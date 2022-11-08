Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
22-year-old woman killed in Pottawatomie County crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY 9KOKH) — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-car accident early Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened near State Highway 39 and Propane Road, about a mile northwest of Konawa. According to troopers, Shelby Gentry was going eastbound on State Highway 39...
Pitbull injured after getting hit by a car in Oklahoma City, authorities seek owner
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to reunite a pitbull with her litter. Police said a female pitbull was hit by a car near NW Expressway and Meridian on Wednesday night. The dog was badly injured but is expected to recover. The dog is not microchipped,...
Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
Tailgating With Twin Peaks
Today we had Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell, and guest Twin Peaks Girls Avery and Brandy sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring...
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Tyler
If you've ever wanted to adopt or foster a pet, now is the time. The OKC Animal Shelter has 150 animals who are looking for homes and this week we got the chance to meet this adorable dog, Tyler. Check out this story to see if Tyler would be the...
Scissortail Park asking for hub cap donations to make Hub Cap Holiday Tree
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Scissortail Park is asking the community to donate some spare hub caps to the Park for a Hub Cap Holiday Tree. To honor the Park's connection with the section of OKC formerly known as "Hub Cap Alley", management is working with OKC artist Gabriel Friedman to create the holiday tree constructed from hub caps. Approximately 100 to 150 new or used hub caps are needed to create the custom piece of art for the holidays.
Auto shops and hardware stores give tips for preparing for winter weather
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — With the dropping temperatures, people are heading to hardware stores and tire shops to prepare. When the temperature drops, these stores say they see a rise in customers. People are getting ready for winter and AAA says we should prep our cars too. "Have...
Multiple suspects arrested after Oklahoma City police serve warrant
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Multiple suspects accused of violent crimes were arrested on Thursday. Oklahoma City police executed a warrant along Northwest 39th Street. Police said there was no use of force and nobody was hurt. Nearby streets were temporarily closed but are now back open. Police haven't issued...
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Canoo aims to bring 500 jobs to Oklahoma City with a new manufacturing facility
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The push to bring the electric vehicle industry to Oklahoma has made another stride. The EV company Canoo is setting up shop with yet another facility, this time, in Oklahoma City. Canoo asked the State Department of Commerce to keep the location a secret. The...
The Christmas Show now open at OKC Fairgrounds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Christmas Show is now open at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds in the Bennett Event Center. The show is one of the largest holiday shopping events during the holiday season, with more than 200 sellers showcasing their items for the thousands of visitors expected to attend.
Cleveland County Commissioners present American Legion Post 88 with $330K check
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County Commissioners presented the American Legion Post 88 with a check for $330,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding for building upgrades and the expansion of veterans services. The money will help Post 88 address electrical, structural, telephone, and computer needs, as well as...
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of four African lion cubs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo gave its four African lion cubs their first wellness exams on Wednesday in addition to announcing their names. Zoo officials said the four cubs are healthy and doing well. The wellness exams looked at their eyes, stomach, mouth, and ears. Staff also listened to their lungs and heart as well.
OKC Zoo hosting sensory-friendly night for Safari Lights holiday event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo is hosting a sensory-friendly night during their popular holiday event, OKC Zoo Safari Lights. The OKC Zoo Safari Lights will begin on Saturday, Nov. 12 and continue through Sunday, Jan. 1. New to the holiday event this year is a Sensory-Friendly...
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Okie Pokie Sushi Bowls
Nobody does poke better than the local spot, Okie Pokie. We took a trip back to the CHEF'STORE Kitchen and checked in with General Manager Michelle Tran to find out what makes their poke sushi bowls so special. To find out more call 405-724-7687 or visit Okie Pokie's Facebook page...
Thousands of winter coats given to OKCPS students in need
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation and Mach Resources visited Britton Elementary on Friday to deliver warm winter coats to students in need. Nearly 90 percent of students in the district are living at or below the poverty line, making the need for winter coats even more important.
Tickets to 'Frozen' performances at Civic Center Music Hall go on sale Friday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The hit Broadway musical Frozen is coming to Oklahoma City, and tickets to the shows go on sale Friday. The show is slated to do a two-week engagement at the Civic Center Music Hall from March 22-April 2, 2023. Frozen will play Tuesdays through Thursdays...
Edmond mayor Darrell Davis denies conflict of interest with any city contract
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 has a follow-up after revealing in September the city of Edmond is doing business with a contractor who is accused of threatening city employees. A company owner reportedly told city staff that he would use his leverage with city council to get the...
'It's frustrating': Norman families react to ransomware attack as NPS provides update
Days after a ransomware attack, parents and students at Norman Public Schools (NPS) are responding. Students tell Fox 25 they're used to doing their homework on websites like Canvas and Seesaw, but since NPS got hacked. they've been forced to stick to the basics: a pencil and paper. "It's kind...
