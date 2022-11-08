ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

Winter is coming: Are you prepared?

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbBah_0j3WQTOZ00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Snow and cold weather can make driving conditions more complex and the first snowfall of the year often catches drivers unprepared.

According to a news release, since periods of heavy or drifting snow may greet drivers in the coming days, AAA advises drivers to allow extra time to get to a travel destination, monitor weather conditions, and follow advice from authorities.

If it’s not safe and you don’t have to travel, don’t drive.

Defensive Driving

When taking the road during winter weather, remember to drive with caution to help maintain your safety as well as the safety of passengers, other drivers, and roadside workers.

AAA recommends the following tips for winter driving:

  • Before starting out in snowy weather, take time to remove the show from the entire car so it doesn’t blow onto your windshield or the windshield of other drivers. Make sure your mirrors and lights are clean.
  • Go slow in the snow. Posted speeds are for ideal conditions.
  • Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections, even when the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.
  • Look farther ahead in traffic. Actions by other drivers will alert you to problems and give you extra seconds to react.
  • When changing lanes, avoid cutting in front of trucks, which need more time and distance than passenger vehicles to stop.
  • Don’t use cruise control when roads are wet, snowy, or icy.
  • Remember that four-wheel drive helps you to get going quicker, but it won’t help you stop any faster.
  • In the event of a skid, ease off the accelerator and don’t lock the brakes. Carefully steer in the direction you want the vehicle to go and straighten the wheel as soon as the car begins to go in the desired direction.
Election 2022: And now, the voice of the people…

Proper Preparation

Preparing for frigid weather conditions will help keep your vehicle on the road, advises AAA.

Drivers can help keep their vehicles on the road by making sure that scheduled maintenance is completed.

A routine inspection of the battery, brakes, belts, hoses, oil, fluids, tires and other vehicle systems can help prevent inconvenient and costly breakdowns.

AAA also recommends drivers keep emergency supplies in the vehicle, including a cell phone, boots, gloves, a blanket, an alternate heat source, a shovel, and a first aid kit.

If stranded, stay with the vehicle. If the engine starts, run it only long enough to keep warm. Make sure the exhaust pipe is free of snow.

It’s also advised to keep the fuel tank at least half-full to avoid fuel-line freeze-up and to provide extra fuel for running the engine if stranded.

If you encounter an emergency vehicle with flashing lights along the road, slow down well in advance and carefully move over one lane, if available.

Slippery roads make for dangerous conditions for those helping other drivers on the road.

As many minor and major crashes occur during the winter months, now is a good time to review your auto insurance policy to make sure you have adequate coverage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

The snow has stopped — now comes digging out

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The snow may have stopped falling for much of North Dakota, but it’s what is left behind that will continue to plague residents and motorists today through the weekend at the least. By noon Friday, the North Dakota Department of Transportation reports US Highway 52 eastbound and westbound lanes from Harvey […]
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

When you can expect the snowstorm to end

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

That Escalated Quickly! Eye Popping North Dakota Snowfall Totals

When I left the radio station last night, I had a white knuckle ride back to my home south of Lincoln for the ages. I barely and I mean barely made it home. My windshield wipers couldn't keep up with the snow coming down on my truck. There were times I had to stick my head outside of my vehicle to even see because my windshield visibility was so terrible.
LINCOLN, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Snowfall totals from across the state

WOW!!! What a storm. Some areas picked up 1" of ICE in the SE corner of ND down south toward Aberdeen while a blizzard dropped 2 feet of snow. Here are some of the snowfall totals across the state::. Some pretty impressive snowfall totals around the state. Bismarck : 24"
MICHIGAN STATE
AccuWeather

1st blizzard of the season snarls travel in North Dakota

As a late-season hurricane hammered Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Mother Nature was giving another part of the country a not-so-gentle reminder that winter is just around the corner. Snowy scenes were witnessed throughout the northern Plains as dawn broke Thursday morning amid the first blizzard of the season in the United States.
BISMARCK, ND
Bring Me The News

2 feet in Bismarck as blizzard dumps snow on North Dakota, Minnesota

It was a November blizzard for the ages in North Dakota as two feet of snow buried parts of Bismarck while Grand Forks wound up just shy of 10 inches. The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013.
BISMARCK, ND
KEVN

Snowfall across our area tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall will move into our area after sunset. The greatest chance for snow for Rapid City and the Black Hills will be between 8pm-11pm. Snow will clear out of the Black Hills by around midnight, with some lingering light snow showers possible during the earl morning hours tomorrow. Northern counties will see the snow last much longer, with moderate to heavy snow continuing until around sunrise tomorrow. The snow will clear out of our area by the afternoon tomorrow. 6-10 inches of snow is possible for northern counties, but only about 1-4 inches for the rest of our area. Temperatures tonight will be very cold with Northeast Wyoming expected to drop into the single digits. Lows will be in the teens for Western South Dakota. Highs will not be much better tomorrow with temperatures only rising into the teens and 20s. We also will see some windy conditions. Wind gusts are expected to be up near 30-40 mph. With the cold temperatures and windy conditions, the wind chill values will be brutal. Tomorrow morning, much of our area will likely see the wind chill values below zero. During the afternoon tomorrow, the wind chill values will stay in the single digits. They will once again drop below zero for Friday morning. Temperatures for the weekend and next week will remain below average with highs expected to be in the 30s.
RAPID CITY, SD
Times-Online

North Dakota Outdoors: Poaching violations

The time to report a possible poaching violation is not the next time you see a game warden. Complaining about a situation you witnessed during deer or any other hunting season at the cafe, gas station, watering hole or at the high school game doesn’t help. The best advice I can give is if you see a possible game and fish violation, report it via the Report All Poachers hotline or local law enforcement.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
US 103.3

Easy FAST Way To Defrost Those Windshields In North Dakota

Lucky to have a garage, shop, or even a car starter; find yourself more thankful than anything. After last week's record-breaking 77 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota; mother nature has reminded us all she is back in control and dropped us to downright frigid. So even if you are someone with a stored inside vehicle, bet there are a few family members that still might have to park on the curb or possibly the tractor has gotta be plugged in outside ready for feeding the critters. Frost becomes all our enemy.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Everything You Need To Know About The Snowstorm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A major snowstorm will impact much of North Dakota. The impacts depend on where you’re located. If you’re in southern and eastern ND, you’ll have the highest impacts. Wednesday: Light to moderate snow will move through NW and north central ND. Light accumulation is possible. There’s also a chance for freezing […]
BISMARCK, ND
kroxam.com

BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. tonight and a Blizzard Warning from midnight tonight to 10:00 a.m. on Friday for portions of northwest Minnesota, and eastern North Dakota. * WHAT…For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions are expected. Total...
MINNESOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

Upated; Winter Storm Advisory

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NWS) – An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into northwest Minnesota Wednesday night through Friday. THE FOLLOWING IS A FORECAST FROM i3G METEOROLOGIST MICK KJAR. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA FOR FREEZING RAIN. BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT THROUGH...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy