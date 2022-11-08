ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SaintsNewsNetwork

Saints Waive Wyatt Davis, Cut Jake Funk and Brett Hundley from Practice Squad

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08obNA_0j3WPW0X00

The Saints made a few transactions on Tuesday, waiving one from the active roster and cutting two from their practice squad.

The Saints made several transactions on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire and was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates . New Orleans has waived offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, and cut Jake Funk and Brett Hundley from the practice squad.

Davis was signed off the Giants practice squad in early September, appearing in a couple of games, but was mainly a game day inactive. The Saints brought Hundley in to prepare the team for Lamar Jackson, while Funk joined the team in mid-October.

New Orleans will likely have to do some roster shuffling this week with some key injuries that happened on Monday night. The most concerning would be Pete Werner, who was carted off with an ankle injury. Dennis Allen did not get into specifics on whether the injury was significant or offer a timeline for him. The team also lost Erik McCoy and Marcus Davenport to calf injuries.

Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) are the other injuries to keep an eye on, and we'll just have to see what Wednesday's practice brings for the Saints.

Ravens-Saints Coverage From the Week

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight

The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Panthers' Baker Mayfield: From brink of stardom to brink of irrelevance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The visitor's locker room was eerily quiet as the Carolina Panthers processed their overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons 11 days ago. Players were devastated at going from the high of PJ Walker's 62-yard, game-tying touchdown that was called the "throw of the year'' by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the low of failed opportunities to win on missed kicks by Eddy Pineiro.
CHARLOTTE, NC
AOL Corp

Deion Sanders has a question: Why not have an HBCU in a bowl game?

Deion Sanders had numerous goals when, in 2020, he accepted the job as head coach at Jackson State, a historical Black college in Mississippi. One was to restore the Tigers program, whose illustrious history includes four Pro Football Hall of Famers (Lem Barney, Walter Payton, Robert Brazile and Jackie Slater).
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve playing surfaces

The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban “slit film” playing surfaces that are used in Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minnesota, New Orleans and New York (Jets and Giants). Tretter posted his statement on the NFLPA website. “The NFL and its experts have agreed with this data and acknowledge that the slit film field is less safe,” Tretter said. “Player leadership wrote a letter to the NFL this week demanding the immediate removal of these fields and a ban on them going forward, both in stadiums and for practice fields. The NFL has not only refused to mandate this change immediately, but they have also refused to commit to mandating a change away from slit film in the future at all. “The injuries on slit film are completely avoidable — both the NFL and NFLPA experts agree on the data — and yet the NFL will not protect players from a subpar surface.”
CINCINNATI, OH
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy