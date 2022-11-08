Read full article on original website
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new picture of their little lovebug! On Thursday, Chopra celebrated making her arrival back home to her husband and daughter, Malti, with a sweet family photo. "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post. In the picture, Chopra lies on the floor and...
Elizabeth Hurley Calls Working With Matthew Perry Amid His Addiction Struggle a 'Nightmare'
Another one of Matthew Perry's co-stars in speaking out in light of his headline-making memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Elizabeth Hurley, who co-starred alongside the 53-year-old Friends actor in the 2002 romantic comedy Serving Sara, spoke about Perry's book confessions during a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment.
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals She's Heard Some Questionable 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Pitches
Tamera Mowry-Housley would love to give Sister, Sister fans the revival they've been calling for, but it has to be the right idea. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actress shared that she and her twin sister, Tia Mowry, have been approached with pitches to reprise their roles, but nothing has been right for them.
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
Justin Theroux Gives Ex Jennifer Aniston Support After She Reveals Her Struggles to Get Pregnant
Jennifer Aniston is getting some love from one of her famous exes. The 53-year-old Morning Show actress opens up for the first time about her struggles to get pregnant in a cover story for Allure magazine. Aniston posted photos from the shoot to her Instagram page and received some love...
Jonathan Scott on His Holiday Plans With Zooey Deschanel and New Season of 'Celebrity IOU' (Exclusive)
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been dating for a little over three years now, but this Christmas they're embarking on a first in their budding relationship: hosting their families for the holidays!. While promoting the upcoming star-studded new season of Celebrity IOU on HGTV and Discovery+, Jonathan told ET's...
See Rob Kardashian's Adorable Tribute to Daughter Dream on Her 6th Birthday: 'Daddy Will Always Love You'
November birthdays keep on coming for the Kardashian-Jenners! On Thursday, the Kardashians stars had a round of sweet birthday wishes for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, who turned six. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙🤞," Rob wrote next to...
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley on the Season 5 Showdown Between Beth and Jamie (Exclusive)
Yellowstone star Wes Bentley is offering fans a glimpse of the season 5 dynamic between his character, Jamie Dutton, and that of his sister, Beth Dutton, portrayed by Kelly Reilly. While speaking with ET's Rachel Smith about the upcoming season, premiering Nov. 13 on Paramount Network, Bentley can't help but...
'Grey's Anatomy' Counts Down Ellen Pompeo's Season 19 Exit in Winter Premiere Promo: 'Let Us Toast You'
Meredith Grey is saying goodbye -- for now. Grey's Anatomy will be off for a three-month break, returning Thursday, Feb. 23 to kickstart the second half of season 19, and when it does, the doctors at Grey Sloan will be seeing off Meredith (and Ellen Pompeo) as she relocates to Boston for her new job at the Catherine Fox Foundation and to enroll her daughter, Zola, at an academy for gifted children.
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reacts to Suggestion His Series Is a 'Republican Show': 'Really?'
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is responding to claims that his hit Paramount Network show is "anti-woke," by sitting back and laughing it off. The brilliant writer and director opened up about the unfounded suggestion in the December issue of The Atlantic, where the writer Sridhar Pappu chronicles "how Taylor Sheridan created America's most popular TV show." For starters, Sheridan, 52, insists it's not a "red-state show," and he succinctly explains why.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Sport Matching Sweaters During Cozy Outing in L.A.
It's sweater weather in Los Angeles (yes, that's a thing!) and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are proof that even a leisure walk can be done with style. The That 70s Show stars took a stroll in chilly Los Angeles this week while wearing matching cardigan sweaters. Kunis looked stylish donning an oversized shawl collar cardigan and white beanie. Kutcher opted for a more fitting cardigan with a white t-shirt underneath. The married couple and parents of two also held hands, mittens be dammed.
Watch Katy Perry Crash Lionel Richie's CMA Awards Interview (Exclusive)
Lionel Richie couldn't get through his interview with ET without an interruption from Katy Perry! ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the singer at Wednesday's 2022 CMA Awards, and while he was talking about Perry and Luke Bryan, his fellow American Idol judges, the former performer inserted herself into the conversation.
Pete Davidson Erased From Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Fitting Moment on 'The Kardashians'
On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is hard at work shedding weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress in time for the 2022 Met Gala. However, a key player in her life at the time was cut out of the episode, which was shot in the spring. On...
Hilary Duff Slams Publisher Over Aaron Carter Memoir: 'An Uninformed, Heartless Money Grab'
Hilary Duff is blasting the book publisher moving forward with the release of Aaron Carter's unfinished memoir, calling the move "sad" and a reckless attempt to "capitalize" on the late singer's tragedy. In a statement to ET, the Lizzie McGuire alum and Carter's ex-girlfriend said it's "really sad that within...
'The Masked Singer': Late Leslie Jordan Guest Stars on Hall of Fame Night -- See Who Got Unmasked! (Recap)
The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday -- following Sunday's special show -- for a night of all new performers and some emotional cameos. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were all on hand, per usual. However, Ken Jeong was absent from the taping -- which took place in the summer -- due to illness. In his stead, his longtime frenemy, Joel McHale, took Jeong's spot behind the panel.
Jane Fonda Is Feeling the Love as She Celebrates 85th Birthday With GCAPP Fundraiser (Exclusive)
Jane Fonda is feeling the love! The acclaimed actress and celebrated activist will be turning 85 next month, and she's opening up about her health, her fundraising efforts and what she hopes will be her legacy. Fonda recently sat down with ET's Brooke Anderson, and reflected on the upcoming milestone...
Gallagher, Comedian Known for Smashing Watermelons, Dead at 76
Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., the comedian more commonly known as Gallagher, has died, his former manager confirmed to ET. He was 76. According to his former manager, Gallagher died surrounded by family in Palm Springs, California, early Friday morning after he "succumbed to his ailments." "Gallagher stayed on the road...
'Friday Night Lights' Stars Dish on the Show's Biggest Celebrity Fans (Exclusive)
It's time to head back to Dillon, Texas, for a Friday Night Lights rewatch with the show's stars!. Scott Porter and Zach Gilford -- a.k.a Dillon Panthers quarterbacks Jason "Six" Street and Matt "Seven" Saracen -- are teaming up for a new podcast, It's Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond, where they'll be rewatching each episode of the beloved football drama's five-season run and reminiscing about their time on the show.
Nick Lachey Makes Apparent Dig at Jessica Simpson Marriage on 'Love Is Blind'
Love is... awkward. Nick Lachey may have been unpacking the love lives of the season 3 contestants of Love Is Blind during the recently released reunion special of the Netflix series, but he also made a subtle jab at his own love life. While speaking with previously divorced contestant Matt...
