000 W Deffenbaugh Street. The workplace injury would result in the death of 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger of Logansport.
