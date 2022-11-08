Read full article on original website
2022 California Gubernatorial Race: Gov. Newsom Has Lowest Democrat Percentage Since 2010
Results of the 2022 California gubernatorial race were updated on Friday, showing Governor Gavin Newsom leading State Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) 57.8% to 42.2% with 56% of the votes in, signaling the weakest performance by a Democrat in the race since 2010. In 2010, the last Gubernatorial race before the...
OPINION: Republicans Searching for Blame for the ‘Red Wave’ that Wasn’t
There are many Republicans looking for someone to blame for the Red Wave that wasn’t in Tuesday’s midterm election. They probably should look inward, rather than giving in to the impulse to blame. Blame might be the most self-defeating coping mechanism. A political observer and friend calls Democrats...
Attorney General Rob Bonta Sues 3M, Dupont, 16 Other Companies Over PFAS Chemical Damages
Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Thursday that the state would be suing 18 chemical companies, including 3M and Dupont, over the hazards of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), charging that the companies had covered up their harmful effects and that they had caused irreparable harm to the environment. For...
