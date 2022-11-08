ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Marshals: Murder suspect fled Ohio, now in custody

By Justin Dennis
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iiuV2_0j3WM6i900

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW) — A man wanted in an Oct. 26 shooting death in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood has been apprehended.

Authorities issued an aggravated murder warrant for Devonte Finley, 29, two days after he was accused of killing 22-year-old Keith Jackson at a home along East 149th Street in Cleveland.

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

Officers with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked Finley to Greenville, South Carolina, but “narrowly missed” him at a family home there on Monday, according to a news release from U.S. Marshals. Investigators learned he was likely headed back to Cleveland.

Task force officers on Tuesday morning worked with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to locate Finley’s vehicle near Cambridge, Guernsey County, in southeastern Ohio. Finley fled a traffic stop, heading north along Interstate 77. After troopers disabled his vehicle, he fled on foot, but was caught along the highway median.

2022 Ohio November Midterm General Election Results

“The Troopers for Ohio State Highway Patrol are second to none when it comes to police work, their road units and Special Response Teams are true professionals,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott is quoted in a news release. “The men and women of the Ohio State Highway Patrol kept a murderer from getting back into the city of Cleveland.”

Finley is expected to be held in custody near Cambridge until he can be extradited back to Cleveland, according to the release. He does not have an active court case in Cuyahoga County, records show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tawana K Watson

Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside Cleveland

The man dressed in black with a balaclava on his head trying to break into the car. He uses a screwdriver. Car thief, car theft conceptdjedzura/istockphoto. On November 8, 2022, at 9:42 am on the 11702 block of Lorain Avenue, in Cleveland, Ohio there was a 911 report of two ski-masked men carjacking a woman at gunpoint, however, according to a witness who was at the scene, it was three masked men that robbed a woman at gunpoint. Officers at the scene confirmed a car was stolen with the keys inside. The stolen vehicle was reportedly last seen going northbound on West Boulevard in Cleveland, Ohio. Police advise that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery has a license plate of HPH1899. The officers advise they may be looking for four suspects, according to video footage they were reviewing from the scene on November 8, 2022, at 10:09 am. Police added that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery is a black 2022 Ford F150 and the suspects followed the victim in a dark gray Kia Sportage with the back window covered in white, unfortunately at this time, the license plate number for the dark gray Kia Sportage is unknown. The police later confirmed on November 8, 2022, at 11:02 am, that they are looking for two men. One of the men was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with tan colored pants, while the other man was wearing a gray hoodie with a mask, a detailed description of the suspects is not available as of yet. If you have any information about this crime please call the Cleveland 1st District Police Department at 216-623-5100 or 216-623-1234.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Semi in fiery Ohio crash was carrying pot pies

A trailer that separated from its semi truck and crashed, bursting into flames along the Ohio Turnpike early Friday, was carrying Marie Callender's frozen pot pies, according to North Ridgeville firefighters who helped contain the blaze.
ELYRIA, OH
98online.com

Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart

(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

WDTN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy