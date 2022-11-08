The League of Women Voters of Deschutes County (LWVDC) announced Gabby Bale of Ridgeview High School as the winner of the 2022 Y-Essay Contest. LWVDC initiated the Y-Essay Contest this year, open to all high school seniors in Deschutes County. The contest invited seniors to submit an original essay that answered the question “Why Vote?” Essays were blind judged by Deschutes County community members, including members of the media and educators. Once read each essay was assigned a score using a rubric and scoring tool created by the LWVDC Y-Essay Contest team.

