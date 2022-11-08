ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Ohio officer on leave after being cited for shoplifting charge

By Joe Gorman
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iGvke_0j3WMRuv00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city police officer is on paid administrative leave after he was charged with misdemeanor theft by Boardman police.

Deon Gilbert, 29, is charged with five counts of misdemeanor theft. He turned himself in last week after he learned there was a warrant for him.

18-year-old charged in deadly shooting near Sheetz in central Ohio

He is expected to be arraigned Nov. 29 in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.

A Boardman police report said security at Walmart on Doral Drive told them Gilbert and a woman had scanned several items without paying between Sept. 21 and Oct. 16 at the self-checkout.

Walmart security provided police with video footage, a report said. The total amount of the goods taken was $134.52.

2022 Ohio November Midterm General Election Results

Gilbert is presently on paid administrative leave. Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler said under state law, an officer can not be placed on leave without pay unless they are charged with a felony.

The department’s Internal Affairs Division is also investigating, Butler said.

Gilbert has been with the department since 2019. His current assignment was in the Community Police Unit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 8

Mark Davey
3d ago

wow and these are then straight and narrow police to serve and protect? dosent surprise me one bit ..it's DNA that no matter what profession greed and deceptions rules in the brain..a total disgrace ..sure he has done this b4 only got caught this time..and stole stuff from other places ...u can never trust a so called officer of the law ..when they do exactly what the criminals so ...paid leave is a joke ..he should be fired ..shows you the corruption at the higher levels in youngstown from the mayor down to police chief ..and taxpayers pay for a dirty cop on the force ...he is a cancer to the whole department ..disgustiing..

Reply
10
Cora Ida Dora
4d ago

Who wants a sneak thief for a cop.If found guilty he must be fired- regardless of Union interference.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Police investigating shots fired in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Maryland avenues. We’re working to find out if anyone was hit. Check back later for more details.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Co. Sheriff deputy taken to hospital after being punched by inmate

A Mahoning County Sheriff's Department deputy was taken to the hospital after being punched during an intake of a suspect to the jail on Friday, at 9:06 a.m. The Sheriff's Department told 21 News that Julius Brookes, 62, who was arrested by Youngstown Police Department of Friday on charges of criminal damaging/endangering, allegedly punched the female deputy during the processing into the County Jail.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Pursuit suspect runs into Warren day care, caught in classroom (bodycam)

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers in Warren chased a 39-year-old man wanted for felonious assault through a day care facility last week, which was all caught on officer-worn body camera. The chase happened at 3:04 p.m. on Nov. 2, according to a department Facebook post. Officers attempted to stop a...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental

The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Two Teens Sentenced to 18 to Life in January Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two area teenagers have a lot of life in front of them. Most, if not all of the rest of it, could be spent in prison. 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton and 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron were sentenced Wednesday to 18 years to life in prison for the January shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins in Canton in January of this year.
CANTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy