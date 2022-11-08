Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Mission man pleads not guilty to first degree murder charge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man from Mission, South Dakota has pleaded not guilty to murdering a child. Court documents say Noah Virgil White Lance repeatedly beat an eight-year-old girl. Authorities say he also ordered the girl’s older sister to beat her. On August 11th, officers were...
KELOLAND TV
Tripp County hand counts ballots for 2022 elections
WINNER, S.D. (KELO) — It was a long election night and early morning in Tripp County. That’s where election workers counted this year’s ballots by hand at the request of county commissioners. Ballot after ballot, people here in Tripp County counted each and every one. “Yeah, it...
Comments / 0