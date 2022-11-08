Read full article on original website
BRK Meats to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony
November 11, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will join Owners, Barbara and Bobby Vice at a Ground Breaking for BRK Meats on Wednesday, November 16th at 2:00pm. BRK Meats (DBA Beef Producers of Texas) is a family owned business here in East Texas. BRK Meats is...
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Nov. 10
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
4-H Shooting Sports Welcome Meeting
November 11, 2022 - Come learn more about shooting sports. Shelby County Shooters will have an informative meeting followed by a safety meeting for participants wanting to shoot. You must have your own equipment to shoot. The welcome meeting is Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Sanford’s Home. Bring guns...
Panola College Employees Honored with Patriot Awards
November 11, 2022 - On November 9, 2022, dressed in his official service uniform, Jeffry Oney, an instructor in the Medical Assisting program at Panola College, presented four employees with Patriot Awards, an honor provided by the Department of Defense to recognize employers for their support of servicemembers. Oney has...
City of Timpson Governing Body Notice of Meeting, Nov. 15 Agenda
November 10, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the governing body of the City of Timpson will be held on the 15th day of November, 2022 at 5:30 pm at Timpson City Hall, 456 Jacob Street, Timpson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
Tenaha ISD Public Notice of Regular Meeting, Nov. 15 Agenda
November 11, 2022 - A Regular Meeting of the Board of Tenaha Independent School District will be held November 15, 2022, beginning at 5:00 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal...
Joaquin City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, Nov. 15
November 10, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 6pm at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call to...
Area Football Playoff Live Stream Information for Timpson, Center Games
November 10, 2022 - Watlington & Shires Productions in cooperation with the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) and the University Interscholastic League (UIL) will live stream the Bi-District Round (Rd 1) of the following county games:. Timpson v Groveton, Thursday, November 10 at 7:00 (from Jasper, TX) Center v...
Joaquin ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Regular Meeting, Nov. 14 Agenda
November 11, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of November 2022 the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin School District will hold a regular meeting at 6:00 p.m., at the Administration building, Joaquin, Texas. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda attached...
Shelbyville's Emily Pharris - The Best in Texas, 2A State Cross Country Champion
November 10, 2022 - Shelbyville High School’s Emily Pharris, competed at the 2A State Cross Country Championship, at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock, Texas on November 4, 2022 and brought home a gold medal. Coach Randall Thomason shared about Emily Pharris:. Emily is a prime example of...
Shelby County Football Scores - Playoffs Week 1
November 11, 2022 - Playoffs week 1 of Shelby County Varsity Football Scores.
Roughriders Storm Past Leopards for 67-21 Bi-District Football Win
The Center Roughriders varsity football team won Their UIL Football Bi-district round playoff over the Liberty Eylau Leopards by a 67-21 score. The Roughriders arenow 8-3 overall this season and they will next face the Aubrey Chapparals (9-2)next week in an area round playoff. Aubrey beat Lincoln High by a 63-12 score to advance.
