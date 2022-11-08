ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTO: Gene Snitsky & His Wife Backstage At WWE RAW

Former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky and his wife were backstage visiting at last night’s WWE RAW TV tapings. Snitsky and WWE are said to be on good terms and he often visits when they come to his hometown. You can check out a photo of Snitsky and his wife...
Watch: Chris Jericho Performs In Costume On The Masked Singer

Chris Jericho may be known as a rock star thanks to Fozzy, but he performed in a much different setting this week. On the latest episode of ‘The Masked Singer,’ Jericho performed in costume as ‘The Bride.’. The hit series sees celebrities perform in disguises, with the...
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On RAW

Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW get to her. On the show, Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the...
Matt Hardy Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW

During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on Jeff Jarrett signing with All Elite Wrestling to become its new director of business development and the experience he brings to the company. Hardy said,. “I think he brings...
Saraya Immediately Contacted Sasha Banks After Being Cleared To Wrestle Again

Saraya contacted Sasha Banks immediately after being cleared to wrestle, the AEW star has confirmed. At a WWE Live event in December 2017, Saraya suffered an injury during a match with Banks, which would force the Brit to retire the following April. Speaking on ‘The Sessions’ Saraya told Renee Paquette...
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed

Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
Gunther Says NXT UK Title Reign Isn’t Comparable To Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Title Run

Gunther held the WWE NXT UK Championship for 870 days before losing it to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 in 2021. He won the title at NXT TakeOver: New York in 2019. On the other hand, Roman Reigns has reached his 800th day as the WWE Universal Champion. Since defeating Brock Lesnar to unify the global championships at WrestleMania 38, he has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
WWE RAW News – JBL/Baron Corbin, The Bloodline/The New Day, More

As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander in a singles match. You can check out some highlights from that bout below:. Also on RAW, Matt Riddle came out to assist The New Day in their ongoing battle with The Bloodline. Prior to The...
Bray Wyatt Wants Two Ex-Superstars To Return To WWE

Bray Wyatt is back with WWE, and his return to the promotion could see other ex-Superstars return. Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, 15 months after his controversial release. Wrestle Votes reports that Wyatt is hopeful that he will be working with former Superstars Bo...
Backstage RAW News – Austin Theory’s Cash-In, Shane Helms Given Time Off

During last night’s episode of RAW, Austin Theory unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. According to a report from Fightful, Theory’s cash-in wasn’t listed on the internal rundowns for the show. Shane “Hurricane” Helms was given this week off after helping Logan Paul prepare...
WWE Veteran Expected To Return To Action Soon

Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring soon and may possibly switch WWE brands when he does. In September, the veteran wrestler shared a picture of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, and acknowledged going home after what he believed was a successful trip. He also mentioned that he was suffering from injuries.
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns

2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
Tony Khan Promises A Newsworthy Episode Of AEW Dynamite Tonight

AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype the show and noted it would be newsworthy. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) are expected to return any time now as they’ve been backstage at recent Dynamite events, so that is something to keep an eye on. Khan wrote the following:
Daily Update: Roman Reigns record, Asuka & IYO SKY, Jim Ross

NWA's Billy Corgan confused by Nick Aldis' actions, thinks he's 'working an angle'. The Young Bucks file trademark for 'The Wayward Sons'. WWE announces 'The Search for Africa's Next Superstar'. Latest Audio:. Latest Free YouTube Video:. INLINE. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. *Match and performer of the week. *WWE business...
Vince McMahon Wanted An Exploding Death Match In WWE

WWE has often been criticized for being too ‘safe’ compared to alternatives in wrestling, but Vince McMahon reportedly approved an exploding death match in 2006. McMahon is no stranger to competing in violent matches, including a Ladder match (King of the Ring 1999), Hell in a Cell (Unforgiven 2006), and bled buckets in a Buried Alive match (Survivor Series 2003.)
Paul Heyman Responds To Notable Name Wanting Him To Be His Manager

Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel last Saturday. Logan’s brother, Jake, was involved in the match. It’s been reported that Jake and WWE are interested in working together again down the line. Jake Paul was speaking...
The Updated Card For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, several big matches were announced for this Friday night’s episode of Rampage, including three AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament matches. You can check out the updated AEW Rampage lineup below:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:. Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson. AEW World...

