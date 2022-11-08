Read full article on original website
Brandon Weatherz: Snow chances shift to the South Shore
The morning commute is slick with light ice and snow being reported on many roads, especially across northern Minnesota. You’ll want to allow time to first scrape ice off the windshield, then to allow for a slower drive. This weather system is wrapping up, but a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect north of Duluth until noon where a glaze of ice and additional snow accumulations up to 2” are possible. Winds won’t be as intense as yesterday, but it’s still breezy out there. A northwest wind develops this morning with gusts around 25 mph. Temperatures begin in mid-20s, then highs stay around 10 degrees below average in upper 20s to mid-30s.
Justin Liles: Lake Effect Snow along the south shore
The large low responsible for our recent round of weather has pushed farther northeast. This has created northerly winds. Colder air spilling in from Canada will interact with the warmer water of Lake Superior. Lake effect snow showers will fall along the Snow Belt. Ashland, Iron and the U.P. of Michigan will see some heavier snowfall amounts. Communities in Iron County, like Hurley and Gile could see up to a foot of snowfall. Iron County is under winter storm warning until 6am Saturday.
Gone Fishin’ & Huntin’ November 10th
With fishing seasons underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and hunting seasons beginning, WDIO’s weekly segment Gone Fishin’ and Huntin’ has returned. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for November 10th are from Mitchell Anderson, Toni and Austin Lonetto, Colton Lund, Jaida...
Tropical Depression Nicole moves through Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia on Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then a tropical storm. The remnants of the rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters)...
Arizona’s big races still uncalled as slow count continues
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county could soon begin reporting the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day, providing clues about whether Republicans can overtake Democrats in critical races for U.S. Senate and governor. With half a million ballots remaining to be counted on...
Nevada count enters Day 4 with Senate, governorship on line
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept finally arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely...
McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candidacy questions
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats’ decision to back an independent rather than nominate a member of their own party to take on Republican Mike Lee transformed the state’s U.S. Senate race from foregone conclusion to closely watched slugfest. Independent Evan McMullin, an anti-Trump former Republican...
Newsom, DeSantis both claim ‘freedom’ as election mandates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, governors of states on opposite ends of both the country and the political spectrum, held up their governing styles this week as models for the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election as they rushed to use their convincing midterm victories to stake a claim on the nation’s most enduring political promise: Freedom.
Cloquet American Legion Auxiliary hosts turkey dinner for veterans
The Cloquet American Legion Auxiliary honored veterans by hosting a turkey dinner Friday evening. This dinner was to honor those who served and protected our country and to celebrate those who are currently serving. The meal was free to those with a military I.D and fifteen dollars for those who were non-veterans.
