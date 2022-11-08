Read full article on original website
BGSU students display "Missing Man" table for Veterans Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University student chapter of the Student Veterans of America is honoring those who have served by putting out a "Missing Man" table display. BGSU is ranked number 2 in the nation for a top university that serves veterans and active military...
RESULTS: Toledo charter changes measure fails
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city voters faced a ballot measure Tuesday that would make a long list of changes to the city charter, including increasing the number of terms a mayor can serve and also increasing the amount of money city officials could spend without city council approval. Issue...
Toledo coalition works to end city's string of violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — Reverend Stephen Swisher is a founding member of the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods, which works to curb gun violence in Toledo so the 58 homicides this year don't continue climbing. Swisher said the main goal of the coalition is engagement through not just talking about...
Your northwest Ohio Congressional district has probably changed | Check the new map before you vote
TOLEDO, Ohio — Many northwest Ohio voters are likely to find that they live in a new Congressional district this Election Day. After the 2020 Census, Ohio's population loss meant that the state lost one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. And thanks to a change to the...
Maumee elementary students to join service members in learning history, honoring Veterans Day
MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated video that aired on Nov. 7, 2022. Students from Wayne Trail Elementary in Maumee City Schools will celebrate a Veterans Day event with school staff and community service members on Friday. Fourth and fifth grade students have...
Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Speaking to Wood County early voters on what brings them to the polls before Election Day
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — It's election eve across America and voters in Wood County wanted to avoid the rush before Election Day tomorrow. Voters came by the county's board of elections located in the Wood County Courthouse Building to vote early or drop off absentee ballots. Many more early...
Last commercial Perrysburg Heights annexation completed
PERRYSBURG — The last commercial annexation from Perrysburg Heights is almost finished with its integration into the city. The property, which is being referred to as the Taco Bell parcel, was annexed by the city on Sept. 6, but the residential property still needs to have the zoning changed to commercial land. It is one step closer to finishing that process after a Nov. 1 public hearing, held prior to last week’s council meeting.
Voters to decide fate of Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools emergency levy renewal
OAK HARBOR, Ohio — A local school district that has seen a lot of financial troubles is going back to its voters for assistance. First approved by voters in 2018, Benton-Carroll-Salem School District's emergency levy generates $1.4 million a year for the district. Now approaching the final year of...
Mayor Kapszukiewicz rips city council in radio interview, calls members 'little babies'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz took aim at Toledo City Council Wednesday, airing his grievances with council members during a Wednesday radio interview. The mayor joined Scott Sands on AM 1370 WSPD for his weekly "Wednesday With Wade" segment, during which the ongoing tension between himself, city council and City Auditor Jake Jaksetic came up immediately. Kapszukiewicz hasn't been shy about his feelings regarding Jaksetic and on Wednesday, he extended his criticism toward members of council.
Friday last day for Toledo Rooftop Repair application
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, Nov. 11 is the last day for Toledo residents to apply for the Rooftop Repair Program, which will provide roofing repair to 650 low to middle income households. To apply, households must meet several criteria and provide certain documentation. To qualify, an applicant must:. Own...
How Wood County voted on the candidates
These are the unofficial results through the Wood County Board of Elections on the candidates in Tuesday’s election. Total Election Day turnout was 31,326, 33.94%. Absentee was 16,696, 18.09%. Total was 48,022 ballots, 48,022 voters, 92,293 total, 52.03%. Governor and Lieutenant Governor (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 97 of...
Voter turnout for 2022 midterms in Lucas County down slightly from 2018
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In the midst of election day, the director of the Lucas County Board of Elections, LaVera Scott, said the county was seeing a massive voter turnout. She predicted the turnout would not only exceed 2018's midterms, but could rival presidential elections. However, after the polls...
Toledo city councilmember Grim leaving for Ohio House of Representatives
Michele Grim has served on Toledo City Council since January 2022, so why leave so early into her council term? Here's what she had to say.
WTOL, WKYC, WBNS lawsuit against Cedar Point parent company advances in state Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A lawsuit filed against the parent company of Cedar Point by WTOL 11 and sister stations WKYC in Cleveland and WBNS in Columbus is moving forward in the Ohio Supreme Court. The TEGNA stations filed the lawsuit in July, asking the court to compel Cedar Point...
Toledo area homeless shelters are teaming up to host a donation drive
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the season of giving and if you're looking for a way to give back, you can do so Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Franklin Park Mall. Local homeless shelters are teaming up to host a donation drive! The goal is to 'Fill the Truck' for National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.
Highland’s season crashes to a halt against Toledo Central Catholic in Division II regional semifinal
PERKINS TWP., Ohio – What was billed as defensive battle heading into Friday night’s Division II, Region 6 semifinal between Toledo Central Catholic and Highland quickly turned into a one-sided affair. The third-seeded Fighting Irish scored on 5 of 6 offensive possessions – 4 for 4 in the...
Voters discuss inflation ahead of midterm elections
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — While inflation has been a hot topic on many people's minds the last few months, is it driving a lot of people to go to the polls Tuesday? WTOL 11 spoke with voters who said they don't expect candidates to fix it overnight, but they're hoping for some relief.
Semi in fiery Ohio crash was carrying pot pies
A trailer that separated from its semi truck and crashed, bursting into flames along the Ohio Turnpike early Friday, was carrying Marie Callender's frozen pot pies, according to North Ridgeville firefighters who helped contain the blaze.
Last day for early voting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Early voting ends today, with the election less than 24 hours away. For equal representation, there needs to be an equal amount of democrat and republican poll workers at each polling location. There are currently over 300 polling centers in Lucas County. LaVera Scott, Director of...
