FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson files letter of intent to run for reelection
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson intends to run for reelection in 2024. He filed his letter of intent Tuesday with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. The move allows the first-term mayor to start raising the funds needed to stand up a solid campaign when the time comes, and is sends a signal to others that he is in the running.
alaskasnewssource.com
Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some voters say they are outraged about a campaign letter they received in the mail, calling it an invasion of privacy and clearly designed to shame people into voting. Near the bottom of the mailer, it states that the letter was paid for by Dunleavy for...
kinyradio.com
Republicans lead in majority of Alaska House seats, with potential for more
(Alaska Beacon) - Ranked choice voting results may add to the Republican lead, with implications for House leadership. Republicans led 21 of the 40 races for Alaska state House seats in preliminary results early Wednesday morning and have a chance to take additional leads as more votes are counted and ranked choice sorting takes place.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage school communities grapple with potential closures
Anchorage School District administrators have proposed closing six schools next year as a way to cut costs amid a $68 million dollar budget deficit. At town hall meetings, parents have asked administrators to take their kids’ schools off that list. As Alaska Public Media’s Katie Anastas reports, one elementary school community worries they will lose access to their school’s rigorous curriculum.
alaskapublic.org
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from...
It'll Be Colder In Texas Than Alaska This Weekend
Temperatures will be about 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
nomenugget.com
Nome woman indicted on tax evasion
A grand jury in Anchorage indicted Nome and Anchorage businesswoman Tina Yi on five counts for tax evasion and five counts for filing false tax returns that underreported income from the business she owned in Nome, SJ Investment LLC. The indictment document was made public on November 3 and details...
Anchorage school district bails out Teamster pension plan
The Anchorage School Board last week unanimously voted to accept the Teamsters Local 959 (bus drivers/attendants) contract demands. Part of those demands includes the taxpayer bailing out an underfunded Teamster Pension Fund; for all teamsters—not just the ones employed by the school district. This pension fund has been under...
alaskasnewssource.com
A winter warmup brings sloppy weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A big low is generating strong winds as it churned across the Aleutian Arc Thursday. The storm’s leading cloud edge is already pushing into Southwest Alaska and is set to arrive in Southcentral Alaska on Friday. This storm will usher in mixed rain and snow as temperatures increase through the next several days.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Native nonprofit puts culture at the forefront of addiction prevention
This summer, Cook Inlet Tribal Council took young people out berry picking as part of their addiction prevention programming. CITC is a tribal nonprofit that calls itself a “culturally-responsive social service organization.” Dr. Angela Michaud is CITC’s senior director of recovery services. “With our wild blueberries, we...
kdll.org
Troopers seize fentanyl in Moose Pass, as busts and overdoses rise around the state
A couple driving from Seward to Nikiski were arrested Friday, Nov. 4 in Moose Pass when an Alaska State Trooper officer discovered over 150 fentanyl pills and other narcotics in their car. In charging documents, the trooper says he pulled over 50-year-old Antwane Abron and 44-year-old Stacie Maldonado for a...
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead in plane crash in Matanuska River near Chickaloon
Thursday afternoon's plane crash in the raging waters of the Matanuska River river in Chickaloon, after a plane flew into a heavy gage steel wire that stretched across the river. Joshua Seagrave, a 46 year old resident from Palmer, who was flying the aircraft died at the scene. He was the only person in the plane.
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures warming across Alaska as snow, rain and wind hits the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures warmed another five to 25 degrees across much of Alaska Tuesday as warmer air moved in from the south. Despite the warm-up, much of the state is still dealing with high winds and snow. For Southcentral, a storm will bring a combination of rain and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wire across Matanuska River draws safety concern from pilots
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer man died after a Thursday afternoon plane crash into the frigid waters of the Matanuska River near Chickaloon. Joshua Seagrave, a 46-year-old who was flying the aircraft, died at the scene. He was the only person in the plane that went down after flying into a heavy-gauge steel wire stretched across the river.
radiokenai.com
AGDC President Richards Elaborates On Hydrogen Hub Concept
The possible re-opening of the Agrium (Nutrien) plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, has come back to the fore-front as the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) announced submission of a concept paper for an Alaska Hydrogen Hub to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).
alaskasnewssource.com
Friends and family remember Eagle River’s Sara Mason who died scuba diving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Longtime Eagle River teacher Sara Mason, 45, died Sunday while scuba diving in Whittier. Her husband Brian said his wife was with a companion taking her first dive after being newly certified when she reportedly stopped breathing. The family is now awaiting a report from the medical examiner’s office to learn more about what happened.
Candidates illegally electioneering at polls: Democrats Mary Peltola, Bill Wielechowski, Ted Eischeid
The Creekside Elementary School polling location in Muldoon election workers responded to complaints this morning about campaigns that were illegally electioneering right in front of the school entrance. A 250-foot string was taken by election workers to measure the distance, and the campaign signs for Mary Peltola for Congress, Bill...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing of Anchorage teen
alaskapublic.org
Pilot dead after plane hits cable, crashes into river near Chickaloon
A Palmer man died Thursday after Alaska State Troopers say his small plane struck a cable and crashed into the Matanuska River near Chickaloon. Troopers first heard of the crash, near Mile 77 of the Glenn Highway, just before 1 p.m. according to an online dispatch. The Mat-Su Borough dive rescue team and a towing company responded, and removed the plane from the river.
kinyradio.com
21,500 Fentanyl Pills among drug trafficking charges for man in Kodiak, Anchorage
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A second indictment involving drug charges and alleged large-scale narcotics trafficking was filed Nov. 2 against Mark Daniel Nason. While the 54-year-old was facing charges in a case on Kodiak Island, more charges followed after a search of his storage unit in Anchorage also revealed narcotics.
