ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Midterm results – live: Republicans projected to take House as Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote

Republicans are projected to have won a majority in the US House of Representatives with at least 218 seats, according to Decision Desk HQ. There are still 14 outstanding races, but it is believed that the GOP has taken the lower chamber of Congress.The final outcome will likely see a very slim majority for Republicans making things difficult for party leadership, but Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected speaker by winning the nomination. He now faces a weeks-long battle to quell right-wing objections likely by offering concessions to the Freedom Caucus.In an internal vote,...
GEORGIA STATE
Indy100

The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run

Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-term results that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he is the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided nation.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise; in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump’s 2024 Announcement Was So Boring Even Fox News Cut Away

Donald Trump said from behind a podium at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday that he’s launching a campaign to take back the White House in 2024. It wasn’t exactly a rousing announcement. The former president seemed bored as he squinted at his teleprompter and regurgitated well-trod talking points about immigration, crime, the economy, and more, mixing in several rambling tangents. The speech was so dull that even Sean Hannity cut away from it. Trump’s biggest fanboy in conservative media wouldn’t dare criticize his performance, however, instead bringing in Pete Hegseth and Mike Huckabee to drool over the former president’s announcement. “This looks like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy