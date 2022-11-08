OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Scissortail Park is asking the community to donate some spare hub caps to the Park for a Hub Cap Holiday Tree. To honor the Park's connection with the section of OKC formerly known as "Hub Cap Alley", management is working with OKC artist Gabriel Friedman to create the holiday tree constructed from hub caps. Approximately 100 to 150 new or used hub caps are needed to create the custom piece of art for the holidays.

