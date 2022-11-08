ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

YourCentralValley.com

Woman hit by a truck while jay-walking in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night while crossing outside of a crosswalk according to the Fresno Police Department. At about 7:30 P.M. police responed to the location of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Olive Avune and Peach Avenue. Police located a woman who had […]
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Dyer earns praise from Newsom in governor’s stop through Fresno

Just a few days after winning his reelection bid for a second term, California Gov. Gavin Newsom swung through Fresno to participate in a local community service project and highlight the state’s commitment to uplifting service opportunities. The governor was joined by his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, in building...
FRESNO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Fresno, CA

Fresno, California, is the perfect place to have memorable experiences without exceeding your budget. Located in Fresno County, Fresno is known for its beautiful parks and vibrant culture. Fresno is a Spanish word that means "ash tree," the type of tree abundant along the stunning San Joaquin River. Fresno boasts...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Claims Top 10 Spot in Nation’s ‘Porch Pirate’ Theft Ranking

The SafeWise security website is reporting that around 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months, according to its latest survey of 1,000 Americans. That’s 50 million more than were stolen the prior year, affecting eight out of every 10 Americans in the past 12...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

4 Veterans Day events to attend in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Happy Veteran’s Day! There is a packed day of parades and events throughout the Central Valley to attend. Central Valley Veterans Parade Downtown Fresno is honoring its veterans on November 11th, 2022. There is a pre-ceremony at 9:30 A.M. followed by the opening ceremony at 10:45 A.M. and the kick-off starting […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo to debut IllumiNature spectacular

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced a re-imagination of the beloved ZooLights into a new cultural spectacular, IllumiNature. Zoo officials say that the new experience features handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the zoo. Many have been designed in various animals, shapes, and sizes. Guests will enjoy specially themed areas including […]
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Fresno Unified board’s extremes could be headed for ouster

Fresno Unified School District could see two new trustees elected to the Board of Education, courtesy of the ousters of the extreme ends of the school board. At least one new trustee on the board, however, is certain. Retired school psychologist Susan Wittrup is wiping the field with Area 7...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The bands hoping to win at the Central Valley Music Awards

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The red carpet will be rolled out this weekend for annual music awards honoring musicians of all genres in the Central Valley. “It’s like the Central Valley Grammys, I’m looking forward to seeing what people are going to be dressed like, the red carpet is coming out,” said Thomas Bagu, […]
OROSI, CA
KTLA

Sister arrested in murders of mother, baby in Fresno

A woman has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of her teenage sister and newborn niece, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a press conference on Thursday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced that 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera was arrested Wednesday night for the deaths of her sister, 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and three-week-old […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Sister arrested in Fresno mother, baby homicides, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of her teenage sister and newborn niece, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a press conference on Thursday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced that 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera was arrested Wednesday night for the deaths of her sister, 18-year-old […]
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage

Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

