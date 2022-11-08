ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Man followed 2 Rider University students, tried to peek under dorm room door: police

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 26-year-old man followed two women into their residence hall at Rider University on Monday and tried to peek under their dorm room door, police said.

Johnny Rodriguez-Brito told Rider public safety that he was an independent food delivery worker and was escorted off-campus. He was subsequently arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespassing-peering and harassment.

Rodriguez-Brito was reportedly loitering on-campus before he followed the two victims on foot toward their residence hall, police said. As the girls entered, he allegedly followed them toward their room.

Once the girls entered their room, police said the suspect remained in the hallway and approached their door, bent over and attempted to look under their door.

The victims then contacted public safety.

He has been transported to the Mercer County Correctional Center and is awaiting a detention hearing.

Police have not identified the residence hall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence police Det. James Steimle at jsteimle@lawrencetwp.com or 609-844-7135.

Shore News Network

Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey

Caldwell, NJ – A New Jersey mother is angry after a local Republican and Caldwell Township employee called the cops on her 9-year-old daughter for killing lantern flies earlier this month. Monique Joseph spoke out against the incident at last week’s regular meeting of the township council. She called upon the township to use the incident as an opportunity to speak out against racial profiling. In the call to the police, Gordon Lawshe reportedly told dispatchers, “There’s a little Black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees. I don’t know what the hell she’s doing; it scares me The post Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
CALDWELL, NJ
centraljersey.com

Princeton police blotter

A blue sapphire and diamond broach and a pink gold Rolex watch were reported stolen from a wooden filing chest stored in a bedroom closet at a Constitution Hill West home. The theft, which was reported Nov. 6, occurred between Oct. 1 and Nov. 5. A 57-year-old Trenton woman was...
PRINCETON, NJ
Still Unsolved

Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The Academy

Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
