Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mycentraloregon.com
Redmond Student Wins Y-Essay Contest
The League of Women Voters of Deschutes County (LWVDC) announced Gabby Bale of Ridgeview High School as the winner of the 2022 Y-Essay Contest. LWVDC initiated the Y-Essay Contest this year, open to all high school seniors in Deschutes County. The contest invited seniors to submit an original essay that answered the question “Why Vote?” Essays were blind judged by Deschutes County community members, including members of the media and educators. Once read each essay was assigned a score using a rubric and scoring tool created by the LWVDC Y-Essay Contest team.
mycentraloregon.com
‘Pray For Snow’ Event Saturday
The 10 Barrel Pray for Snow Party celebrates its 11th year in Bend by offering a free, all ages event for the community, featuring live musical performances and film premieres. Bring your board and skis down for a free waxing by TACTICS and checkout local industry vendors, the release of...
mycentraloregon.com
Perry Appointed RSD Board Member
Robert Perry was appointed as the newest school board member at Wednesday evening’s board meeting. Five top candidates were interviewed by board members to fill a recently vacated position until June 30th, 2023. Four school board positions are up for ballot election in May of 2023. Anyone interested in...
mycentraloregon.com
OSU’s Fall Enrollment Breaks Record
Both Oregon State University and OSU-Cascades broke fall enrollment records. The 2022 fall class of 204 first-year students at Oregon State University – Cascades is the largest in the campus’s history and represents a 16.6% increase from a year ago. OSU-Cascades students also are taking more courses than...
mycentraloregon.com
Public Hearing On Bend Camping Code
On Wednesday, November 16, the Bend City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adopting a new Camping Code, which would regulate camping on City-owned property and City rights-of-way, like public streets, sidewalks and landscape strips in Bend. Those interested in commenting on the proposed code should visit the...
mycentraloregon.com
Redmond DMV Reopens Tuesday
The Redmond DMV will reopen Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, starting Nov. 15 at the office located at 3835 SW 21st Place, Suite 101, in Redmond. Hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The office will remain closed Mondays and Fridays.
mycentraloregon.com
Fire Rips Through Maintenance Building
A fire destroyed a large commercial maintenance building on SW Brasada Ranch Road, in Powell Butte Wednesday. No one was in the building and no injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the building at 5:55 a.m. to find a large maintenance building fully involved in fire. Several large master streams were used to knock down the flames. Crews then used handlines to fully extinguish the fire.
Comments / 0