Midterm results – live: Republicans projected to take House as Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote
Republicans are projected to have won a majority in the US House of Representatives with at least 218 seats, according to Decision Desk HQ. There are still 14 outstanding races, but it is believed that the GOP has taken the lower chamber of Congress.The final outcome will likely see a very slim majority for Republicans making things difficult for party leadership, but Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected speaker by winning the nomination. He now faces a weeks-long battle to quell right-wing objections likely by offering concessions to the Freedom Caucus.In an internal vote,...
Congressman Josh Harder wins California midterm in key clinch for House Democrats
The Turlock native has been in Congress since 2019. He defeated San Joaquin County supervisor Tom Patti
Trump Running For President Again In 2024 Despite Criminal Probes Into Coup Attempt
"I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," the former president said at Mar-a-Lago. Polls say he could win the 2024 GOP nomination.
Trump’s former RI campaign chair on 2024 bid: ‘It’s time to move on’
12 News Political Analyst Joe Fleming said the former president's strategy is aimed at keeping other Republican candidates from running against him.
The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run
Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-term results that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he is the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided nation.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise; in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him...
Trump’s 2024 Announcement Was So Boring Even Fox News Cut Away
Donald Trump said from behind a podium at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday that he’s launching a campaign to take back the White House in 2024. It wasn’t exactly a rousing announcement. The former president seemed bored as he squinted at his teleprompter and regurgitated well-trod talking points about immigration, crime, the economy, and more, mixing in several rambling tangents. The speech was so dull that even Sean Hannity cut away from it. Trump’s biggest fanboy in conservative media wouldn’t dare criticize his performance, however, instead bringing in Pete Hegseth and Mike Huckabee to drool over the former president’s announcement. “This looks like...
US Secret Service protection would follow Donald Trump to the slammer if he ever ended up there, former agents say
Former Secret Service officials are wondering exactly how agents would protect ex-President Donald Trump if he's ever sentenced to prison.
