Guthrie, OK

okcfox.com

22-year-old woman killed in Pottawatomie County crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY 9KOKH) — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-car accident early Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened near State Highway 39 and Propane Road, about a mile northwest of Konawa. According to troopers, Shelby Gentry was going eastbound on State Highway 39...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Tailgating With Twin Peaks

Today we had Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell, and guest Twin Peaks Girls Avery and Brandy sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Tyler

If you've ever wanted to adopt or foster a pet, now is the time. The OKC Animal Shelter has 150 animals who are looking for homes and this week we got the chance to meet this adorable dog, Tyler. Check out this story to see if Tyler would be the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Scissortail Park asking for hub cap donations to make Hub Cap Holiday Tree

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Scissortail Park is asking the community to donate some spare hub caps to the Park for a Hub Cap Holiday Tree. To honor the Park's connection with the section of OKC formerly known as "Hub Cap Alley", management is working with OKC artist Gabriel Friedman to create the holiday tree constructed from hub caps. Approximately 100 to 150 new or used hub caps are needed to create the custom piece of art for the holidays.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Multiple suspects arrested after Oklahoma City police serve warrant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Multiple suspects accused of violent crimes were arrested on Thursday. Oklahoma City police executed a warrant along Northwest 39th Street. Police said there was no use of force and nobody was hurt. Nearby streets were temporarily closed but are now back open. Police haven't issued...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

The Christmas Show now open at OKC Fairgrounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Christmas Show is now open at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds in the Bennett Event Center. The show is one of the largest holiday shopping events during the holiday season, with more than 200 sellers showcasing their items for the thousands of visitors expected to attend.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of four African lion cubs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo gave its four African lion cubs their first wellness exams on Wednesday in addition to announcing their names. Zoo officials said the four cubs are healthy and doing well. The wellness exams looked at their eyes, stomach, mouth, and ears. Staff also listened to their lungs and heart as well.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Okie Pokie Sushi Bowls

Nobody does poke better than the local spot, Okie Pokie. We took a trip back to the CHEF'STORE Kitchen and checked in with General Manager Michelle Tran to find out what makes their poke sushi bowls so special. To find out more call 405-724-7687 or visit Okie Pokie's Facebook page...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Thousands of winter coats given to OKCPS students in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation and Mach Resources visited Britton Elementary on Friday to deliver warm winter coats to students in need. Nearly 90 percent of students in the district are living at or below the poverty line, making the need for winter coats even more important.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

