Tiffin, OH

WTOL 11

RESULTS: Toledo charter changes measure fails

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city voters faced a ballot measure Tuesday that would make a long list of changes to the city charter, including increasing the number of terms a mayor can serve and also increasing the amount of money city officials could spend without city council approval. Issue...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo coalition works to end city's string of violence

TOLEDO, Ohio — Reverend Stephen Swisher is a founding member of the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods, which works to curb gun violence in Toledo so the 58 homicides this year don't continue climbing. Swisher said the main goal of the coalition is engagement through not just talking about...
TOLEDO, OH
High School Football PRO

Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
sent-trib.com

Last commercial Perrysburg Heights annexation completed

PERRYSBURG — The last commercial annexation from Perrysburg Heights is almost finished with its integration into the city. The property, which is being referred to as the Taco Bell parcel, was annexed by the city on Sept. 6, but the residential property still needs to have the zoning changed to commercial land. It is one step closer to finishing that process after a Nov. 1 public hearing, held prior to last week’s council meeting.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Mayor Kapszukiewicz rips city council in radio interview, calls members 'little babies'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz took aim at Toledo City Council Wednesday, airing his grievances with council members during a Wednesday radio interview. The mayor joined Scott Sands on AM 1370 WSPD for his weekly "Wednesday With Wade" segment, during which the ongoing tension between himself, city council and City Auditor Jake Jaksetic came up immediately. Kapszukiewicz hasn't been shy about his feelings regarding Jaksetic and on Wednesday, he extended his criticism toward members of council.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Friday last day for Toledo Rooftop Repair application

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, Nov. 11 is the last day for Toledo residents to apply for the Rooftop Repair Program, which will provide roofing repair to 650 low to middle income households. To apply, households must meet several criteria and provide certain documentation. To qualify, an applicant must:. Own...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

How Wood County voted on the candidates

These are the unofficial results through the Wood County Board of Elections on the candidates in Tuesday’s election. Total Election Day turnout was 31,326, 33.94%. Absentee was 16,696, 18.09%. Total was 48,022 ballots, 48,022 voters, 92,293 total, 52.03%. Governor and Lieutenant Governor (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 97 of...
WTOL 11

Voters discuss inflation ahead of midterm elections

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — While inflation has been a hot topic on many people's minds the last few months, is it driving a lot of people to go to the polls Tuesday? WTOL 11 spoke with voters who said they don't expect candidates to fix it overnight, but they're hoping for some relief.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WDTN

Semi in fiery Ohio crash was carrying pot pies

A trailer that separated from its semi truck and crashed, bursting into flames along the Ohio Turnpike early Friday, was carrying Marie Callender's frozen pot pies, according to North Ridgeville firefighters who helped contain the blaze.
ELYRIA, OH
WTOL 11

Last day for early voting

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early voting ends today, with the election less than 24 hours away. For equal representation, there needs to be an equal amount of democrat and republican poll workers at each polling location. There are currently over 300 polling centers in Lucas County. LaVera Scott, Director of...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
