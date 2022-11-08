Man followed 2 Rider University students, tried to peek under dorm room door: police

LAWRENCE, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 26-year-old man followed two women into their residence hall at Rider University on Monday and tried to peek under their dorm room door, police said.

Johnny Rodriguez-Brito told Rider public safety that he was an independent food delivery worker and was escorted off-campus. He was subsequently arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespassing-peering and harassment.

Rodriguez-Brito was reportedly loitering on-campus before he followed the two victims on foot toward their residence hall, police said. As the girls entered, he allegedly followed them toward their room.

Once the girls entered their room, police said the suspect remained in the hallway and approached their door, bent over and attempted to look under their door.

The victims then contacted public safety.

He has been transported to the Mercer County Correctional Center and is awaiting a detention hearing.

Police have not identified the residence hall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence police Det. James Steimle at jsteimle@lawrencetwp.com or 609-844-7135.