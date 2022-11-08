Read full article on original website
Prolific authors to gather in the Valley for bilingual book event
Co-sponsored by Social Transformation Lab and Palabras Bilingual Book store, this event centers the importance of language, community and culture. Arizona is among a unique group of states whose southern lines border Mexico, and where recent conversations about the U.S.-Mexico border have been colored by political strife and humanitarian crises like family separation and harsh punishment for those seeking to cross.
ASU Online students win honors at storytelling festival
Students adapted 17th century Spanish plays into their own voice. The 5-year-old twins were in bed for the night, sound asleep and unaware of what was happening just outside their home. Kathleen Berger, their mother, was dressed in black slacks and a white top. She looked at her script, held...
Dance Theatre of Harlem returns to ASU Gammage stage
Revolutionary American ballet institute to perform in Tempe Nov. 18. Founded during the height of the civil rights movement, Dance Theatre of Harlem has not only transformed the world of dance, but redefined what it means to be a ballet dancer. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a revolutionary and renowned...
'The Gifts of Daso' exhibit reveals African American history, art, culture
A new art exhibit opening as a special engagement at Arizona State University depicts the richness of culture in the 20th century American South through the eyes of acclaimed folk artist John Daso. “The Gifts of Daso: Let Me Tell You the Story” will be presented Sunday, Nov. 14 as...
Using curiosity to build resilience in children
Paola Hernandez receives prestigious scholarship to support her research. While in high school, Paola Hernandez worked as a nurse aide at a local hospital in Texas, a state where, according to a 2022 report by the Texas Care for Children, from 2009 to 2019, there was a 35% increase in the number of high school students who reported that they attempted suicide, and over 3,000 children are on waitlists with reported extensive mental health care needs that aren’t being met.
Psychology student wins prestigious travel research award
Kieran Andrew to present at the Emerging Researchers National Conference in Washington, D.C. For one undergraduate student, major life decisions serendipitously happen around the dinner table. Kieran Andrew, a student at Arizona State University’s Barrett, The Honors College double majoring in psychology and neuroscience, began his research journey as a...
Alum reflects on the ASU program that helped advance his career
With nearly two decades of experience as a respiratory therapist under his belt, Michael Day said he felt his career growing a bit stagnant. His solution? Pursuing a degree commensurate with his experience. The Ohio native bucked the trend and settled on an online out-of-state program, the Master of Healthcare...
