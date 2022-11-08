ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAP: Here’s where voter turnout was strong – and weak – in RI

By Eli Sherman, Ted Nesi
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDpFJ_0j3WRCWp00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – How many Rhode Islanders are showing up to vote in today’s big election?

It’s now possible to answer that question in real time, thanks to a live turnout tracker maintained by the secretary of state’s office and updated hourly.

Election Day 2022: Updates and voter information

But raw vote numbers are only part of the story. Which communities are voting strongly when compared with previous elections? Which places are setting a slower pace?

In the map below, Target 12 compared today’s turnout so far for all 39 Rhode Island communities to the total number of votes cast in the same community in the last midterm election four years ago. The data suggests high turnout in some South County communities, and weak turnout in some Democratic-leaning cities.

Eli Sherman ( esherman@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook .

Ted Nesi ( tnesi@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi's Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

