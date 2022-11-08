On the evening of June 29, 1994, the British TV network ITV screened Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role, a documentary about the Prince of Wales and future King Charles III. 18 months in the making, the show would be watched by 13 million people and prompt headlines for Charles' admission to presenter Jonathan Dimbleby that he had been unfaithful to his wife, Princess Diana, after their marriage had, as the Prince put it, "irretrievably broken down." But Charles was not the only member of the British royal family making news that day. Diana herself made headlines, albeit with her outfit rather than her words, when she attended a party at London's Serpentine Gallery wearing a black, form-fitting, off-the-shoulder dress that was considered eyebrow-raisingly risque for a member of the royal family.

2 DAYS AGO